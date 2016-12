Bull N Bear On Juno – Snow-paca-JOKE of 2015

I get a text from momma-Bear on Sunday night warning me of a huge storm…

…So I go to Trader Joes and see this line…

…and I get into the store and there is nothing to buy…

…And then I see this the morning after from my cave and happily go forage for some eats.

#EPICFAIL Weather Reporters. People worry too much. #BullNBearDontNeedGroceries