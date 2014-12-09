Recap of Learnings From 22s Dinner Discussions On Gender Equality

22s dinner photo

As part of the broader goal to facilitate debate and discussion around gender equality, the 22s organized a series of dinners the past week focusing on gender equality in business school. The dinners provide a great opportunity to share and learn different perspectives on the issue from a personal and professional viewpoint (over great food and wine). The dinners are part of a continuing series with a different topic discussed every week.

Dinner 1 Participants: Isabel Ramberg, Deepa Shah, Mohammad Al-Ali, Mitch Krautkramer, Steffi Li, Liz Hernandez

The main thrust of our discussion around gender discrimination in business schools was around whether it exists, causes for discrimination, and potential solutions.

We started with the question on whether or not gender discrimination in business school exists.  The overwhelming consensus is that it does.  We discussed the need to collect more evidence and data points to make the case and spur reflection – particularly around expectations and behavior in classrooms and in teams.  For example, in classrooms where professors do not cold call, do they tend to give men more air time?  On teams, are women expected to act more accommodating and encouraging than men?

We quickly moved on to what might be the cause of gender discrimination in business schools.  We recognize that school is actually a fairly protected and unique environment, and that the data shows that gender discrimination in pay, for example, typically becomes much more pronounced several years out of school.  This led us to identify that gender discrimination, to the extent that it happens in business school, is mostly subconscious.  We spoke about the need to work with our fellow classmates to reflect and bring discriminatory behaviors and biases more into the conscious so they can be addressed.

We discussed a few broad-based solutions, such as working norms and hours and longer maternity leave policies, and how to enlist men in the support of broader solutions.  The opportunity cost of losing one working parent in families is very high in our demographic, and we agreed that more gender-neutral working norms would not only benefit women but also men.

Finally, we talked about some strategies to create awareness among our classmates on this topic. We agreed that small group dinners are a safe environment that encourages discussion and leads to meaningful reflections that will prompt us to take action. We also discussed other strategies such as posting posters on campus. While not all participants agreed on the effectiveness of this particular measure, we agreed that no measure is going to appeal to every single person, and, in fact several measures are necessary to reach students in such a diverse class.

The discussion was extremely engaging, open, and productive.  We encourage all of you to continue the conversation.

Dinner 2 Participants: ​ Alex Rosen, Kasia Janczura, Dan Katz, Rob Veling, Greta Carlson, Ashley Wells, Shani Scharfstein, Wangenheim​, Jordan Mock, Laszlo Syrop

Our dinner discussion spanned many aspects of gender discrimination in business school but focused around two main concepts:  the importance of language in shaping and reflecting culture around women and how to bring conversations about gender discrimination to the larger, mostly uninvolved Wharton population. We also discussed what feminism means both to us as individuals and in society today. Many of us felt as though there was a level of intimidation that comes with using terms and concepts specific to feminism and gender discrimination. In order to involve the larger school community in this discussion, there needs to be a united effort to introduce these concepts to the less familiar and help them to internalize their meaning and importance.

Another topic that was covered is the underhanded way that some people qualify women in business school. Something that women (and likely, minorities) frequently heard when applying to schools was: “You have a great shot of getting into a top business school; you’re a woman.” This is often coupled with the statement that it is extremely hard to get into business school as a “white male.” When individuals qualify women as having been admitted on the basis of gender rather than merit, intellect, and professional potential, it discredits women’s equal footing in the classroom, recruiting, and beyond. This led us to a broader recognition that business schools have a long way to go in communicating the data-driven value of diversity in admissions and the classroom.

Authors

1,061 Comments

  1. Pingback: Encasing guenstig

  2. Pingback: JECOBEL plastic tokens jetons munten

  3. Pingback: warehouses for sale

  4. Pingback: madu pahit buat ibu hamil

  5. Pingback: commercial real estate loans

  6. Pingback: replica watches

  7. Pingback: online clash of clans hack

  8. Pingback: Throne Rush Hack

  9. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  10. Pingback: how to increase leptin

  11. Pingback: watch tv show episodes

  12. Pingback: stream movies

  13. Pingback: watch free movies online

  14. Pingback: water ionizers

  15. Pingback: best bottled water

  16. Pingback: kangen water

  17. Pingback: kangen water

  18. Pingback: petunia seeds

  19. Pingback: online casinos

  20. Pingback: TV options for restaurants

  21. Pingback: get satellite tv

  22. Pingback: lan penge

  23. Pingback: mp4 mobile porn

  24. Pingback: parking

  25. Pingback: laan penge nu

  26. Pingback: alkaline water

  27. Pingback: laan penge nu uden sikkerhed

  28. Pingback: car parking

  29. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  30. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  31. Pingback: electricians 07882

  32. Pingback: news

  33. Pingback: discover this info here

  34. Pingback: plumbers in berlin

  35. Pingback: plumber bathroom fittings price list

  36. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  37. Pingback: house blue

  38. Pingback: electrician tool kit amazon

  39. Pingback: electrician tool pouches and belts

  40. Pingback: HD Coloring Pages

  41. Pingback: poker online

  42. Pingback: Make money fast

  43. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  44. Pingback: water ionizer payment plan

