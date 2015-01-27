He Said / She Said: Experiencing Wharton as an Introvert

We remember Welcome Weekend fondly – meeting a lot of our future classmates at Pub, getting to know them between information sessions, an intense dance party/cocktail night at the Ritz, to name just a few of the marquee events of the weekend. While it was all a ton of fun, we were also a bit worried about the gregarious and social nature of an MBA program.  Would we have fun at Wharton as introverts? Would we get lost in a large class of 850? These were some of the thoughts on our minds as we entered Wharton as part of the Class of 2015.

But a year and a half into our Wharton MBAs, we can definitively say that despite our introversion, we’ve found our time here incredibly fulfilling. It has been easy to thrive at Wharton (what at the surface appears to be a very social place). So, to provide an alternative to those who may not identify with the party scene, we thought we would share some of our favorite experiences from the past couple of years.

1)   Going to Cape Town for Spring Break and a GMC (on emerging economies), and staying afterwards with a small group of four. After the class was over, we went shark cage diving, rappelling off Table Top Mountain, wine tasting, all interspersed with soulful conversation. The relationships built there will be ones forever cherished.

2)   Hosting Small Group Tastings for the Wine Club and going to Small Group Dinners with the Food Club. Having meaningful conversations with 6-8 classmates you’ve never/barely met over a home-cooked meal or glass of wine (or both) is a Wharton tradition that extends well beyond Welcome Weekend and has been a staple in our Wharton experience. DS photo] 3)  Performing for over 600 people in Annenberg for Dance Studio’s showcase. Secure in the knowledge that we would be performing with people we could call friends, who we’d practiced and bonded with over weeks.

4)  Becoming a Leadership Fellow. Through incredible training and conversations with my peers, learning to embrace introversion and view it as a strength vs. an insecurity. Along the way, I was able to build incredibly deep relationships with like-minded LFs, individuals who shared a passion for serving others and personal development, while refining my personal style.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by Welcome Weekend, craft your own path this weekend. Go to your Small Group Dinner, take a solo walk around campus, ask a prospective student or 1Y or 2Y to coffee, and just look for the environment that makes you feel most comfortable. If all else fails and you want to chat, just e-mail us at gorelov@wharton.upenn.edu or aditinim@wharton.upenn.edu and we’ll take you to one of our many favorite low-key Center City hangouts… Remember, there’s a place at Wharton for everyone.

