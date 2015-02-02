MOANA KI TE MOANA: The 194-mile journey across New Zealand

by Emma Spagnuolo WG ’15

IMG_0929

When 60 kilometers turns into 95 kilometers at km marker 50: AMBIGUITY. When sand fly bites stare you down, unflinching, as you blast bug spray directly into their face: AMBIGUITY. When the bike path is blocked because 12 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour and the river is overflowing: AMBIGUITY.

But when you reach the top of the summit after a full day’s hike, and you successfully steer the raft through the rapids without flipping, and you touch the water of the Pacific Ocean after a seven day hike from the Tasman Sea: AMAZING, PRICELESS, UNBELIEVABLE, SO-WORTH-IT.

IMG_0740

This is just a small glimpse into the rollercoaster adventure that twelve courageous, excited, and potentially naïve Wharton students embarked on over winter break in New Zealand. The first venture of its kind, these students were explicitly told that they were the guinea pigs of the pilot and that they could expect any and all havoc to be wreaked.

What ensued was one of the best experiences of my Wharton career.

The Moana Ki Te Moana New Zealand Leadership Venture excelled far beyond my expectations in all areas. I made 12 new friends and fortified my bonds with two others. I pushed myself beyond every limit, physical, mental and emotional, and kept it together (enough) to make it through the venture. I was rewarded at every step by the beautiful scenery of New Zealand, and every day brought a new challenge as we pushed towards our goal of making it from the lush, wet, scenic West Coast to the sunny, bustling East Coast.

IMG_0614

We biked, hiked and rafted across the island, never once using anything but “human power” to get us across. Our guides, who were most aptly described as “those crazy motherf*****s” but were actually named Dave Ritchie and Graham Charles (google them), acted as though our journey was a nice, relaxing vacation as they jumped from rock to rock, pushed us up hills on bikes, and rowed single handedly down a river that we needed seven people to navigate. Their support was unflinching, from both an outdoors education “survive the trek” perspective and a leadership perspective, as they participated in our after action reviews and provided valuable feed back from the privileged (if you call pushing full grown adults up hills while biking yourself privileged) perspective of an observer, rather than a participant. Without giving away too much of the mystery, some key highlights of the trip were swimming in the crystal clear (literally-spotless) waters of the Waimachariri river; reaching the top of the Deception River Valley and walking down it through the mountains; learning first hand about the difficult decisions that can face leaders from mountaineering expert Rodrigo Jordan; reaching and swimming in the Pacific Ocean after seven days of dreaming about it; riding our bikes in a massive peleton that forced opposing traffic to play chicken; playing two truths and a lie (and being good at it); competing in grab the stick (and again, being good at it); eating masterfully created delicacies for dinner thanks to Roberto Blum, Antonio Key, Nick Naito and Alison Jen; and shoving our faces with chocolate at pretty much every turn.

IMG_0588

If this feels like it is too cushy to be a true Wharton Leadership Venture, just refer back to the first paragraph, and remember that everything tastes better when you’ve just burned 6500 calories (no seriously, we clocked it), and that cognitive dissonance is a real thing.

Of course, at the risk of sounding too mushy, the true highlights of the trip were every time my teammates gave me a hug, or told me I was a badass, or gave me some other kind of encouragement. And let me tell you, this probably happened at least 20 times a day, whether I was laughing or crying (it happened) or following another teammate off the trail and across a cliff that I had to scale before it was pointed out to us (mid-scaling) that we had wandered off the course.

Thanks to Moana Ki Te Moana, I learned the true value of a supportive team, got to know 13 terrific students, 4 amazing outdoorsmen and 2 very cool outdoorsmen-in-training and most importantly gained incredible insight into my own personal limits (one of which apparently is biking 95 kilometers). I want to say a huge thank you to the Wharton Leadership Office, our Venture Fellow’s Mauricio Cordero and Claudia Gutierrez, and to my kick-ass fellow venturers for making this the trip of my life.