  45. Pingback: water ionizer

  46. Pingback: peco

  47. Pingback: alkaline water

  48. Pingback: here

  49. Pingback: alkaline water

  50. Pingback: I was reading this

  51. Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/

  52. Pingback: do you agree

  53. Pingback: buy backlinks

  54. Pingback: cokolwiek

  55. Pingback: budowa

  56. Pingback: tier2

  57. Pingback: tier2 junk

  58. Pingback: try this web-site

  59. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  60. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  61. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  62. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  63. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  64. Pingback: https://sarahweightlossjourneyblog.wordpress.com/

  65. Pingback: http://karliebeautyskintips.weebly.com/

  66. Pingback: http://sarahnutritionscountdown.blogspot.com/

  67. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/sarahsnutritiontips/

  68. Pingback: Good Morning Snore Solution

  69. Pingback: Dbal Max

  70. Pingback: Saffron Extract Select

  71. Pingback: Boost Breast Milk

  72. Pingback: Beauty Skin Talks

  73. Pingback: Mens Review Monster

  74. Pingback: Diet Review Monster

  75. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  76. Pingback: http://sarahdanielhill.tumblr.com/

  77. Pingback: http://musclestoryofrhyme.blogspot.com/

  78. Pingback: http://beautytipsbymeychoy.tumblr.com

  79. Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw

  80. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  81. Pingback: cheap car insurers

  82. Pingback: silk head wraps

  83. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley

  84. Pingback: dog boarding naples fl

  85. Pingback: webcam porno

  86. Pingback: banheira

  87. Pingback: security

  88. Pingback: papa john student discount

  89. Pingback: tacfit commando

  90. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  91. Pingback: cam girl worden

  92. Pingback: this website

  93. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  94. Pingback: guitar picks

  95. Pingback: visit the website

  96. Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016

  97. Pingback: what is quinoa

  98. Pingback: buy proxies

  99. Pingback: Section 90(5) of the HTA

  100. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  101. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  102. Pingback: Nyelvtanfolyamok

  103. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  104. Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com

  105. Pingback: usaa renters insurance review

  106. Pingback: Starting a Fitness Business

  107. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  108. Pingback: free instagram followers quickly

  109. Pingback: Royce Jekot

  110. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  111. Pingback: http://events.amp.cbslocal.com/tickets/redirect?url=http://www.crosscreekprogram.com

  112. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA

  113. Pingback: netflix free account 2016

  114. Pingback: guitar picks

  115. Pingback: best products online

  116. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  117. Pingback: groupon goods

  118. Pingback: http://jacvapourcoupons.blogspot.com/

  119. Pingback: http://provilluscoupons.blogspot.com/

  120. Pingback: http://zetaclearcoupons.blogspot.com/

  121. Pingback: http://forskolinfuelcoupons.blogspot.com/

  122. Pingback: http://capsiplexsportcoupons.blogspot.com/

  123. Pingback: http://cigeescoupons.blogspot.com/

  124. Pingback: http://crazybulkscoupon.blogspot.com/

  125. Pingback: t-shirt for sale

  126. Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle

  127. Pingback: porno

  128. Pingback: fast lose weight

  129. Pingback: auto road services inc

  130. Pingback: read this article

  131. Pingback: click this over here now

  132. Pingback: hop over to this site

  133. Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement

  134. Pingback: http://sarahdanieldiary.blogspot.com/

  135. Pingback: https://sarahsdietthoery.wordpress.com

  136. Pingback: http://emillyweightlosstricks.tumblr.com/

  137. Pingback: http://sarahdanielhill.livejournal.com/

  138. Pingback: http://sarahweightlossjourney.weebly.com/

  139. Pingback: http://sarahsnutritionsjourney.yolasite.com/

  140. Pingback: http://meychoysaeleediary.blogspot.com

  141. Pingback: https://meychoysaeleebeauty.wordpress.com

  142. Pingback: http://meychoysaeleelifejourney.yolasite.com

  143. Pingback: https://karliebeautyjourney.wordpress.com/

  144. Pingback: http://karliebeautytips.tumblr.com/

  145. Pingback: http://rhymemusclejourney.tumblr.com/

  146. Pingback: http://sarahweightlossexperience.webs.com

  147. Pingback: http://legalsteroidsforsale.blogspot.com/

  148. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpvGMLQhq28

  149. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8mAW0HeWKM

  150. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/crazybulkcouponsdeals/

  151. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/phenqcoupons/

  152. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/creativemindquotes

  153. Pingback: ecograf ieftin

  154. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7mfa45NRZk

  155. Pingback: https://t.co/93eEho6SCU

  156. Pingback: http://www.dr-garciniacambogia.com/

  157. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/sizegeneticscouponcode/

  158. Pingback: http://dietpillsguides.blogspot.com

  159. Pingback: http://weightlosssupplementz.tumblr.com/

  160. Pingback: http://www.phen375coupons.com/

  161. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  162. Pingback: dog playpen

