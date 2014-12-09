WGA Prez: A Semester In Review

Your team here at the WGA is committed to bringing you an even better lineup for the Spring Semester. Here’s a preview of what we are most excited about this Spring:

WGA Ticket Reduction Fund: We are committed to putting dollars back in your pockets. We have set aside $10,000 to fund a discount on ticket prices for one major event at Wharton. Once we get back in January, we will invite the whole school to vote on whether you’d rather see cheap tickets for Fight Night, Follies, or Dance Studio – three events that (1) are attended by a majority of students, (2) are not solely focused on drinking, and (3) showcase the talents of our fellow students. Elections: 1Ys, one of you is the next WGA President! Elections take place in February and are open to anyone (no, not just Cluster Presidents!). We’ve seen exceptional talent so far this year. No predictions yet. It’s going to be an excellent race! Forever Week: We’ve teamed up with the folks at Young Alumni Affairs to bring you exit counseling, alumni meet ups, and more events welcome the Class of 2015 into the alumni community. Forever. Yelp for Clubs: Every year we conduct a survey of club satisfaction and email it out to all of the club leaders. We’re working with CampusGroups and leaders of key clubs to build out a peer-review platform to give you better access to real feedback on clubs. Spring Socials

Spring Fling Asado: Sunshine. Argentine meat. Food that isn’t meat. Games. Drinks. The final moments of the Cluster Cup. Spectacular day outdoors in April for the entire community to enjoy.

WGA Spring Prom: $20 for an open-bar formal? That’s right. WGA is putting $20k towards sponsoring the final WGA social event of the year.

Beach Week: The boys of Broga got started early on their beach week bods last Friday. The rest of you should get ready for an aggressive four days in Miami in May.

We also have another round of X-Prize funding coming up, Iron Prof, Broomball, and more fantastic programming. Look to your Cluster Councils, the WGA, clubs, and conferences to find out more. And, if there’s something you want to see happen, email me (arush@wharton.upenn.edu) directly and we’ll work on making it happen.