Authors

525 Comments

  1. Pingback: wyroby szklane piotrków trybunalski

  2. Pingback: budowa

  3. Pingback: tier2

  4. Pingback: tier2 junk

  5. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  6. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  7. Pingback: 3xdt57wf4dimdn5bf2dwefsda

  8. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  9. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  10. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  11. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  12. Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd

  13. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  14. Pingback: guitar picks

  15. Pingback: silk nightwear

  16. Pingback: overnight pet care

  17. Pingback: banheira

  18. Pingback: webcam porno

  19. Pingback: coupons papa johns 2015

  20. Pingback: tacfit commando

  21. Pingback: you can try this out

  22. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  23. Pingback: Pet Shipper

  24. Pingback: guitar picks

  25. Pingback: agregaty pradotwï¿½rcze

  26. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  27. Pingback: NBA Online Stream

  28. Pingback: Angol Nyelvvizsga

  29. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  30. Pingback: how to cook quinoa

  31. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  32. Pingback: buy proxies

  33. Pingback: usaa home insurance phone number

  34. Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach

  35. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  36. Pingback: Personal Trainer Websites

  37. Pingback: Sportswear

  38. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  39. Pingback: instagram followers hack no download

  40. Pingback: vape pen store

  41. Pingback: Shelby Debernardi

  42. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  43. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg

  44. Pingback: http://www.oag.gov.fj/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=410258

  45. Pingback: porno

  46. Pingback: weight reducing diet

  47. Pingback: Leroy Ramiez

  48. Pingback: i was reading this

  49. Pingback: click resources

  50. Pingback: medora centre

  51. Pingback: movie2k

  52. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  53. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  54. Pingback: dog play pen

  55. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  56. Pingback: happy valentines day images

  57. Pingback: hot asian essay lesbians

  58. Pingback: ebay 8020

  59. Pingback: th8 base layout

  60. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  61. Pingback: blackjack

  62. Pingback: this website

  63. Pingback: how to eyelash extensions

  64. Pingback: dr oz vitamin c serum

  65. Pingback: news

  66. Pingback: movietube

  67. Pingback: my response

  68. Pingback: page 1 seo services

  69. Pingback: tenerife blog

  70. Pingback: boom beach hacks

  71. Pingback: Mp3 Urbano

  72. Pingback: boom beach diamond hack

  73. Pingback: guitar picks

  74. Pingback: antispam e.v.

  75. Pingback: juice cleanse singapore

  76. Pingback: facebook

  77. Pingback: 5 gallon water jug cap 53mm

  78. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  79. Pingback: Brittni

  80. Pingback: overnight dog sitter in naples

  81. Pingback: in-home cat sitters naples

  82. Pingback: website development

  83. Pingback: News Magazine

  84. Pingback: free porn

  85. Pingback: http://bit.ly/21eqRdM

  86. Pingback: bathroom scale not accurate

  87. Pingback: car accessories manila

  88. Pingback: Houston SEO

  89. Pingback: nose hair trimmers reviews

  90. Pingback: tv antennas uhf and vhf outdoor

  91. Pingback: Piper

  92. Pingback: australias worst bank

  93. Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016

  94. Pingback: Thai Porn

  95. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  96. Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd

  97. Pingback: free xbox live card codes

  98. Pingback: party light up cups

  99. Pingback: Going Here

  100. Pingback: help loading penske truck

  101. Pingback: disco lights ceiling

  102. Pingback: sleep aid doxylamine succinate 25 mg

  103. Pingback: Micro Stretch Gym Shorts

  104. Pingback: scalper ea

  105. Pingback: dog walker naples

  106. Pingback: startups in Bangalore

  107. Pingback: personal viagra

  108. Pingback: phen375 where to buy

  109. Pingback: puppy sitter

  110. Pingback: Drones for sale

  111. Pingback: cogniflex

  112. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  113. Pingback: lawnmower repair

  114. Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest

  115. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  116. Pingback: hilarious jokes

  117. Pingback: clash royale

  118. Pingback: no deposit bonus casino online

  119. Pingback: porno

  120. Pingback: Website

  121. Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC

  122. Pingback: geil sex date

  123. Pingback: related website

  124. Pingback: fat burn pills that work

  125. Pingback: gems generator clash royale

  126. Pingback: jet stupid

  127. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  128. Pingback: porno

  129. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  130. Pingback: printingvip