  163. Pingback: http://vtightgelreviewer.com/

  164. Pingback: http://www.garciniacambogiaselectbuy.com/

  165. Pingback: http://www.raspberryketonemax-reviews.com/

  166. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/holidaydealsandcoupons/

  167. Pingback: http://www.greencoffeesbeanmax.com/

  168. Pingback: http://puregcselect.com/

  169. Pingback: http://www.garciniacambogiaselect-review.com/

  170. Pingback: http://garciniacambogiaselectofficialwebsite.com/

  171. Pingback: http://reviewsmonsters.blogspot.com/

  172. Pingback: http://www.greencoffeebeanmax-reviews.com/

  173. Pingback: https://sites.google.com/site/newsonlinepressrelease/

  174. Pingback: ramalan bintang

  175. Pingback: http://slimmingdrinks.blogspot.com/

  176. Pingback: http://hardmusclegainers.blogspot.com/

  177. Pingback: Wiki links

  178. Pingback: http://ecoblog.besaba.com/?p=3499

  179. Pingback: Romelia Garcilazo

  180. Pingback: no deposit bonus casinoï¿½

  181. Pingback: writing ebooks for amazon

  182. Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS

  183. Pingback: Crazy Bulk

  184. Pingback: Phen375

  185. Pingback: PhenQ

  186. Pingback: Weight Loss Pills 2016

  187. Pingback: SizeGenetics

  188. Pingback: Dianabol Steroids For Sale

  189. Pingback: Muscletronic

  190. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Legal Steroids

  191. Pingback: Legal Dianabol Steroids

  192. Pingback: Breast Actives Reviews

  193. Pingback: V Tight Gel

  194. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Reviews

  195. Pingback: Zeta Clear

  196. Pingback: SnoreMeds

  197. Pingback: Skinade

  198. Pingback: Hiprolean XS

  199. Pingback: PEYRONIES DEVICE

  200. Pingback: Phen375 Review

  201. Pingback: Provillus

  202. Pingback: FORSKOLIN 250

  203. Pingback: Forskolin Fuel

  204. Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss

  205. Pingback: Breast Actives Cream

  206. Pingback: Penomet

  207. Pingback: Legal Dianabol Steroids for Sale

  208. Pingback: Provillus

  209. Pingback: Phenq Diet Pills

  210. Pingback: V Tight Gel

  211. Pingback: Boost Breast Milk

  212. Pingback: GARCINIA CAMBOGIA VEDA

  213. Pingback: Vigrx Plus

  214. Pingback: Garcinia Pure

  215. Pingback: Phenq Coupon Code

  216. Pingback: Escort

  217. Pingback: ebay deals iphone

  218. Pingback: minneapolis seo consultant

  219. Pingback: Recommended Reading

  220. Pingback: Designing a website

  221. Pingback: bbw farting development

  222. Pingback: Kaycee

  223. Pingback: click here

  224. Pingback: philz coffee anal

  225. Pingback: blackjack

  226. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  227. Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons

  228. Pingback: Noocube

  229. Pingback: bidding

  230. Pingback: Noocube Nootropics Review

  231. Pingback: celebrity popular baby names

  232. Pingback: Dianabol Cycle

  233. Pingback: Crazy Dianabol For Sale

  234. Pingback: Legal Anabolic Steroids For Sale

  235. Pingback: Dianabol

  236. Pingback: I thought about this

  237. Pingback: meaning of alrigo

  238. Pingback: tenerife blog

  239. Pingback: check this link right here now

  240. Pingback: mn local seo services

  241. Pingback: movietube

  242. Pingback: cheats for hungry shark

  243. Pingback: my singing monsters cheat

  244. Pingback: Simple Drawing For Kids

  245. Pingback: guitar picks

  246. Pingback: DigestIt

  247. Pingback: Garcinia Cambogia

  248. Pingback: Gynexin

  249. Pingback: Green Coffee Bean Max

  250. Pingback: Idol Lash

  251. Pingback: GCB Max

  252. Pingback: corporate training in singapore

  253. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  254. Pingback: british used clothing

