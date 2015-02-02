MOANA KI TE MOANA: The 194-mile journey across New Zealand

by Emma Spagnuolo WG ’15
When 60 kilometers turns into 95 kilometers at km marker 50: AMBIGUITY. When sand fly bites stare you down, unflinching, as you blast bug spray directly into their face: AMBIGUITY. When the bike path is blocked because 12 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour and the river is overflowing: AMBIGUITY.
But when you reach the top of the summit after a full day’s hike, and you successfully steer the raft through the rapids without flipping, and you touch the water of the Pacific Ocean after a seven day hike from the Tasman Sea: AMAZING, PRICELESS, UNBELIEVABLE, SO-WORTH-IT.
This is just a small glimpse into the rollercoaster adventure that twelve courageous, excited, and potentially naïve Wharton students embarked on over winter break in New Zealand. The first venture of its kind, these students were explicitly told that they were the guinea pigs of the pilot and that they could expect any and all havoc to be wreaked.
What ensued was one of the best experiences of my Wharton career.
The Moana Ki Te Moana New Zealand Leadership Venture excelled far beyond my expectations in all areas. I made 12 new friends and fortified my bonds with two others. I pushed myself beyond every limit, physical, mental and emotional, and kept it together (enough) to make it through the venture. I was rewarded at every step by the beautiful scenery of New Zealand, and every day brought a new challenge as we pushed towards our goal of making it from the lush, wet, scenic West Coast to the sunny, bustling East Coast.
We biked, hiked and rafted across the island, never once using anything but “human power” to get us across. Our guides, who were most aptly described as “those crazy motherf*****s” but were actually named Dave Ritchie and Graham Charles (google them), acted as though our journey was a nice, relaxing vacation as they jumped from rock to rock, pushed us up hills on bikes, and rowed single handedly down a river that we needed seven people to navigate. Their support was unflinching, from both an outdoors education “survive the trek” perspective and a leadership perspective, as they participated in our after action reviews and provided valuable feed back from the privileged (if you call pushing full grown adults up hills while biking yourself privileged) perspective of an observer, rather than a participant. Without giving away too much of the mystery, some key highlights of the trip were swimming in the crystal clear (literally-spotless) waters of the Waimachariri river; reaching the top of the Deception River Valley and walking down it through the mountains; learning first hand about the difficult decisions that can face leaders from mountaineering expert Rodrigo Jordan; reaching and swimming in the Pacific Ocean after seven days of dreaming about it; riding our bikes in a massive peleton that forced opposing traffic to play chicken; playing two truths and a lie (and being good at it); competing in grab the stick (and again, being good at it); eating masterfully created delicacies for dinner thanks to Roberto Blum, Antonio Key, Nick Naito and Alison Jen; and shoving our faces with chocolate at pretty much every turn.
If this feels like it is too cushy to be a true Wharton Leadership Venture, just refer back to the first paragraph, and remember that everything tastes better when you’ve just burned 6500 calories (no seriously, we clocked it), and that cognitive dissonance is a real thing.
Of course, at the risk of sounding too mushy, the true highlights of the trip were every time my teammates gave me a hug, or told me I was a badass, or gave me some other kind of encouragement. And let me tell you, this probably happened at least 20 times a day, whether I was laughing or crying (it happened) or following another teammate off the trail and across a cliff that I had to scale before it was pointed out to us (mid-scaling) that we had wandered off the course.
Thanks to Moana Ki Te Moana, I learned the true value of a supportive team, got to know 13 terrific students, 4 amazing outdoorsmen and 2 very cool outdoorsmen-in-training and most importantly gained incredible insight into my own personal limits (one of which apparently is biking 95 kilometers). I want to say a huge thank you to the Wharton Leadership Office, our Venture Fellow’s Mauricio Cordero and Claudia Gutierrez, and to my kick-ass fellow venturers for making this the trip of my life.
Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski
Pingback: budowa
Pingback: tier2
Pingback: tier2 junk
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: silk nightwear
Pingback: overnight pet care
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: coupons papa johns 2015
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: you can try this out
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: Pet Shipper
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: NBA Online Stream
Pingback: Angol Nyelvvizsga
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: how to cook quinoa
Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: usaa home insurance phone number
Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: Personal Trainer Websites
Pingback: Sportswear
Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories
Pingback: instagram followers hack no download
Pingback: vape pen store
Pingback: Shelby Debernardi
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
Pingback: http://www.oag.gov.fj/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=410258
Pingback: porno
Pingback: weight reducing diet
Pingback: Leroy Ramiez
Pingback: i was reading this
Pingback: click resources
Pingback: medora centre
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt
Pingback: dog play pen
Pingback: t shirt league of legends
Pingback: happy valentines day images
Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians
Pingback: ebay 8020
Pingback: th8 base layout
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: this website
Pingback: how to eyelash extensions
Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum
Pingback: news
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: my response
Pingback: page 1 seo services
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: boom beach hacks
Pingback: Mp3 Urbano
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore
Pingback: facebook
Pingback: 5 gallon water jug cap 53mm
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Pingback: Brittni
Pingback: overnight dog sitter in naples
Pingback: in-home cat sitters naples
Pingback: website development
Pingback: News Magazine
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: http://bit.ly/21eqRdM
Pingback: bathroom scale not accurate
Pingback: car accessories manila
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: nose hair trimmers reviews
Pingback: tv antennas uhf and vhf outdoor
Pingback: Piper
Pingback: australias worst bank
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd
Pingback: free xbox live card codes
Pingback: party light up cups
Pingback: Going Here
Pingback: help loading penske truck
Pingback: disco lights ceiling
Pingback: sleep aid doxylamine succinate 25 mg
Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts
Pingback: scalper ea
Pingback: dog walker naples
Pingback: startups in Bangalore
Pingback: personal viagra
Pingback: phen375 where to buy
Pingback: puppy sitter
Pingback: Drones for sale
Pingback: cogniflex
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: lawnmower repair
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl
Pingback: hilarious jokes
Pingback: clash royale
Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Website
Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC
Pingback: geil sex date
Pingback: related website
Pingback: fat burn pills that work
Pingback: gems generator clash royale
Pingback: jet stupid
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: printingvip
Pingback: chlamydia info
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: top1porn
Pingback: hot babe
Pingback: cheat game android online
Pingback: app development
Pingback: Liquid or Paste Filling Machine
Pingback: sleeping pills
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: girlsontop.equityplays.date
Pingback: mobile strike hack
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese
Pingback: NBA Live Stream
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: great post to read
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: moonbounce for sale
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Men's magazine
Pingback: hire FX trader
Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle
Pingback: Rugby Live Stream
Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com
Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com
Pingback: judi angka
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: Stratford residential painter
Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj
Pingback: avast pro antivirus license key
Pingback: Douglas
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: club flyer bulk
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: payment proof mca
Pingback: iv therapy center
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh
Pingback: http://mouchidkheir.info/story.php?id=107745
Pingback: como enviar paquetes a colombia desde usa
Pingback: gaming monitor blackhat seo
Pingback: medical billing schools
Pingback: casual club apk
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: Email Marketing
Pingback: elewacja dlh
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: podlogi dlh
Pingback: cedr dlh
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: kantï¿½wka
Pingback: 我他媽
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: Near East University
Pingback: birthday wishes
Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU
Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder
Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh
Pingback: 映客充值
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: v-allince moving services
Pingback: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey
Pingback: plr articles
Pingback: cars lagos
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: gymnastics frame
Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: Despacho de abogados
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: spam scammer
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Pingback: hair growth for men
Pingback: escaperoom
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store
Pingback: what helps hair grow
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: tao badass review
Pingback: whatsapp free
Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: lock
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: bootstrap HTML Templates
Pingback: hoverboard
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½
Pingback: managed
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Interracial Porn
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Kamagra opinie
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn
Pingback: Amateur Porn
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn
Pingback: Brandi Love Porn
Pingback: Brazzers Porn
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Viagra sklad
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Cialis
Pingback: Ma
Pingback: Ciara
Pingback: german malaysia institute
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: Kristina
Pingback: fast cash loans
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally
Pingback: Levitra opinie
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Royce
Pingback: Bronwyn
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: Buy Fetish Fantasy Bondage kit sex toy online
Pingback: office cleaning
Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua
Pingback: restaurants july 2016
Pingback: Aaron
Pingback: Riley
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: Best in Bankruptcy Attorney
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: Ned Lovensheimer
Pingback: pit gymnastics
Pingback: look at more info
Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop
Pingback: click here
Pingback: robot opciones binarias 2016
Pingback: Free Credit Report
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: home page
Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie online for free
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: morar nos eua
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev
Pingback: gopro extended battery
Pingback: sauvage silk caftan
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: website here
Pingback: more
Pingback: SHOWER HEADS
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: sex toys
Pingback: PC Disposal
Pingback: IT Recycling
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: msphack.com.pl
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!