  131. Pingback: chlamydia info

  132. Pingback: youtube.com

  133. Pingback: top1porn

  134. Pingback: hot babe

  135. Pingback: cheat game android online

  136. Pingback: app development

  137. Pingback: Liquid or Paste Filling Machine

  138. Pingback: sleeping pills

  139. Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam

  140. Pingback: edarling

  141. Pingback: girlsontop.equityplays.date

  142. Pingback: mobile strike hack

  143. Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/

  144. Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese

  145. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  146. Pingback: Bedside Lamps

  147. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  148. Pingback: great post to read

  149. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  150. Pingback: moonbounce for sale

  151. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  152. Pingback: Men's magazine

  153. Pingback: hire FX trader

  154. Pingback: Vancouver BC Airport Shuttle

  155. Pingback: Rugby Live Stream

  156. Pingback: http://printingvip.bravesites.com

  157. Pingback: printingvip.bravesites.com

  158. Pingback: judi angka

  159. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  160. Pingback: Stratford residential painter

  161. Pingback: iv therapy jobs nj

  162. Pingback: avast pro antivirus license key

  163. Pingback: Douglas

  164. Pingback: Kurma

  165. Pingback: club flyer bulk

  166. Pingback: nutricionista barcelona

  167. Pingback: dlh

  168. Pingback: payment proof mca

  169. Pingback: iv therapy center

  170. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  171. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  172. Pingback: http://mouchidkheir.info/story.php?id=107745

  173. Pingback: como enviar paquetes a colombia desde usa

  174. Pingback: gaming monitor blackhat seo

  175. Pingback: medical billing schools

  176. Pingback: casual club apk

  177. Pingback: porno español

  178. Pingback: Email Marketing

  179. Pingback: elewacja dlh

  180. Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects

  181. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  182. Pingback: Find Out More

  183. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  184. Pingback: podlogi dlh

  185. Pingback: cedr dlh

  186. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  187. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  188. Pingback: 我他媽

  189. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  190. Pingback: Near East University

  191. Pingback: birthday wishes

  192. Pingback: http://bit.ly/27qDgvU

  193. Pingback: best coffee maker with grinder

  194. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  195. Pingback: 映客充值

  196. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  197. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  198. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  199. Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com

  200. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  201. Pingback: look what I found

  202. Pingback: v-allince moving services

  203. Pingback: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 3 Weeks

  204. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey

  205. Pingback: plr articles

  206. Pingback: cars lagos

  207. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  208. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  209. Pingback: gymnastics frame

  210. Pingback: http://www.laopaibet.com/

  211. Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  212. Pingback: Despacho de abogados

  213. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  214. Pingback: spam scammer

  215. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  216. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  217. Pingback: hair growth for men

  218. Pingback: escaperoom

  219. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  220. Pingback: what helps hair grow

  221. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  222. Pingback: tao badass review

  223. Pingback: whatsapp free

  224. Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias

  225. Pingback: buca escort

  226. Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz

  227. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  228. Pingback: lock

  229. Pingback: fakir selim

  230. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  231. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  232. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  233. Pingback: bootstrap HTML Templates

  234. Pingback: hoverboard

  235. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  236. Pingback: kamagra gdzie kupiï¿½

  237. Pingback: managed

  238. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  239. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/

  240. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  241. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  242. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  243. Pingback: Asian Porn

  244. Pingback: MILF Porn

  245. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  246. Pingback: uab ost express

  247. Pingback: Kamagra opinie

  248. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  249. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  250. Pingback: Anal Porn

  251. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  252. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  253. Pingback: Gay Porn

  254. Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn

  255. Pingback: Amateur Porn

  256. Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn

  257. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  258. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  259. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  260. Pingback: Sara Jay XXX

  261. Pingback: Bowling Store

  262. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  263. Pingback: Viagra sklad

  264. Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia

  265. Pingback: Cialis

  266. Pingback: Ma

  267. Pingback: Ciara

  268. Pingback: german malaysia institute

  269. Pingback: forina pure

  270. Pingback: Kristina

  271. Pingback: fast cash loans

  272. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally

  273. Pingback: Levitra opinie

  274. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  275. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  276. Pingback: Royce

  277. Pingback: Bronwyn

  278. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  279. Pingback: Buy Fetish Fantasy Bondage kit sex toy online

