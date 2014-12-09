Aaron Sorkin: Hack Writer, Sexist Loser, Awful Human Being

Sorkn
Sorkn

This man is literally the Worst

Aaron Sorkin is so incredibly and unbelievably awful that his latest product (The Newsroom, now well into its 3rd and final season) is so terrible a new word was added to the English language to  describe consuming it.  Hatewatching was coined explicitly to describe viewing The Newsroom, a show so garbage people watch explicitly to mock it.  Hate is a strong word, but it is an appropriate  feeling to have towards a body of work as vile and toxic as Sorkin’s.

Before we get into the dubious ethics that buttress Sorkin’s moral universe, it’s worth getting one thing out of the way – if he were a better writer, he could get away with it. F. Scott Fitzgerald had archaic  views on women, but we still enjoy The Great Gatsby. HL Mencken’s views on race were less than progressive, but he had enough of a way with words he’s still considered one of the great columnists of  all time. Sorkin’s writing, on the other hand, is atrocious. Painful and drawn-out monologues are so self-righteously bewildering and inexplicably unrealistic they leave you thinking “absolutely nobody  talks like that.” Further, his characters have no depth. Sorkin admits this openly, once going so far to say in an interview regarding West Wing, (this is paraphrased) “there is no ‘something CJ would  say.’ CJ says what I want her to say.” And the plots! They merge a lack of excitement with a lack of realism in such a way it transforms the unwatchable to the hatewachable.

Sorkin might take offense to all this, arguing that dialogue, plot, and character development are ancillary – that he is a master of the moral parable. But the incessant preaching of shows like West Wing  and Newsroom are completely vacuous, and certain behaviors propounded in these shows are disturbing. The same is true for his movies. When given the opportunity to write a script for The Social  Network, he took rather mind-boggling liberties with the truth to tell a tale of greed, ambition, and insecurity (Mark Zuckerberg’s girlfriend in that movie is a complete fabrication, and charges of theft  of the idea for Facebook have been discredited by since released Facebook chats). Randomly lying about an entrepreneur seems worse than engaging in a few hardball business practices. Conversely, as  if to prove he just makes everything he touches terrible, when given perfect opportunity to tell a morality play based on true event, Sorkin fell on his face with Charlie Wilson’s War. Based on the true  story of how a drug addicted, porn star-cavorting Congressmen funded Al Qaeda and the Mujahadeen in order to murder two million Russians, Sorkin wrote a script that turned Wilson into a scrappy  underdog, a sort of middlebrow fantasy archetype of the kind of leader that “just gets things done” and is just “all too rare in Washington these days”.

But his most infamous skewed morality is the hardcore sexism of Newsroom. Premised on a fictional 24-hour cable network, professional women are constantly having gendered meltdowns in their  place of work, over everything from mild stress to relationship issues. Worse, the central theme of the first two seasons is one of the anchors being extremely cruel to one of his employees, who he is angry at for breaking up with him years ago, an obviously unethical and plausibly illegal behavior Sorkin wholeheartedly endorses. Even worse, Sorkin seems to be basing this off of the way he treated an employee who once broke up with him. When confronted about this, Sorkin becomes condescending and dismissive. Condescension and dismissiveness are often vices of high-aptitude people, but seeing them in such a no-talent hack is a spectacle worth hatewatching.