Pingback: saleforiphone
Pingback: Maryjo
Pingback: Alva
Pingback: Verlie
Pingback: xanex
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: отиди там
Pingback: veterans day thank you messages
Pingback: pokecoins hack pokemon go
Pingback: tampa hair md
Pingback: grand spa tampa
Pingback: spas in brandon fl
Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos
Pingback: Flores
Pingback: Studio414 Contest
Pingback: spiritual coach
Pingback: seo services packages
Pingback: Tablet Binder
Pingback: custom seo packages
Pingback: Get More Information
Pingback: lunch talk
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: Singapore memory training
Pingback: memory course
Pingback: zip code
Pingback: ABC
Pingback: from this source
Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: arresting ship in tunisia
Pingback: Resources
Pingback: cd watcher
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: freebetcastle.com
Pingback: carb blocker australia
Pingback: generic viagra
Pingback: Marnie
Pingback: earn bitcoin
Pingback: volarex
Pingback: tampa cosmetology school
Pingback: dermatologist tampa fl
Pingback: tampa international mall
Pingback: http://ab.net63.net/samsonitecarryon72083
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: porno
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate
Pingback: free wso
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service
Pingback: most secure digital cash
Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ
Pingback: Hentai
Pingback: click for more info
Pingback: Please share it!
Pingback: Better than monero
Pingback: floating shelf with drawer
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: my website
Pingback: Internet
Pingback: assets
Pingback: read this post here
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: Our site
Pingback: agencia marketing digital blumenau
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: mafia 3 lets play
Pingback: free truck games
Pingback: Carin
Pingback: tramposos
Pingback: Eun
Pingback: infection
Pingback: atasehir escort
Pingback: Pawswatch
Pingback: auto
Pingback: http://filesave.me/file/161822/Benefits-Of-Buying-Apartments-Picking-Reliable-Online-Source-doc.html
Pingback: thigh high boots
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: click this
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC
Pingback: Viagra apteka
Pingback: Kamagra
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: angry birds
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: hcg diet
Pingback: subway surfers game online
Pingback: SPORTS ACCESSORY
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse detroit downtown parking
Pingback: flame brazilian steakhouse prices
Pingback: steak challenge matt stonie
Pingback: steak pants
Pingback: steak marinade jamie oliver
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: funny shirts
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: home decor
Pingback: temple run 2
Pingback: bubble games
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: motorbike games
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: gordonia men free watches
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: platform shoes
Pingback: MESA LOCKSMITH
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: Denae
Pingback: scientifictradingmachinereview.com
Pingback: move out cleaners
Pingback: Minions full movie
Pingback: Suzi
Pingback: escort nottingham
Pingback: izmir escort
Pingback: LTA150XH.L06
Pingback: rollerball
Pingback: garage epoxy flooring contractors
Pingback: Epoxy Sticker
Pingback: virus
Pingback: black quartz
Pingback: Waterproof
Pingback: epoxy garage floor coating
Pingback: epoxy flooring companies
Pingback: REFLECTOR FLOORING SYSTEMS
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: spring loaded glitter
Pingback: it
Pingback: info scuba diving
Pingback: check these guys out
Pingback: best survey sites
Pingback: the glades condo
Pingback: podnosniki Prokop
Pingback: Lilla
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: toronto limo service
Pingback: access control atlanta
Pingback: Foundation Repair
Pingback: psicoterapeuta
Pingback: jio internet speed in india
Pingback: the lost ways
Pingback: psychic readings by phone
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: payday loans no credit check
Pingback: visit the homepage
Pingback: clash royale arena game
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Atlanta Commercial Kitchen Repair
Pingback: Plumbing Company Johns Creek
Pingback: Carpet Store East Cobb
Pingback: Rastreo satelital
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: stafaband
Pingback: world
Pingback: real instagram followers
Pingback: banners
Pingback: look what I found
Pingback: fast followers
Pingback: verified paypal accounts
Pingback: site de rencontre
Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company
Pingback: Watch Movies
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews
Pingback: check out this article
Pingback: erial pictures
Pingback: capsa susun
Pingback: domino qiu qiu
Pingback: SEOVideo Ranking Software
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: Holiday
Pingback: dental clinic
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: contour and highlight
Pingback: Starr
Pingback: Yorba Linda Dentist
Pingback: pokerpair88
Pingback: where to buy
Pingback: The Santorini Condo
Pingback: unlock her legsï¿½
Pingback: situs poker online
Pingback: banning court
Pingback: situs poker online resmi
Pingback: domino gaple uang asli
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: wissen
Pingback: grandeur park residences
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: Plumbing Company Alpharetta
Pingback: buy real instagram followers
Pingback: computer disposal companies
Pingback: Coming home
Pingback: hack wifi password
Pingback: computer equipment disposal