  280. Pingback: office cleaning

  281. Pingback: plantas purificadoras de agua

  282. Pingback: restaurants july 2016

  283. Pingback: Aaron

  284. Pingback: Riley

  285. Pingback: little india denver

  286. Pingback: pornoooo

  287. Pingback: Best in Bankruptcy Attorney

  288. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  289. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  290. Pingback: Ned Lovensheimer

  291. Pingback: pit gymnastics

  292. Pingback: look at more info

  293. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  294. Pingback: click here

  295. Pingback: robot opciones binarias 2016

  296. Pingback: Free Credit Report

  297. Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim

  298. Pingback: home page

  299. Pingback: www.bestchristianshirts.com

  300. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  301. Pingback: batman vs superman full movie online for free

  302. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  303. Pingback: coin shop

  304. Pingback: morar nos eua

  305. Pingback: film izle

  306. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  307. Pingback: gopro extended battery

  308. Pingback: sauvage silk caftan

  309. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  310. Pingback: website here

  311. Pingback: more

  312. Pingback: SHOWER HEADS

  313. Pingback: grammar check

  314. Pingback: sex toys

  315. Pingback: PC Disposal

  316. Pingback: IT Recycling

  317. Pingback: spam software

  318. Pingback: msphack.com.pl

  319. Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!

  320. Pingback: saleforiphone

  321. Pingback: Maryjo

  322. Pingback: Alva

  323. Pingback: Verlie

  324. Pingback: xanex

  325. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  326. Pingback: отиди там

  327. Pingback: veterans day thank you messages

  328. Pingback: pokecoins hack pokemon go

  329. Pingback: tampa hair md

  330. Pingback: grand spa tampa

  331. Pingback: spas in brandon fl

  332. Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos

  333. Pingback: Flores

  334. Pingback: Studio414 Contest

  335. Pingback: spiritual coach

  336. Pingback: seo services packages

  337. Pingback: Tablet Binder

  338. Pingback: custom seo packages

  339. Pingback: Get More Information

  340. Pingback: lunch talk

  341. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  342. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  343. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  344. Pingback: Singapore memory training

  345. Pingback: memory course

  346. Pingback: zip code

  347. Pingback: ABC

  348. Pingback: from this source

  349. Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE

  350. Pingback: brainsmart

  351. Pingback: arresting ship in tunisia

  352. Pingback: Resources

  353. Pingback: cd watcher

  354. Pingback: market maker method

  355. Pingback: freebetcastle.com

  356. Pingback: carb blocker australia

  357. Pingback: generic viagra

  358. Pingback: Marnie

  359. Pingback: earn bitcoin

  360. Pingback: volarex

  361. Pingback: tampa cosmetology school

  362. Pingback: dermatologist tampa fl

  363. Pingback: tampa international mall

  364. Pingback: http://ab.net63.net/samsonitecarryon72083

  365. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  366. Pingback: porno

  367. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  368. Pingback: Learn how to earn money online as an affiliate

  369. Pingback: free wso

  370. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  371. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  372. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  373. Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service

  374. Pingback: most secure digital cash

  375. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  376. Pingback: Hentai

  377. Pingback: click for more info

  378. Pingback: Please share it!

  379. Pingback: Better than monero

  380. Pingback: floating shelf with drawer

  381. Pingback: teh hijau

  382. Pingback: my website

  383. Pingback: Internet

  384. Pingback: assets

  385. Pingback: read this post here

  386. Pingback: eheringe palladium

  387. Pingback: Porno

  388. Pingback: Our site

  389. Pingback: agencia marketing digital blumenau

  390. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  391. Pingback: mafia 3 lets play

  392. Pingback: free truck games

  393. Pingback: Carin

  394. Pingback: tramposos

  395. Pingback: Eun

  396. Pingback: infection

  397. Pingback: atasehir escort

  398. Pingback: Pawswatch

  399. Pingback: auto

  400. Pingback: http://filesave.me/file/161822/Benefits-Of-Buying-Apartments-Picking-Reliable-Online-Source-doc.html

  401. Pingback: thigh high boots

  402. Pingback: conspiracy talk

  403. Pingback: click this

  404. Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC

  405. Pingback: Viagra apteka

  406. Pingback: Kamagra

  407. Pingback: Viagra cena

  408. Pingback: angry birds

  409. Pingback: Viagra cena

  410. Pingback: hcg diet

  411. Pingback: subway surfers game online

  412. Pingback: SPORTS ACCESSORY

  413. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse detroit downtown parking