Authors

101 Comments

  1. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/bestreview/Interactive-Option-Review-Interactiveoptioncom-Reviews-Exposed-139503703.html

  2. Pingback: bali yoga retreats

  3. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/200-IN-20-MINUTES-REVIEW-SCAM-108579401.html

  4. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/AUTO-MONEY-APP-REVIEW-A-Big-Scam-108610601.html

  5. Pingback: buy league of legends ranked games elo

  6. Pingback: https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/Larrys-Cash-Machine-Review-Scam

  7. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/MISSION-REVENGE-REVIEW-SCAM-The-Truth-109311301.html

  8. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/MISSION-REVENGE-REVIEW-Awesome-Results-109312601.html

  9. Pingback: http://www.reddit.com/r/binaryapps/comments/2vu263

  10. Pingback: http://www.reddit.com/r/binaryapps/comments/2vu263/

  11. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/VERIFIED-TRADER-REVIEW-SCAM-The-Truth-110400001.html

  12. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/VERIFIED-TRADER-REVIEW-My-First-Results-110401001.html

  13. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xt9n70loYc

  14. Pingback: Tablet App Surveys kiosk mode

  15. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFNEkSzYXkQ

  16. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/PROFESSIONAL-BINARY-ROBOT-REVIEW-First-Results-111284201.html

  17. Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/PROFESSIONAL-BINARY-ROBOT-REVIEW-SCAM-111281801.html

  18. Pingback: look at this site

  19. Pingback: building for rent

  20. Pingback: Material design button

  21. Pingback: commercial property loan rates

  22. Pingback: jintropin

  23. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  24. Pingback: where to buy clenbuterol in usa

  25. Pingback: oral steroids

  26. Pingback: buy zydex steroids

  27. Pingback: oral steroids online

  28. Pingback: car parking

  29. Pingback: 3gp mobile porn

  30. Pingback: laan penge nu uden sikkerhed

  31. Pingback: parking

  32. Pingback: laan her og nu

  33. Pingback: water ionizers

  34. Pingback: alkaline water brands

  35. Pingback: paypal loans

  36. Pingback: electrician jobs in dublin airport

  37. Pingback: Social Media

  38. Pingback: check here

  39. Pingback: image source

  40. Pingback: good

  41. Pingback: online plumbing calculator

  42. Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans

  43. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  44. Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski

  45. Pingback: house blue

  46. Pingback: v.j carroll electrician

  47. Pingback: payment plan

  48. Pingback: Discount Viagra

  49. Pingback: loan payment plan

  50. Pingback: view more

  51. Pingback: alkaline water

  52. Pingback: read more

  53. Pingback: water ionizer

  54. Pingback: great post to read

  55. Pingback: here

  56. Pingback: epilation laser paris

  57. Pingback: budowa

  58. Pingback: hospitalsex

  59. Pingback: tier2

  60. Pingback: SOCKS-5-Proxy-list

  61. Pingback: Affordable Papers | Write-Right.net

  62. Pingback: psyholog

  63. Pingback: Russian most beatiful teen fucked anal porno free

  64. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  65. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  66. Pingback: news lugansk lnr dnr

  67. Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv

  68. Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd

  69. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  70. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  71. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  72. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  73. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  74. Pingback: mandolin picks

  75. Pingback: about state farm insurance

  76. Pingback: vojna-v-sirii

  77. Pingback: Aaron Sorkin Drugs Interview | Prescription Med

  78. Pingback: Uden Job Og Gravid | interview - job interview tips

  79. Pingback: LNR DNR

  80. Pingback: Çâåðîïîëèñ ñìîòðåòü îíëàéí

  81. Pingback: google Business

  82. Pingback: google News

  83. Pingback: zootopia 2016

  84. Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,

  85. Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы

  86. Pingback: more

  87. Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn

  88. Pingback: sunnyleonelatest

  89. Pingback: aisti.online.smotret.aisti.mult

  90. Pingback: doktor.strendj.online.kino.

  91. Pingback: molodezhka4seria

  92. Pingback: molodejka4sezon21s

  93. Pingback: xml18112016

  94. Pingback: http://testbotping1.com/test-1.php

  95. Pingback: Greg Thmomson

  96. Pingback: gmail.com login

  97. Pingback: www.gmail.com login

  98. Pingback: wRfqnI8IRxk

  99. Pingback: nandrolon kaufen

  100. Pingback: sustanon 250 cycle benefits

  101. Pingback: app entrenamiento

Top