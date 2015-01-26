14 Most Unexpected Things We Learned in Patagonia

Wharton Leadership Venture Patagonia

Wharton Leadership Venture PatagoniaOn a Leadership Venture, you can learn a lot about leadership, survival, and the human body—err, the human condition. After returning in one piece from Isla Navarino, Chile, we wanted to share a few bits of wisdom we learned outside of the walls of Wharton.

1. Clean underwear is overrated
Take it from survivors of the wilderness—you need less than you think.
 
2. Snickers bars are a powerfood
Twelve hour hikes are tough, and you need the right fuel to power through falling down rock faces and climbing up waterfalls. But forget CLIF bars. Snickers candy bars are the real pick-me-up powerfood.

3. Poop jokes are the highest form of humor
No matter how old you are, jokes about #2 are #1 in our book. We probably talked more about bodily functions than anything else in Patagonia—and that’s okay. Whether you were on team “Fellowship of the Tube” or “Poo-trol 5,” the runs brought us together.
IMG_1708
 
4. You don’t need to be in the front of the line to be a leader
Whether you’re on the trail or the in the team room, leading from the front is great. But you can get a much better perspective of the landscape ahead and the status of your team when you take a step back and lead from behind.

5. You can wear Smartwool socks five days in a row—and you won’t smell
We promise.

6. Tap into your network of experts
Our Vertical guides were some of the coolest, most knowledgeable mountaineers, but we had to ask them for help if we needed it. A good part of leadership is knowing what you don’t know, so form your group of smart and savvy experts now. We probably would have ended up tumbling off a cliff or still stuck knee deep in mud if it hadn’t been for our guides.

7. Invest in good gear
Just ask Kelechi Okereke WG’16. You don’t want your pack breaking halfway through a venture. Or buy a fake down jacket when the weather outlook is a night of steady hail. Or accidentally buy a women’s hat with a hole for a ponytail.
IMG_0411

 

8. Don’t just focus on your next step, look down the trail
Knowing when to dive into the detail and when to zoom out and take the big picture view is a skill that any leader needs to learn. On the trails of Patagonia it was no different. We had to balance watching where we stepped and looking ahead for the next trail marker. It’s tougher than it sounds.

9. Eat before you’re hungry. Drink before you’re thirsty.
You’ll thank us later for this one. Anticipate what your body needs and take care of it.

10. You’re stronger than you think
This body wasn’t made for carrying 30+ pounds of weight, but we all survived—and thrived. If you can survive Patagonia, you can survive FRP.
Pack


11. Secure your tent
The foundation of your tent is important—and we’re sure that there’s some parallel to the professional world as well. Take the time to anchor your tent (literally) or else it will blow away in the wind. We speak from personal experience. 

12. Leadership doesn’t mean doing everything by yourself
Your team is there for a reason.

13. The view was worth the journey
Sure it takes four planes, a bus ride, and over 15 hours of hiking to get there, but how many people have been to the end of the world?
IMG_3398

 

14. You can bond with people faster during five days in the woods than five weeks at school
Friends 4-eva.
Rope team

 

Authors

654 Comments

  1. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  2. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  3. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  4. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  5. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  6. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  7. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  8. Pingback: my state farm

  9. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  10. Pingback: guitar picks

  11. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  12. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca

  13. Pingback: banheiras

  14. Pingback: webcam porno

  15. Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model

  16. Pingback: pebble smart watch

  17. Pingback: stay with me

  18. Pingback: Angol Nyelvvizsga

  19. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  20. Pingback: Dog

  21. Pingback: usaa.com rental car

  22. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  23. Pingback: Fitness Video

  24. Pingback: webcam werk

  25. Pingback: guitar picks

  26. Pingback: buy t-shirt

  27. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  28. Pingback: tips to lose weight fast in a week

  29. Pingback: porno

  30. Pingback: esta

  31. Pingback: why not find out more

  32. Pingback: read this

  33. Pingback: Prostate support supplement

  34. Pingback: ecograf Doppler

  35. Pingback: curso de detetive

  36. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  37. Pingback: swimwear

  38. Pingback: movie2k

  39. Pingback: ramalan zodiak jodoh

  40. Pingback: league of legends clothes

  41. Pingback: Wendie

  42. Pingback: happy valentines day images

  43. Pingback: no deposit casinoï¿½

  44. Pingback: Shells

  45. Pingback: seo minneapolis

  46. Pingback: minneapolis internet marketing

  47. Pingback: apple shooter games

  48. Pingback: learn more here

  49. Pingback: jennifer lawrence naked pics development

  50. Pingback: bree olsen porn app

  51. Pingback: at this link

  52. Pingback: town hall 8 war base

  53. Pingback: royalclub

  54. Pingback: here

  55. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  56. Pingback: history of name