  255. Pingback: EvoTea TeaTox

  256. Pingback: Phenq

  257. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Anvarol

  258. Pingback: Vigrx Plus

  259. Pingback: Good Morning Snore Solution

  260. Pingback: Phen375

  261. Pingback: SizeGenetics

  262. Pingback: Boost Breast Milk Enhancer

  263. Pingback: Crazy Bulk's HGH X2

  264. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Reviews

  265. Pingback: DecaDuro

  266. Pingback: Growth Factor Plus

  267. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack

  268. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Tbal75

  269. Pingback: pa system rental singapore

  270. Pingback: apps

  271. Pingback: Breast Actives Buy

  272. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Winidrol

  273. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Ultimate Stack

  274. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Anabolic Steroids

  275. Pingback: Yacon Molasses

  276. Pingback: E-Cig Vapor Kits

  277. Pingback: Crazybulk Dbal

  278. Pingback: Provillus Hair Loss

  279. Pingback: Penomet

  280. Pingback: Sizegenetics Device

  281. Pingback: pump for gallon size jug

  282. Pingback: Zotrim

  283. Pingback: Green Coffee Bean Max

  284. Pingback: Vasiliki

  285. Pingback: Debarpan Mukherjee

  286. Pingback: cat care in naples

  287. Pingback: naples pet daycare

  288. Pingback: web company

  289. Pingback: Microcapmagazine

  290. Pingback: Phenq

  291. Pingback: click here

  292. Pingback: movietube

  293. Pingback: Nootropic Supplements

  294. Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel

  295. Pingback: Dbol Cycle

  296. Pingback: Raspberry Ketone Plus

  297. Pingback: Harvokse

  298. Pingback: GPS Tracker

  299. Pingback: children's clothing size 5t

  300. Pingback: buyer qualifying questions

  301. Pingback: original leather seat covers

  302. Pingback: make money online in nigeria

  303. Pingback: Glennis

  304. Pingback: Solo ads

  305. Pingback: trip expriences

  306. Pingback: Buy Crazy Bulk Legal Steroids

  307. Pingback: DietReviewMonster

  308. Pingback: AskWomens

  309. Pingback: Free Rush Sale

  310. Pingback: Sante Fitness Avis

  311. Pingback: ollas rena ware

  312. Pingback: nose hair trimmer septum

  313. Pingback: Houston SEO

  314. Pingback: leather organizer for purse

  315. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney hershey

  316. Pingback: hcg injections

  317. Pingback: Crazy bulk Promo Codes

  318. Pingback: Pet Transport Boxes in Sri Lanka

  319. Pingback: العاب فلاش

  320. Pingback: Canberra landscaping

  321. Pingback: Phen375 Coupon Codes

  322. Pingback: discovery house

  323. Pingback: Peter Castellana

  324. Pingback: Thai Porn

  325. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  326. Pingback: Johanne

  327. Pingback: australias worst bank

  328. Pingback: PhenQ Avis

  329. Pingback: Penomet avis et teste

  330. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Avis et consommateurs Commentaires

  331. Pingback: Forskoline 250 Avis – Brûleur de graisse

  332. Pingback: Phen375 avis et teste

  333. Pingback: this hyperlink

  334. Pingback: SizeGenetics avis et teste

  335. Pingback: best mattress

  336. Pingback: tool caddy organizer

  337. Pingback: fly swatter zapper

  338. Pingback: roasting pan temperature

  339. Pingback: moving labor

  340. Pingback: animal boarding

  341. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  342. Pingback: Robert G. Creely

  343. Pingback: free kik guide

  344. Pingback: free netflix coupon

  345. Pingback: java web services training in pune

  346. Pingback: gap insurance car loan

  347. Pingback: hack howrse

  348. Pingback: sexier.com

  349. Pingback: amigo

  350. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  351. Pingback: best medicine organizer

  352. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  353. Pingback: multi led bulb

  354. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  355. Pingback: Desi Photographer

  356. Pingback: ea scalper

  357. Pingback: Social Media Video App

  358. Pingback: porno

  359. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki przez internet

  360. Pingback: Bonnie

  361. Pingback: Startups Events

  362. Pingback: dog walker naples

  363. Pingback: crossfit

  364. Pingback: how to get ex want you back

  365. Pingback: porno

  366. Pingback: porno

  367. Pingback: cat care in naples

  368. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  369. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  370. Pingback: naples pet sitter

  371. Pingback: http://www.queryonline.it/

  372. Pingback: cartoon porn

  373. Pingback: lawn mower shop

  374. Pingback: clash royale hack

  375. Pingback: cat sitter

  376. Pingback: are raspberry ketones safe

  377. Pingback: Shira

  378. Pingback: neuken

  379. Pingback: here

  380. Pingback: free proxies

  381. Pingback: listen to this podcast

  382. Pingback: racist jokes

  383. Pingback: clash royale builder

  384. Pingback: Get More Information

  385. Pingback: best weight loss pills men

  386. Pingback: clash royale how to get gems

  387. Pingback: xxx

  388. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  389. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  390. Pingback: psychic source

  391. Pingback: print vip

  392. Pingback: chlamydia informatie

  393. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  394. Pingback: Jaunita

  395. Pingback: fmcnbc

  396. Pingback: youtube.com

  397. Pingback: peggletube

  398. Pingback: blog - klimczak hair designers

  399. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  400. Pingback: android game cheat apk

  401. Pingback: appstore dating

  402. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  403. Pingback: pcmag

  404. Pingback: outdoor living space

  405. Pingback: Kamagra

  406. Pingback: Kamagra

  407. Pingback: tormkey casino solution

  408. Pingback: riparazione iphone

  409. Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma

  410. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  411. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  412. Pingback: leylandii

  413. Pingback: leylandii

  414. Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/

  415. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  416. Pingback: spearguns

