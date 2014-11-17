Recipes to remind your family you exist

Thanksgiving: a time for reflection, giving thanks, and of course, indulgence. You’ve been away from loved one, those you are supposed to be closest to, EIS-ing, coffee chatting, “networking” with your peers, and sometimes, even attending class. They may miss you; maybe they’re even mad at you. We’re here to help! Here are a couple Thanksgiving recipes to knock your parents’/partner’s/friends’ socks off, and to remind them of why they keep you around.

Sweet Potato Mash

Ingredients:

12 sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cups butter, cut into cubes

2 tablespoons sour creme

1/2 cup grated gruyere cheese

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/4 to 1/2 cup cream, as needed to achieve desired consistency

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 sprig of rosemary

Directions:

Boil a pot of salt water, once boiling add the sweet potato and cook until fork tender. Drain and peel them.

Place the peeled potatoes in a large pan and start mashing using a masher. Add in butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, maple syrup, once well mixed add in sour cream and cream to achieve your desired consistency. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.

Add in the gruyere cheese, stir until melted. Put the rosemary sprigs in and cover with a lid on low heat for 10 minutes.

 

Delicious Apple, Sausage, Cranberry Stuffing!

Ingredients:

5 cups cubed, toasted cornbread

1 pound ground sage pork sausage

1 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped celery

1 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 Golden Delicious apple, cored and chopped

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup minced fresh parsley

4 cups turkey or chicken stock

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degree F (175 degree C).

In a large skillet, cook the sausage and onions over medium heat, stirring and breaking up the lumps until evenly browned. Add the celery, rosemary, and thyme; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes to blend flavors.

Put toasted cornbread cubes in a large bowl and pour sausage mixture over bread. Mix in chopped apples, dried cranberries, and parsley. Drizzle with 3 cups of turkey/chicken stock and melted butter, and mix lightly. Spoon into a 9×13 casserole dish and add salt and pepper to taste.  Cover with foil and bake.  After 45 minutes, drizzle the remaining 1 cup of turkey/chicken stock and mix lightly.  Bake uncovered for another 15 minutes.  All done!