  57. Pingback: eyebrow woman

  58. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  59. Pingback: this post

  60. Pingback: minnesota seo firm

  61. Pingback: check my site

  62. Pingback: Rich Sheng

  63. Pingback: Sharlene

  64. Pingback: cheats for my singing monsters

  65. Pingback: movietube

  66. Pingback: Descargar Musica

  67. Pingback: boom beach apk mod

  68. Pingback: boom beach hack download

  69. Pingback: Drawing For Kids

  70. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  71. Pingback: cooking class singapore

  72. Pingback: british used clothing

  73. Pingback: hire

  74. Pingback: 5 gallon water jugs

  75. Pingback: Shavonda

  76. Pingback: debarpan mukherjee

  77. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  78. Pingback: million miles

  79. Pingback: Microcap Magazine

  80. Pingback: see more

  81. Pingback: tv antenna sylvania ga

  82. Pingback: world's best nose hair trimmer

  83. Pingback: Houston SEO

  84. Pingback: dart boards indianapolis

  85. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg

  86. Pingback: Thai Porn

  87. Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com

  88. Pingback: Johnna

  89. Pingback: free 6 month xbox live codes

  90. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  91. Pingback: Venus Labarba

  92. Pingback: roasting pan canadian tire

  93. Pingback: purse caddy organizer

  94. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  95. Pingback: Best Seller Cutoff Jersey Sweatpants

  96. Pingback: ea scalper

  97. Pingback: Startups Events

  98. Pingback: crossfit

  99. Pingback: porno

  100. Pingback: lovetts lovin pet & home care

  101. Pingback: dog walker

  102. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  103. Pingback: Best drones for sale

  104. Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl

  105. Pingback: dog sitter naples fl

  106. Pingback: Shea

  107. Pingback: counselled

  108. Pingback: germany proxies list

  109. Pingback: jew jokes

  110. Pingback: learn more here

  111. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  112. Pingback: clash royale tool hack

  113. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  114. Pingback: jet stupid

  115. Pingback: YouTube

  116. Pingback: porno

  117. Pingback: meredithtm

  118. Pingback: free psychic reading

  119. Pingback: City pro dentists market street

  120. Pingback: californiapsychics.com reviews

  121. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  122. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  123. Pingback: game cheat apps android market

  124. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  125. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  126. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  127. Pingback: ï»¿judi bola

  128. Pingback: poker online

  129. Pingback: riparazione iphone roma

  130. Pingback: emotionalcompetency

  131. Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam

  132. Pingback: edarling

  133. Pingback: seo rank services

  134. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  135. Pingback: spearguns

  136. Pingback: ï»¿seo

  137. Pingback: alpine hepa air purifier

  138. Pingback: mobile strike android cheats

  139. Pingback: inbox dollars

  140. Pingback: kopya icerik

  141. Pingback: amway reviews

  142. Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik

  143. Pingback: bus from puno to cusco

  144. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  145. Pingback: Roulette

  146. Pingback: Roulette

  147. Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet

  148. Pingback: massage

  149. Pingback: make money online

  150. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  151. Pingback: la viagra

  152. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  153. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  154. Pingback: resume experts

  155. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  156. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  157. Pingback: industrial bounce house

  158. Pingback: check this out

  159. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  160. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  161. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  162. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  163. Pingback: follar

  164. Pingback: tapas bluewater

  165. Pingback: garden designer london

  166. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  167. Pingback: Ramil abalkahd

  168. Pingback: Limo Service?Vancouver BC & Party Limos Bus Vancouver BC

  169. Pingback: RugbyOnlineStream

  170. Pingback: printingvip

  171. Pingback: bandar bola 368bet

  172. Pingback: garden designer

  173. Pingback: sms lån

  174. Pingback: LiveStreamRugby

  175. Pingback: iv therapy davie

  176. Pingback: crack avast

  177. Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة

  178. Pingback: Kurma

  179. Pingback: Bryce

  180. Pingback: buy google cheat

  181. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  182. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  183. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  184. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  185. Pingback: dlh

  186. Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london

  187. Pingback: mca scam reviews

  188. Pingback: samsung unlocking

  189. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in miami fl build

  190. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  191. Pingback: beautiful men

  192. Pingback: porno español

  193. Pingback: casual club como funciona

  194. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  195. Pingback: Brian wiita

  196. Pingback: Email Marketing

  197. Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale

  198. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  199. Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester

  200. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  201. Pingback: cedr

  202. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  203. Pingback: why not try here

  204. Pingback: http://bit.ly/1OuD883

  205. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  206. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  207. Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder

  208. Pingback: escort

  209. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  210. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  211. Pingback: http://tiny.cc/4orrby

  212. Pingback: my talking angela cheats

  213. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  214. Pingback: Limo Rental Vancouver BC

  215. Pingback: Bad service

  216. Pingback: Magaly

  217. Pingback: Bad service

  218. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  219. Pingback: Edith

  220. Pingback: london tantric

  221. Pingback: london tantric

  222. Pingback: screen t shirt

  223. Pingback: Bowling

  224. Pingback: Hottest Movies

  225. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  226. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  227. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  228. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  229. Pingback: break fix

  230. Pingback: Hot Women in Sports

  231. Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions Preview

  232. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  233. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag

  234. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  235. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  236. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  237. Pingback: http://www.eacyo.org/

  238. Pingback: water heater prices

  239. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  240. Pingback: Despacho de abogados Derecho

  241. Pingback: recupero dati

  242. Pingback: recupero dati

  243. Pingback: recliner website

  244. Pingback: spam scam

  245. Pingback: stock market

  246. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  247. Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain

  248. Pingback: ego cialis

  249. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  250. Pingback: escorts lady

  251. Pingback: pit gymnastics

  252. Pingback: electrician

  253. Pingback: electrician

  254. Pingback: electrician

  255. Pingback: joshua pellicer tao of badass

  256. Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias

  257. Pingback: HP phones

  258. Pingback: buca escort

  259. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  260. Pingback: Escort en Chillan

  261. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  262. Pingback: 健麗國際醫學美容集團

  263. Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan

  264. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  265. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  266. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  267. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  268. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  269. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  270. Pingback: viagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  271. Pingback: Viagra opinie cena

  272. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  273. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  274. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  275. Pingback: daily devotional purpose driven life

  276. Pingback: MILF Porn

  277. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  278. Pingback: porno.

  279. Pingback: online games

  280. Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie

  281. Pingback: Kamagra tabletki

  282. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  283. Pingback: Xbox One

  284. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  285. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  286. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  287. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  288. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  289. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  290. Pingback: Bowling Balls

  291. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia

  292. Pingback: Bowling Store

  293. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  294. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  295. Pingback: pest control

  296. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  297. Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!

  298. Pingback: get brazzers accounts free

  299. Pingback: real gold chain

  300. Pingback: e manufacturing

  301. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  302. Pingback: sex

  303. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  304. Pingback: forina pure

  305. Pingback: online games

  306. Pingback: Bradford Fries

  307. Pingback: buy hacklink

  308. Pingback: get fast cash

  309. Pingback: audi extended warranty

  310. Pingback: tania Levitra

  311. Pingback: promo code

  312. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast

  313. Pingback: MILF Porn

  314. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  315. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  316. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  317. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  318. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  319. Pingback: porn job in nyc

  320. Pingback: ï»¿Fetish

  321. Pingback: Viagra

  322. Pingback: commercial cleaning services

  323. Pingback: ï»¿dating sites

  324. Pingback: photo booth toronto

  325. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  326. Pingback: Jordan

  327. Pingback: little india denver

  328. Pingback: Adams

  329. Pingback: pozyczki

  330. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  331. Pingback: #1 Chapter 13 Law Location

  332. Pingback: Rory Whittinghill

  333. Pingback: The Lost Ways Book

  334. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  335. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  336. Pingback: brain smart

  337. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  338. Pingback: brainsmart

  339. Pingback: brain smart ultra

  340. Pingback: pegasus gymnastics

  341. Pingback: ï»¿viagra

  342. Pingback: buy fake like

  343. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  344. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  345. Pingback: Get More Information

  346. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  347. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  348. Pingback: tantric massage london

  349. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  350. Pingback: manifestation miracle

  351. Pingback: click here

  352. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Law Firm Frisco Texas

  353. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkX5td-pg1k

  354. Pingback: ï»¿money

  355. Pingback: vr1

  356. Pingback: ï»¿money

  357. Pingback: Credit Report

  358. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  359. Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com

  360. Pingback: batman vs superman full movie free putlocker

  361. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  362. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  363. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  364. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  365. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  366. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  367. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  368. Pingback: eua

  369. Pingback: film izle

  370. Pingback: acheter des likes

  371. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  372. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  373. Pingback: sumatra sauvage swim

  374. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  375. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  376. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  377. Pingback: child escort girl

