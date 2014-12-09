Aaron Sorkin: Hack Writer, Sexist Loser, Awful Human Being

Aaron Sorkin is so incredibly and unbelievably awful that his latest product (The Newsroom, now well into its 3rd and final season) is so terrible a new word was added to the English language to describe consuming it. Hatewatching was coined explicitly to describe viewing The Newsroom, a show so garbage people watch explicitly to mock it. Hate is a strong word, but it is an appropriate feeling to have towards a body of work as vile and toxic as Sorkin’s.
Before we get into the dubious ethics that buttress Sorkin’s moral universe, it’s worth getting one thing out of the way – if he were a better writer, he could get away with it. F. Scott Fitzgerald had archaic views on women, but we still enjoy The Great Gatsby. HL Mencken’s views on race were less than progressive, but he had enough of a way with words he’s still considered one of the great columnists of all time. Sorkin’s writing, on the other hand, is atrocious. Painful and drawn-out monologues are so self-righteously bewildering and inexplicably unrealistic they leave you thinking “absolutely nobody talks like that.” Further, his characters have no depth. Sorkin admits this openly, once going so far to say in an interview regarding West Wing, (this is paraphrased) “there is no ‘something CJ would say.’ CJ says what I want her to say.” And the plots! They merge a lack of excitement with a lack of realism in such a way it transforms the unwatchable to the hatewachable.
Sorkin might take offense to all this, arguing that dialogue, plot, and character development are ancillary – that he is a master of the moral parable. But the incessant preaching of shows like West Wing and Newsroom are completely vacuous, and certain behaviors propounded in these shows are disturbing. The same is true for his movies. When given the opportunity to write a script for The Social Network, he took rather mind-boggling liberties with the truth to tell a tale of greed, ambition, and insecurity (Mark Zuckerberg’s girlfriend in that movie is a complete fabrication, and charges of theft of the idea for Facebook have been discredited by since released Facebook chats). Randomly lying about an entrepreneur seems worse than engaging in a few hardball business practices. Conversely, as if to prove he just makes everything he touches terrible, when given perfect opportunity to tell a morality play based on true event, Sorkin fell on his face with Charlie Wilson’s War. Based on the true story of how a drug addicted, porn star-cavorting Congressmen funded Al Qaeda and the Mujahadeen in order to murder two million Russians, Sorkin wrote a script that turned Wilson into a scrappy underdog, a sort of middlebrow fantasy archetype of the kind of leader that “just gets things done” and is just “all too rare in Washington these days”.
But his most infamous skewed morality is the hardcore sexism of Newsroom. Premised on a fictional 24-hour cable network, professional women are constantly having gendered meltdowns in their place of work, over everything from mild stress to relationship issues. Worse, the central theme of the first two seasons is one of the anchors being extremely cruel to one of his employees, who he is angry at for breaking up with him years ago, an obviously unethical and plausibly illegal behavior Sorkin wholeheartedly endorses. Even worse, Sorkin seems to be basing this off of the way he treated an employee who once broke up with him. When confronted about this, Sorkin becomes condescending and dismissive. Condescension and dismissiveness are often vices of high-aptitude people, but seeing them in such a no-talent hack is a spectacle worth hatewatching.
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/bestreview/Interactive-Option-Review-Interactiveoptioncom-Reviews-Exposed-139503703.html
Pingback: bali yoga retreats
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/200-IN-20-MINUTES-REVIEW-SCAM-108579401.html
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/AUTO-MONEY-APP-REVIEW-A-Big-Scam-108610601.html
Pingback: buy league of legends ranked games elo
Pingback: https://www.surveymonkey.com/s/Larrys-Cash-Machine-Review-Scam
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/MISSION-REVENGE-REVIEW-SCAM-The-Truth-109311301.html
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/MISSION-REVENGE-REVIEW-Awesome-Results-109312601.html
Pingback: http://www.reddit.com/r/binaryapps/comments/2vu263
Pingback: http://www.reddit.com/r/binaryapps/comments/2vu263/
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/VERIFIED-TRADER-REVIEW-SCAM-The-Truth-110400001.html
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/VERIFIED-TRADER-REVIEW-My-First-Results-110401001.html
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Xt9n70loYc
Pingback: Tablet App Surveys kiosk mode
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFNEkSzYXkQ
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/reviewsz/PROFESSIONAL-BINARY-ROBOT-REVIEW-First-Results-111284201.html
Pingback: http://www.getresponse.com/archive/1reviews/PROFESSIONAL-BINARY-ROBOT-REVIEW-SCAM-111281801.html
Pingback: look at this site
Pingback: building for rent
Pingback: Material design button
Pingback: commercial property loan rates
Pingback: jintropin
Pingback: Blue Coaster33
Pingback: where to buy clenbuterol in usa
Pingback: oral steroids
Pingback: buy zydex steroids
Pingback: oral steroids online
Pingback: car parking
Pingback: 3gp mobile porn
Pingback: laan penge nu uden sikkerhed
Pingback: parking
Pingback: laan her og nu
Pingback: water ionizers
Pingback: alkaline water brands
Pingback: paypal loans
Pingback: electrician jobs in dublin airport
Pingback: Social Media
Pingback: check here
Pingback: image source
Pingback: good
Pingback: online plumbing calculator
Pingback: water ionizer pay plan loans
Pingback: pay per day loan plans
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: house blue
Pingback: v.j carroll electrician
Pingback: payment plan
Pingback: Discount Viagra
Pingback: loan payment plan
Pingback: view more
Pingback: alkaline water
Pingback: read more
Pingback: water ionizer
Pingback: great post to read
Pingback: here
Pingback: epilation laser paris
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: hospitalsex
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: SOCKS-5-Proxy-list
Pingback: Affordable Papers | Write-Right.net
Pingback: psyholog
Pingback: Russian most beatiful teen fucked anal porno free
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: news lugansk lnr dnr
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: xwcn85tvcmwv4yysxfgdgsd
Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf
Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer
Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: about state farm insurance
Pingback: vojna-v-sirii
Pingback: Aaron Sorkin Drugs Interview | Prescription Med
Pingback: Uden Job Og Gravid | interview - job interview tips
Pingback: LNR DNR
Pingback: Çâåðîïîëèñ ñìîòðåòü îíëàéí
Pingback: google Business
Pingback: google News
Pingback: zootopia 2016
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Pingback: лучшие фильмы 2016 2016 года список новые фильмы
Pingback: more
Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn
Pingback: sunnyleonelatest
Pingback: aisti.online.smotret.aisti.mult
Pingback: doktor.strendj.online.kino.
Pingback: molodezhka4seria
Pingback: molodejka4sezon21s
Pingback: xml18112016
Pingback: http://testbotping1.com/test-1.php
Pingback: Greg Thmomson
Pingback: gmail.com login
Pingback: www.gmail.com login
Pingback: wRfqnI8IRxk
Pingback: nandrolon kaufen
Pingback: sustanon 250 cycle benefits
Pingback: app entrenamiento