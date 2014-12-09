Top 10 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season

You might be asking yourself, where did the semester go? 1Ys don’t panic – its still not FRP yet and you have a delightful winter break ahead with Leadership Ventures, Treks, GIPs and more. 2Ys you’re either still “celebrating” signing your offer from 3 months ago or are just picking up on the fact that you need a job post graduation. Don’t worry – I’m right there with you. In the meantime in the midst of exams and all this end of semester craziness, let’s take some time out to get cozy with a cup of hot chocolate, ice skate outdoors, and check out the Christmas lights. Philly has a lot to offer and we should all bid it adieu properly.
- First things first – where is the best hot chocolate in all of Philadelphia? My top 3 include the following: RIM Café, Max Brenner, and Happily Ever After. RIM Café is in South Philly but absolutely worth making the trek for. To say it will be an experience is an understatement. The owner is the most eccentric man you’ll ever meet, and the chocolate is pure. Prices are high with $8 for hot chocolate, but the owner will sit you down and show you how he makes it so it’s really like performance art. If that doesn’t convince you and you prefer something less crazy and in Rittenhouse, Max Brenner is the way to go. I don’t normally recommend franchises but the mugs at Max Brenner are so freakin cute – they’re called hugmugs! Finally, my absolute favorite continues to be Happily Ever After in Old City, these folks know how to make a mean hot chocolate and the service is always top notch. The ambiance is nostalgic yet chic, and it’s just a fun place to duck into to stay warm while exploring.
- Do you love to ice skate and want to recreate that scene from the movie Serendipity? Well, you’re in luck, because Rittenhouse Square just got its very own rink. The rink is right in front of City Hall at Dilworth Plaza and rates are pretty reasonable at $4 for adults + $8 for skate rental. Will you be able to practice free skating for your next hockey game? Probably not, as these rinks get crowded, but you can bring that guy or gal you’ve been crushing on for a real date. If you prefer to stay out of the bubble there is another rink at Penn’s Landing where prices are $3 to skate + $10 for skate rental and hours go as late as 12:30am on weekends.
- Want to see Christmas lights? Last year I stumbled upon South 13th Street where the 1600 block is known in Philadelphia as the Miracle on 13th Street. The neighborhood homes in this area take Christmas very seriously and in fact, last year a neighbor told us it was deemed the most Christmassy Street in all of America. You’ll have to check it out and see for yourself! Another honorable mention are the holiday lights on Boathouse Row, a dozen sculling clubs that line the Schuylkill River behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Boathouse Row is always lit up but the lights are changed for the holiday season, deeming the drive or stroll through along the river absolutely worth it.
- Have you seen the Comcast Holiday Spectacular? On the floor level of the Comcast Center, every hour from 10am-8pm at the top of the hour, the video wall has a 15-minute holiday video featuring favorites like Jingle Bell Rock, The Twelve Days of Christmas, and The Nutcracker, performed by the Philadelphia Ballet. I went this past week and they even have snowman that pops out, and fake snow that starts falling from the sky. Sit or stand on the far east, far west, or very back to get a prime position.
- For those of you craving a bit of tradition, The Philadelphia Ballet performs The Nutcracker every weekend in December and during the week starting the week of December 22nd. Tickets range from $30-$125 a seat. Make a night of it and indulge with dinner at Volver in the Kimmel Center. Options are a 6-course menu for $75 a person or 12-course menu at $150 a person. I highly recommend the 6-course menu as it left me pleasantly full with an assortment of cuisines from this new American establishment. They’ll send you home with a signed menu and treats. Volver is one of the best culinary experiences I’ve had in Philadelphia and the service that can’t be matched. I felt like I went back in time.
- Philly Pops is the Philadelphia Orchestra’s ode to popular Christmas music every holiday season. For those with children, this event is a great family friendly occasion to go to the Kimmel Center. Prices range from $33-$111.
- Where to go shopping? Check out the Christmas Village in LOVE Park. Every year this park has booths of delicious food and drinks, gifts like cute Christmas ornaments and other stocking stuffers alongside the official City of Philadelphia Christmas Tree.Also check out the Nutcracker Market, a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Ballet that is free and open to the public. This Wednesday – Sunday, enjoy indoor shopping on all 3 levels of the Kimmel Center. Items include ornaments, jewelry, and other Philadelphia retailers with events for kids on the community stage. More here: http://www.paballet.org/nutmarket
- Reading Terminal Market Holiday Railroad this display is supposed to be 500 square feet with 17 working train lines that chug through detailed miniature holiday scenes of Center City, a Christmas Village and a snow-covered countryside. The display is absolutely free to see and a very fun for any locomotive lovers or children/fans of Thomas the train.
- Museum of Art – ‘Pay what you wish Wednesdays’ and ‘Art After 5 on Fridays’ are a great way to appreciate the arts before you set off for your travels this winter. Both events run from 5-8:45pm. Art After 5 is free with admission. The next few Fridays are holiday themed with decorations and music to match. Check it out and let me know what you think!
- Host or Attend an Ugly Sweater Party. JK, but make sure to get together with new and old friends before you all embark on your winter break adventures. This is a great time to reflect on what you were able to accomplish this semester and what goals to set for next semester. If you’re looking to find a public speaking event, why not sign up to do a Story for StoryTellers, or a bit for the Spring Comedy Show? If you’re musically talented, why not sign up for Battle of the Bands? If you’re shy, why not sign up for to strut your stuff in the Charity Fashion Show? Remember now is the time to take risks. Fail or Succeed, now is the time to create memories and challenge yourself through stretch experiences because we have our friends to support us even if we fall. Like I did in my last hockey game.
