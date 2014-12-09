In the rush to finish group projects, not LT too many classes, attend eighteen different holiday parties and pack for three different climates for four weeks of travel, it can be difficult to even remember that you are going on a leadership venture, let alone think about how to get the most out of your venture.

To help you with this, the Venture Fellows have crowd-sourced our top 10 things to remember about the ventures and advice on how to ensure that your leadership venture is a valuable experience.

(1) The ventures will require physical discomfort and stress. That’s sort of the point. Accept now that a lot of your venture will be “Type 2” fun (things that aren’t really fun at the time, but are amazing to recall afterwards).

(2) The ventures will also require talking about leadership, followership, and teamwork. That’s also the point. Engage in the process and resist the urge to be annoyed if this wasn’t your primary reason for going on the venture.

(3) Escape the bubble and take time before your venture to think about your strengths, weaknesses, and goals for the trip (and your time at Wharton, if you haven’t yet). It can be hard to take the time to think about this, but having a point of view on this will make the venture a better experience for you and your team.

(4) Assume that everyone is awesome, even if they aren’t acting that way. Come up with five reasons why they might be acting in a less than awesome way instead of immediately concluding they are the worst.

(5) As a follow-up, resist the urge to assume that everyone else is the problem and consider the possibility that you might be the problem. (We know. Mind. Blown.)

(6) If your team is working together well, embrace it and try to understand why!

(7) Be present. It’s a little easier on ventures where your phone won’t even work, but resist the urge to facebook post / Instagram / tweet about every moment. The rest of the world can wait for the pictures and hashtags. Really.

(8) Talk to the guides. They have good advice to give (although they may not give you the straight answer you were looking for) and fascinating stories to tell.

(9) Follow the gear list.

(10) No, seriously, follow the gear list. Trust us on this one.