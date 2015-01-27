Welcome to Wharton!

WGA

WGA

Dear WG17 Admits,

Congratulations!  Welcome to Wharton.  Expect to hear that approximately 18,952,299 more times.  Before you leave campus.

Every year, the student body presidents of the top seven MBA programs in the country gather together for our annual Peer Schools Forum.  At the end of the weekend, each one of us was excited to go home to the best school in the country.  You’re probably thinking, “come on Wharton, you know I nailed the GMAT: those numbers don’t add up.”  Turns out, each one of us chose the best school…for us.  You will, too.

Welcome Weekend isn’t about selling Wharton.  It’s about showing you the parts of Wharton that make this place great, and helping you decide if this is the right fit for you.  We hope you will discover first-hand that Wharton is run by students.   We hope that you will laugh with us at Follies.  Given how awesome you must be if Maryellen Lamb and the admissions team selected you, we hope you will get excited about your Wharton adventure.

Here are a few tips to help you navigate Welcome Weekend and your decision making process:

  1. Play Detective – seek out current students and ask us tough questions.  Find out how people spend their spare time, what they do when they’re not acquiring absurd costumes, what surprised them, where they eat, where they live, who they have met here, and what they wish they knew when they were in your shoes.
  2. Be Yourself – You and Wharton both swiped right:  the hard part is over.  With 1700 students from all over the world, there’s no formula for fitting in.  Just be you.
  3. Decide how much you like to have fun and try new things – Our Deans dress in drag every year at Out4Biz Rainbow Pub.  Most players in our ice hockey league picked up their skating skills at a middle school roller rink.  At Wharton, we know how to laugh at ourselves and do so often.  If you do, too, you will have a great time here.

If you still have any questions about your decision to come to Wharton, don’t hesitate to reach out.  My email address is arush@wharton.upenn.edu and I would be happy to chat with any one of you.

What are you waiting for?  Quit your job yesterday, start investing in neon everything, and get ready for the best two years of your life.

Cheers to a great weekend and a great two years ahead!

Alana Rush WG15

President, Wharton Graduate Association

Top