  417. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1qEVCrA

  418. Pingback: spearguns

  419. Pingback: imagepost.fuzonline.pw

  420. Pingback: mobile strike gold faq

  421. Pingback: kopya icerik

  422. Pingback: nuskin reviews

  423. Pingback: cusco bus

  424. Pingback: Fondue party chocolate meat cheese

  425. Pingback: Buy Beats Instantly

  426. Pingback: schedule maker

  427. Pingback: femdomcomicsadultcase

  428. Pingback: youtube bot

  429. Pingback: edarling

  430. Pingback: navigate to this website

  431. Pingback: massage

  432. Pingback: how to make money online

  433. Pingback: Stacy

  434. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  435. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  436. Pingback: resume writing

  437. Pingback: resume writer service

  438. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  439. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  440. Pingback: commercial inflatable bounce house for sale

  441. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  442. Pingback: jvzoo huge bonus

  443. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery

  444. Pingback: mobile Phone

  445. Pingback: Learn More

  446. Pingback: windows replacement

  447. Pingback: landscape garden design

  448. Pingback: tapas london

  449. Pingback: tapas grand central

  450. Pingback: Girls

  451. Pingback: randy abalkahd

  452. Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream

  453. Pingback: iphone repair near me

  454. Pingback: legal steroids

  455. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  456. Pingback: Finanzen

  457. Pingback: ???????

  458. Pingback: Phen375

  459. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  460. Pingback: painting service in Branford

  461. Pingback: vip print

  462. Pingback: tantric massage

  463. Pingback: landscape garden design london

  464. Pingback: sms lån

  465. Pingback: printingvip.com

  466. Pingback: web ibcbet

  467. Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة

  468. Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london

  469. Pingback: avast premier serial key

  470. Pingback: iv therapy coral springs

  471. Pingback: Kurma

  472. Pingback: Harvey

  473. Pingback: club flyers

  474. Pingback: buy google cheat

  475. Pingback: instagram porn

  476. Pingback: takipci porn

  477. Pingback: hacklink

  478. Pingback: Steroids for Sale

  479. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  480. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  481. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  482. Pingback: mca scam reviews 2016

  483. Pingback: dlh

  484. Pingback: samsung unlock

  485. Pingback: unlock samusng

  486. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/

  487. Pingback: fornir dlh

  488. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  489. Pingback: purificadoras

  490. Pingback: usos del casillero virtual

  491. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  492. Pingback: theresa

  493. Pingback: Health articles

  494. Pingback: drjaydani

  495. Pingback: miaffaire comentarios

  496. Pingback: Email Marketing in USA

  497. Pingback: sklejka

  498. Pingback: american heritage inc

  499. Pingback: iv therapy boca raton

  500. Pingback: news

  501. Pingback: Business Products Reviews

  502. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  503. Pingback: cedr

  504. Pingback: podlogi drewniane

  505. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  506. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  507. Pingback: sex

  508. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  509. Pingback: try these out

  510. Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌

  511. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  512. Pingback: Www.Neu.Edu.Tr

  513. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1OuD883

  514. Pingback: birthday wishes

  515. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  516. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  517. Pingback: hacklink

  518. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  519. Pingback: coffee makers with grinder

  520. Pingback: steroids

  521. Pingback: escort

  522. Pingback: best umbrella 2016

  523. Pingback: Vietnamese Food

  524. Pingback: 点卡充值中心

  525. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  526. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  527. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  528. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  529. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  530. Pingback: Bad service

  531. Pingback: Bad service

  532. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  533. Pingback: Bad service

  534. Pingback: Bad service

  535. Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company

  536. Pingback: london tantric

  537. Pingback: london tantric

  538. Pingback: Famous Bikini body

  539. Pingback: Harvey

  540. Pingback: Marcie

  541. Pingback: Bowling Bags

  542. Pingback: plr

  543. Pingback: cotton shirts

  544. Pingback: success quotes

  545. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  546. Pingback: Hottest WAGs In Sports

  547. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  548. Pingback: criar facebook email

  549. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  550. Pingback: water heater

  551. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  552. Pingback: electric water heater

  553. Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  554. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  555. Pingback: federaldebtreliefs.com

  556. Pingback: recupero dati

  557. Pingback: recupero dati

  558. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  559. Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading

  560. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  561. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  562. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  563. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  564. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  565. Pingback: ego cialis

  566. Pingback: ass fuck

  567. Pingback: ego cialis

  568. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  569. Pingback: escape room

  570. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  571. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  572. Pingback: how to regrow lost hair

  573. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  574. Pingback: electrician

  575. Pingback: electrician

  576. Pingback: uneven bars in gymnastics

  577. Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis

  578. Pingback: Escort en Copiapo

  579. Pingback: My Pillow Reviews

  580. Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan

  581. Pingback: Escort iquique

  582. Pingback: 健麗去眼袋

  583. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  584. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  585. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  586. Pingback: bootstrap HTML Templates

  587. Pingback: self balancing board

  588. Pingback: escort toronto

  589. Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne

  590. Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej

  591. Pingback: social

  592. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  593. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  594. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  595. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  596. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  597. Pingback: Discount Code

  598. Pingback: inspirational words

  599. Pingback: christianity today

  600. Pingback: cranecrews.com

  601. Pingback: MILF Porn

  602. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  603. Pingback: porno

  604. Pingback: Asian Porn

  605. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  606. Pingback: Asian Porn

