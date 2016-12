Five Secrets To Renting On AirBnB This Winter – We Did The Math

1. If you live in West Philly, aim to upload at least 10-15 photos. 2. Listing titles with the words “Roof Deck”, “Heart of Philly”, “Luxe”, or “Rittenhouse” had the best reviews 3. For every 5 blocks east in Rittenhouse, add a $6 premium to your price 4. Listing titles with the word “Efficiency” in the description shouldn’t go for more than $100 a night 5. Don’t be afraid of setting up house rules: cancellation policy had no correlation with number of reviews Note: The WJ Data team analyzed 187 listings on AirBnB over a 1-week period during Thanksgiving Week