  378. Pingback: official statement

  379. Pingback: business reviews

  380. Pingback: business reviews

  381. Pingback: Sofa Buttons&Nails

  382. Pingback: full review

  383. Pingback: viagra

  384. Pingback: grammar check

  385. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  386. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  387. Pingback: sex toys

  388. Pingback: Computer disposal

  389. Pingback: youtube seo

  390. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  391. Pingback: www.msphack.com.pl

  392. Pingback: cocuk escort

  393. Pingback: cocuk escort

  394. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  395. Pingback: Palmer

  396. Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts

  397. Pingback: nottingham escort

  398. Pingback: goods-/news/archive/

  399. Pingback: Rachele

  400. Pingback: saleforiphone

  401. Pingback: payday loans

  402. Pingback: poker

  403. Pingback: this URL

  404. Pingback: http://beataddiction.com

  405. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  406. Pingback: служебен домоуправител софия цени

  407. Pingback: pixel laser resurfacing

  408. Pingback: radiance med spa

  409. Pingback: florida skin

  410. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  411. Pingback: voucher codes

  412. Pingback: eyebrow tinting tampa

  413. Pingback: glow beauty and skin care

  414. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  415. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-goodrx/

  416. Pingback: Studio414 Contest Winners

  417. Pingback: Richardson

  418. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-generic-prices/

  419. Pingback: Luke

  420. Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak

  421. Pingback: porno sex

  422. Pingback: Back Pain and Stretching

  423. Pingback: binary options live trading

  424. Pingback: memory courses in Singapore

  425. Pingback: the world leader bringing innovation in business and marketing seo-mediamarketing

  426. Pingback: Read Full Article

  427. Pingback: Pre Mix Tablet Binder

  428. Pingback: seo packages prices india

  429. Pingback: cost of seo packages

  430. Pingback: search engine marketing packages

  431. Pingback: memory course

  432. Pingback: memory training Singapore

  433. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  434. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  435. Pingback: lunch talk

  436. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  437. Pingback: ladyboy

  438. Pingback: sex

  439. Pingback: CERAMIC CHILDREN KNOBS-products

  440. Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE

  441. Pingback: sex

  442. Pingback: zip

  443. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  444. Pingback: vessel arrest tunisian attorneys

  445. Pingback: visit here

  446. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  447. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  448. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  449. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  450. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  451. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  452. Pingback: sex discount

  453. Pingback: Viagra coupon

  454. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  455. Pingback: fullfilmizle

  456. Pingback: BC Media GRP - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!

  457. Pingback: android battery saver

  458. Pingback: market maker method forex

  459. Pingback: free cash

  460. Pingback: voucher codes

  461. Pingback: website here

  462. Pingback: apple

  463. Pingback: pokemon go hacks

  464. Pingback: ï»¿trade12 review

  465. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  466. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  467. Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan

  468. Pingback: Torrie

  469. Pingback: canada goose

  470. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  471. Pingback: buy proxy

  472. Pingback: dermatologist south tampa

  473. Pingback: Piedad

  474. Pingback: volarex

  475. Pingback: spring dermatology

  476. Pingback: therapist tampa

  477. Pingback: pop over to this web-site

  478. Pingback: Read More Here

  479. Pingback: codes promotion

  480. Pingback: samsonite luggage

  481. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  482. Pingback: discounts

  483. Pingback: porno

  484. Pingback: guard card

  485. Pingback: Learn how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  486. Pingback: free jvzoo

  487. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  488. Pingback: situs judi casino online

  489. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  490. Pingback: Los Angeles party bus

  491. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  492. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  493. Pingback: boolberry next monero

  494. Pingback: boolberry secure digital money

  495. Pingback: Twat

  496. Pingback: cheap jerseys online

  497. Pingback: go right here

  498. Pingback: Better than monero

  499. Pingback: our website

  500. Pingback: teh oolong

  501. Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally

  502. Pingback: view publisher site

  503. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  504. Pingback: Electrical Projects

  505. Pingback: Porno

  506. Pingback: Check This Out

  507. Pingback: Agustina

  508. Pingback: ï»¿website

  509. Pingback: infection

  510. Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting

  511. Pingback: French Montana Type Beat 2016

  512. Pingback: maclean website designs

  513. Pingback: auto

  514. Pingback: https://musicbrainz.org/user/tangywager82

  515. Pingback: popular music videos

  516. Pingback: real money online casinos

  517. Pingback: wedge boots

  518. Pingback: Kamagra

  519. Pingback: شركة نقل عفش بالدمام

  520. Pingback: live trading forex

  521. Pingback: Viagra

  522. Pingback: Viagra cena

  523. Pingback: high performance auto parts

  524. Pingback: Viagra

  525. Pingback: boldenone undecylenate 250

  526. Pingback: forskolin

  527. Pingback: ï»¿Android battery saver

  528. Pingback: maison jardin meubles

  529. Pingback: subway surfers game

  530. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  531. Pingback: pf flyers