  607. Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie

  608. Pingback: uab ost express

  609. Pingback: VoIP vonage

  610. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  611. Pingback: free online game

  612. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  613. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  614. Pingback: Anal Porn

  615. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  616. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  617. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  618. Pingback: Gay Porn

  619. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  620. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  621. Pingback: Cam Porn

  622. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  623. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  624. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  625. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel

  626. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  627. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  628. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  629. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  630. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  631. Pingback: pest control

  632. Pingback: Viagra cena

  633. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  634. Pingback: pest control

  635. Pingback: real gold jewelry

  636. Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers

  637. Pingback: Haley

  638. Pingback: AR15kit

  639. Pingback: sex video

  640. Pingback: Tani Cialis

  641. Pingback: phenq review

  642. Pingback: forina pure

  643. Pingback: http://targetlegal.com/anadrole-anadrol-50/

  644. Pingback: Super PhenQ

  645. Pingback: online games

  646. Pingback: Etta Helbig

  647. Pingback: Edythe Markovich

  648. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally

  649. Pingback: Levitra apteka

  650. Pingback: coupon codes promo

  651. Pingback: coupon codes promo

  652. Pingback: get fast cash

  653. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  654. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  655. Pingback: webcam model job

  656. Pingback: Roxane

  657. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  658. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  659. Pingback: Candace

  660. Pingback: cheap club flyers printed

  661. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  662. Pingback: purifiadoras de agua

  663. Pingback: Buy JimmyJane Iconic sex toys online

  664. Pingback: Jodie

  665. Pingback: Peter

  666. Pingback: little india denver

  667. Pingback: Charlotte

  668. Pingback: Best Deals Plus Size Leggings

  669. Pingback: Maryjo

  670. Pingback: pozyczki

  671. Pingback: pozyczki

  672. Pingback: pozyczki

  673. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  674. Pingback: Jeffry Clerf

  675. Pingback: Manuel Jaegers

  676. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  677. Pingback: Minecraft Account

  678. Pingback: brainsmart

  679. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  680. Pingback: sex

  681. Pingback: slimming program

  682. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  683. Pingback: escortbayan

  684. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  685. Pingback: her latest blog

  686. Pingback: ESCORT

  687. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  688. Pingback: tantric massage london

  689. Pingback: Criminal Defense Attorney Nashville

  690. Pingback: Carpet cleaning

  691. Pingback: manifestation miracle book

  692. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  693. Pingback: 12Bet 日本

  694. Pingback: Engineer

  695. Pingback: tour pangandaran

  696. Pingback: imprimante jet d encre avec impression sur cd

  697. Pingback: happy birthday images

  698. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorney McKinney Texas

  699. Pingback: Anniversary Quotes

  700. Pingback: coffee online

  701. Pingback: تخزين عفش جدة

  702. Pingback: ï»¿money

  703. Pingback: ï»¿money

  704. Pingback: hiverlab

  705. Pingback: Digital currency crypto

  706. Pingback: vr1

  707. Pingback: Trenbolone Crazy Bulk

  708. Pingback: Incredimail email issues

  709. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  710. Pingback: web site

  711. Pingback: Clear

  712. Pingback: executive hire

  713. Pingback: interior design

  714. Pingback: batman v superman: dawn of justice full movie youtube

  715. Pingback: windows and doors

  716. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  717. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  718. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  719. Pingback: Spectra Breast Pump

  720. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  721. Pingback: balance bikes

  722. Pingback: SprinklerSystem

  723. Pingback: qweqweqe

  724. Pingback: qweqweqe

  725. Pingback: Line of Duty

  726. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  727. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  728. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  729. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  730. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  731. Pingback: Senior care providers Eagan MN

  732. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  733. Pingback: surveillance

  734. Pingback: sauvage grecian tunic

  735. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  736. Pingback: child escort girl

  737. Pingback: child escort girl

  738. Pingback: business reviews

  739. Pingback: QPLoanz

  740. Pingback: check it out

  741. Pingback: viagra

  742. Pingback: go to this site

  743. Pingback: live soccer

  744. Pingback: grammar check

  745. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  746. Pingback: sms marketing

  747. Pingback: Dietpillsin2016.com

  748. Pingback: jewelry buyers phoenix

  749. Pingback: sex toys

  750. Pingback: Home Loans

  751. Pingback: Laptop Disposal

  752. Pingback: recycling computer

  753. Pingback: laser

  754. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  755. Pingback: spam

  756. Pingback: cocuk escort

  757. Pingback: Crazy Bulk Review

  758. Pingback: Review PhenQ

  759. Pingback: cocuk escort

  760. Pingback: RKN Global

  761. Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia

  762. Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts

  763. Pingback: Spain For Sale Properties

  764. Pingback: goods-3

  765. Pingback: Blown in Insulation

  766. Pingback: Sarah

  767. Pingback: Leroy

  768. Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..