  414. Pingback: flame brazilian steakhouse prices

  415. Pingback: steak challenge matt stonie

  416. Pingback: steak pants

  417. Pingback: steak marinade jamie oliver

  418. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  419. Pingback: funny shirts

  420. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  421. Pingback: home decor

  422. Pingback: temple run 2

  423. Pingback: bubble games

  424. Pingback: counselling red deer

  425. Pingback: motorbike games

  426. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  427. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  428. Pingback: gordonia men free watches

  429. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  430. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  431. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  432. Pingback: platform shoes

  433. Pingback: MESA LOCKSMITH

  434. Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov

  435. Pingback: HIFU

  436. Pingback: vinhomes phạm hùng

  437. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  438. Pingback: Denae

  439. Pingback: scientifictradingmachinereview.com

  440. Pingback: move out cleaners

  441. Pingback: Minions full movie

  442. Pingback: Suzi

  443. Pingback: escort nottingham

  444. Pingback: izmir escort

  445. Pingback: LTA150XH.L06

  446. Pingback: rollerball

  447. Pingback: garage epoxy flooring contractors

  448. Pingback: Epoxy Sticker

  449. Pingback: virus

  450. Pingback: black quartz

  451. Pingback: Waterproof

  452. Pingback: epoxy garage floor coating

  453. Pingback: epoxy flooring companies

  454. Pingback: REFLECTOR FLOORING SYSTEMS

  455. Pingback: siktir git

  456. Pingback: spring loaded glitter

  457. Pingback: it

  458. Pingback: info scuba diving

  459. Pingback: check these guys out

  460. Pingback: best survey sites

  461. Pingback: the glades condo

  462. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  463. Pingback: Lilla

  464. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  465. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  466. Pingback: toronto limo service

  467. Pingback: access control atlanta

  468. Pingback: Foundation Repair

  469. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  470. Pingback: jio internet speed in india

  471. Pingback: the lost ways

  472. Pingback: psychic readings by phone

  473. Pingback: branded kitchen

  474. Pingback: payday loans no credit check

  475. Pingback: visit the homepage

  476. Pingback: clash royale arena game

  477. Pingback: siktir git

  478. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  479. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  480. Pingback: Atlanta Commercial Kitchen Repair

  481. Pingback: Plumbing Company Johns Creek

  482. Pingback: Carpet Store East Cobb

  483. Pingback: Rastreo satelital

  484. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  485. Pingback: stafaband

  486. Pingback: world

  487. Pingback: real instagram followers

  488. Pingback: banners

  489. Pingback: look what I found

  490. Pingback: fast followers

  491. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  492. Pingback: site de rencontre

  493. Pingback: vancouver best seo services and florida best seo company

  494. Pingback: Watch Movies

  495. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  496. Pingback: check out this article

  497. Pingback: erial pictures

  498. Pingback: capsa susun

  499. Pingback: domino qiu qiu

  500. Pingback: SEOVideo Ranking Software

  501. Pingback: Richard Warke

  502. Pingback: Holiday

  503. Pingback: dental clinic

  504. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  505. Pingback: contour and highlight

  506. Pingback: Starr

  507. Pingback: Yorba Linda Dentist

  508. Pingback: pokerpair88

  509. Pingback: where to buy

  510. Pingback: The Santorini Condo

  511. Pingback: unlock her legsï¿½

  512. Pingback: situs poker online

  513. Pingback: banning court

  514. Pingback: situs poker online resmi

  515. Pingback: domino gaple uang asli

  516. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  517. Pingback: wissen

  518. Pingback: grandeur park residences

  519. Pingback: judi online

  520. Pingback: Plumbing Company Alpharetta

  521. Pingback: buy real instagram followers

  522. Pingback: computer disposal companies

  523. Pingback: Coming home

  524. Pingback: hack wifi password

  525. Pingback: computer equipment disposal

Top