  532. Pingback: steak and shake rewards

  533. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  534. Pingback: ï»¿disposable cups

  535. Pingback: ï»¿cr123a

  536. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse washington dc area

  537. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  538. Pingback: steak knives stainless steel

  539. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  540. Pingback: temple run game

  541. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  542. Pingback: s7/s7edge remote imei repair USA version done instants

  543. Pingback: ï»¿exotic car rental miami

  544. Pingback: bike games

  545. Pingback: counselling red deer

  546. Pingback: blackmagic design

  547. Pingback: Elissa

  548. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  549. Pingback: gordonia-men.com

  550. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  551. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  552. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  553. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  554. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  555. Pingback: Madge

  556. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  557. Pingback: breckelles boots

  558. Pingback: LOCKSMITH TEMPE AZ

  559. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  560. Pingback: HIFU

  561. Pingback: Free Invoice Template

  562. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  563. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  564. Pingback: car game

  565. Pingback: rug cleaning

  566. Pingback: sothebys

  567. Pingback: Clotilde

  568. Pingback: Email Marketing

  569. Pingback: pendik escort

  570. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  571. Pingback: karsi yaka escort

  572. Pingback: Cologne Spray

  573. Pingback: Mxtrade review

  574. Pingback: epoxy to repair dentures

  575. Pingback: epoxy flooring reviews

  576. Pingback: Acrylic

  577. Pingback: Epoxidation with dioxiranes

  578. Pingback: Commercial

  579. Pingback: thang nhom rut da nang

  580. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  581. Pingback: online marketing

  582. Pingback: siktir git

  583. Pingback: glitter bomb card

  584. Pingback: work at home

  585. Pingback: izmir eskort

  586. Pingback: this hyperlink

  587. Pingback: legitimate work at home jobs

  588. Pingback: Prokop

  589. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  590. Pingback: Willetta

  591. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  592. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  593. Pingback: limo service toronto

  594. Pingback: attacchi di panico

  595. Pingback: access key cards

  596. Pingback: Dream Life

  597. Pingback: Foundation Repair

  598. Pingback: psychic reading by phone

  599. Pingback: cologne

  600. Pingback: Morganite engagement ring

  601. Pingback: short term loans

  602. Pingback: missouri wind and solar scam

  603. Pingback: missouri wind and solar complaints

  604. Pingback: branded kitchen

  605. Pingback: quick payday loans

  606. Pingback: coins and gems

  607. Pingback: see this

  608. Pingback: siktir

  609. Pingback: edcure

  610. Pingback: kaybol

  611. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  612. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  613. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25rb

  614. Pingback: restoring a battery

  615. Pingback: Fence Repair Atlanta

  616. Pingback: Carpet Store East Cobb

  617. Pingback: http://www.subway.com/en-us/careers/regionaljobs

  618. Pingback: http://propelmarketing.com/

  619. Pingback: bodybuilding supplements

  620. Pingback: download mp3

  621. Pingback: ï»¿Ball Crusher

  622. Pingback: Get More Info

  623. Pingback: website

  624. Pingback: paypal

  625. Pingback: spam

  626. Pingback: sites de rencontre

  627. Pingback: Ã³scar martin ecoembes

  628. Pingback: affordable moving company canada

  629. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  630. Pingback: ï»¿Services

  631. Pingback: ï»¿LoyalOApp

  632. Pingback: Richard Warke

  633. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  634. Pingback: jdm engines

  635. Pingback: Reena

  636. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  637. Pingback: where can i acquire

  638. Pingback: Stained Glass Supplies

  639. Pingback: does unlock her legs really work

  640. Pingback: situs judi domino online

  641. Pingback: Porno

  642. Pingback: www.qqdewa5.com

  643. Pingback: amazing inventions you need to see

  644. Pingback: 26 newton

  645. Pingback: website judi bola online

  646. Pingback: check this link

  647. Pingback: buy ig followers

  648. Pingback: weee disposal

  649. Pingback: old computer equipment disposal

  650. Pingback: Buy Accutane online

  651. Pingback: weee disposal

  652. Pingback: vainglory funny moments

  653. Pingback: work at home job 2017

  654. Pingback: poker online terbaik

Top