  769. Pingback: payday loans

  770. Pingback: payday loans

  771. Pingback: this URL

  772. Pingback: domino online

  773. Pingback: mozilla firefox 2016 free download

  774. Pingback: 健麗

  775. Pingback: Eugenie

  776. Pingback: roulette gewinntaktik

  777. Pingback: video editing

  778. Pingback: streaming series

  779. Pingback: home

  780. Pingback: green screen backgrounds nyc

  781. Pingback: Contact Me

  782. Pingback: добър домоуправител

  783. Pingback: http://www.cargamescar.com/

  784. Pingback: buy hacklink

  785. Pingback: gold exchange fort worth

  786. Pingback: kizi games

  787. Pingback: pokemon go finder

  788. Pingback: taxi phuket

  789. Pingback: anti aging tampa

  790. Pingback: study abroad Cebu

  791. Pingback: pia esthetics

  792. Pingback: gaming

  793. Pingback: pia salon

  794. Pingback: discount codes

  795. Pingback: beats for sale

  796. Pingback: Cream Temulawak

  797. Pingback: Rogers

  798. Pingback: Flower remedies

  799. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-5mg-von/

  800. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-spain-you/

  801. Pingback: Tulsa OK Bail Bondsman

  802. Pingback: Dylan

  803. Pingback: Back Pain Information

  804. Pingback: celebrant at the center

  805. Pingback: laser etching machine

  806. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  807. Pingback: Singapore memory training courses

  808. Pingback: Silicon Di Oxide

  809. Pingback: Power your Subconscious Mind

  810. Pingback: seo uk prices

  811. Pingback: More Info

  812. Pingback: cheap seo company india

  813. Pingback: Play european classic friv2 friv games

  814. Pingback: seo packages prices india

  815. Pingback: Friv 5 friv5 friv

  816. Pingback: orange county refrigerator repair

  817. Pingback: Friv 1000 the best friv

  818. Pingback: Kizi tips cheats i like play games kizi play games

  819. Pingback: Juegos kizi games snail bob 5 game play free kizi games

  820. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  821. Pingback: best balance bike

  822. Pingback: memory course

  823. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  824. Pingback: ladyboy

  825. Pingback: sex

  826. Pingback: lunch talk Singapore

  827. Pingback: website designing

  828. Pingback: LED

  829. Pingback: sex toy

  830. Pingback: zip code lookup

  831. Pingback: porn movie

  832. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  833. Pingback: Irrigation Company

  834. Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres

  835. Pingback: vessel arrest in tunisia

  836. Pingback: Black event planners

  837. Pingback: this contact form

  838. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  839. Pingback: argos voucher

  840. Pingback: sensor

  841. Pingback: 黃金海岸

  842. Pingback: SCR888 official site

  843. Pingback: startup funding

  844. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  845. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  846. Pingback: cloud broker

  847. Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review

  848. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  849. Pingback: outdoor products

  850. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  851. Pingback: WEB DESIGN

  852. Pingback: Private Blog Networks

  853. Pingback: O que e GreyHat SEO?

  854. Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es

  855. Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle

  856. Pingback: battery saver

  857. Pingback: market maker method

  858. Pingback: cheap video

  859. Pingback: martial arts

  860. Pingback: friv kizi

  861. Pingback: freebetcastle.com

  862. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  863. Pingback: ecn broker

  864. Pingback: Mestrado em Recursos Humanos

  865. Pingback: Kizi 1 kizi

  866. Pingback: Happy New Year Images Download

  867. Pingback: Kizi 2 kizi 2

  868. Pingback: مقوي

  869. Pingback: carb blocker kapszula

  870. Pingback: trade12 reviews

  871. Pingback: water filter faucet

  872. Pingback: Golf accessories

  873. Pingback: ï»¿Go pokemon

  874. Pingback: thanks

  875. Pingback: ï»¿Electronics Projects

  876. Pingback: full report

  877. Pingback: Kotkan Caaraklinikka Kalevi Niemi Oy

  878. Pingback: depression islamic lecture

  879. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  880. Pingback: https://globalandia.blogspot.com/

  881. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  882. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  883. Pingback: judi casino online

  884. Pingback: Lego Duplo from 2 to 5 years old

  885. Pingback: enews

  886. Pingback: Sigrid

  887. Pingback: almuderis

  888. Pingback: canada goose

  889. Pingback: buy private proxies

  890. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab

  891. Pingback: Pay Per Click

  892. Pingback: best automatic watches under 1000

  893. Pingback: situs poker online

  894. Pingback: tax on capital gains

  895. Pingback: bus hire

  896. Pingback: Towing toronto

  897. Pingback: academic alliance in dermatology south tampa

  898. Pingback: Lawn Care Services

  899. Pingback: Erin

  900. Pingback: volarex

  901. Pingback: tampadermatology com

  902. Pingback: evden eve nakliyat

  903. Pingback: click over here now

  904. Pingback: cv in inglese

  905. Pingback: nikon digital slr camera body

  906. Pingback: Sewa Bus Pariwisata

  907. Pingback: buy phen375

  908. Pingback: my discount deals

  909. Pingback: review crazybulk

  910. Pingback: buy phen24

  911. Pingback: Tours

  912. Pingback: getasteroid.com

  913. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  914. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  915. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  916. Pingback: Strapon

  917. Pingback: boolberry anonymous digital money

  918. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  919. Pingback: useful link

  920. Pingback: More Help

  921. Pingback: cheap football jerseys

  922. Pingback: Like It

  923. Pingback: new sealed host bus adapter

  924. Pingback: Boolberry

  925. Pingback: have a peek at this website

  926. Pingback: home

  927. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  928. Pingback: secure boolberry

  929. Pingback: why not try here

  930. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  931. Pingback: blog here

  932. Pingback: limmao agencia marketing digital

  933. Pingback: play truck games

  934. Pingback: Micah

  935. Pingback: Angelita

  936. Pingback: ï»¿website

  937. Pingback: infection

  938. Pingback: escort bayan

  939. Pingback: residential

  940. Pingback: http://www.kpbs.org/users/burispake1/

  941. Pingback: https://www.scribd.com/user/333620650/magazyny-warszawa

  942. Pingback: las vegas online casinos

  943. Pingback: ï»¿Nespresso Coffee Capsule

  944. Pingback: discount shoes

  945. Pingback: Recommended Site

  946. Pingback: Kamagra sklep

  947. Pingback: Vancouver BC

  948. Pingback: Viagra cena

  949. Pingback: performance auto parts

  950. Pingback: Viagra cena

  951. Pingback: angry birds rio

  952. Pingback: website hosting

  953. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  954. Pingback: forskolin

  955. Pingback: gesundheit schonheit

  956. Pingback: ï»¿exotic car rental miami

  957. Pingback: subway surfers game

  958. Pingback: cheap cowboy boots

  959. Pingback: rodizios brazilian steakhouse near me nj

  960. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  961. Pingback: gauchos brazilian steakhouse calgary

  962. Pingback: wusthof ikon steak knives

  963. Pingback: rodizios brazilian steakhouse nyc queens

  964. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse sunrise blvd fort lauderdale

  965. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  966. Pingback: interior design

  967. Pingback: temple run

  968. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  969. Pingback: Michal

  970. Pingback: shooting games online

  971. Pingback: teradek encoder

  972. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  973. Pingback: best vitamin for brain and memory

  974. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  975. Pingback: Turquoise Jewelry

  976. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  977. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  978. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  979. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  980. Pingback: HIFU

  981. Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov

  982. Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng

  983. Pingback: best dog leash

  984. Pingback: Use Paperless invoicing

  985. Pingback: supplement store

  986. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  987. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  988. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  989. Pingback: Drones

  990. Pingback: rug cleaning

  991. Pingback: event planner singapore

  992. Pingback: Raguel

  993. Pingback: Ìîëîäåæêà 4 ñåçîí 18 ñåðèÿ

  994. Pingback: buca escort

  995. Pingback: 7MBR50SD120

  996. Pingback: escort Leicester

  997. Pingback: Aftershave

  998. Pingback: AR10 kit

  999. Pingback: Epoxide hydrase

  1000. Pingback: epoxy flooring images

  1001. Pingback: chicago murder rate

  1002. Pingback: corian black quartz

  1003. Pingback: glitter mail

  1004. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  1005. Pingback: services

  1006. Pingback: short romantic stories

  1007. Pingback: izmir eskort

  1008. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  1009. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  1010. Pingback: Vlogs

  1011. Pingback: Jung

  1012. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  1013. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  1014. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  1015. Pingback: the lost ways

  1016. Pingback: phone psychic reading

  1017. Pingback: http://kesehatan6.com/mencegah-ejakulasi-dini/

  1018. Pingback: payday loans online

  1019. Pingback: need keyword backlinked as follows

  1020. Pingback: skymax wind turbine rip off

  1021. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  1022. Pingback: no credit check payday loans

  1023. Pingback: visit the homepage

  1024. Pingback: look at this site

  1025. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1026. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  1027. Pingback: Fence Repair Atlanta

  1028. Pingback: viagra

  1029. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  1030. Pingback: варенка

  1031. Pingback: stafaband9

  1032. Pingback: More Info

  1033. Pingback: likes for instagram

  1034. Pingback: buy viagra online

  1035. Pingback: cleaning services north shore vancouver

  1036. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  1037. Pingback: go to website

  1038. Pingback: Xmas

  1039. Pingback: more info can be found

  1040. Pingback: Richard Warke

  1041. Pingback: family dentistry

  1042. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  1043. Pingback: jdm engine

  1044. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1045. Pingback: prediksi bola akurat

  1046. Pingback: putritoto

  1047. Pingback: situs poker terbaru

  1048. Pingback: unlock her legs unleash the scramblerï¿½

  1049. Pingback: Purely essential oils

  1050. Pingback: riverside traffic ticket

  1051. Pingback: situs poker online asia

  1052. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  1053. Pingback: weight loss and diet

  1054. Pingback: Porno

  1055. Pingback: Amazing inventions you need to see

  1056. Pingback: judi bola indo

  1057. Pingback: get info for followers

  1058. Pingback: visit here

  1059. Pingback: it recycling

  1060. Pingback: i need to work from home

  1061. Pingback: Commercial exterminators

Top