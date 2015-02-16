Love Life Tips for the Wharton Maximizer

By Geoff C, WG ’16

Now that you’ve landed your dream internship, do you want to start filling the gaping void that has been your love life for the last four months, but don’t know how to start? Or if you have ended FRP without your offer of choice, are you worried that the time you spent on endless months of info sessions and coffee chats was all for nothing? Either way, you’re in luck.

I have come to learn that the same tactics employed during recruiting can transform your dating life. How you ask? Simply follow these guidelines:

The Dating App Profile (aka The Resume)

Pro tip: Treat your online dating profile the same way you would your resume. It’s what will land you the interview.

Use your profile to highlight the prestigious brands you’re associated with. Make sure your profile picture includes clothing with the word “Wharton” on it. If you have a selfie in which you are wearing your Wharton tee AND Bain beanie, even better.

Make sure that each bullet in your profile includes not only the action, but the impact as well. For instance, instead of simply writing "top", write "experienced power top resulting in the acquisition of three previously straight men".

“Endowment” size – does it belong on your profile? As with the GMAT, there is a simple rule for this. According to career services, include it only if you score above 7.30 inches.

The First Date (aka The Interview)

Pro tip: Attack the first date with the same skills you developed preparing for your summer internship interviews.

Practice thirty second and two minute versions of your answer to “tell me about yourself”, as it is likely the first question you will receive. Make sure you highlight the attributes the other person is looking for, and end your answer with how this person is a natural next step for your development.

Almost all dates will involve some form of behavioral questions, and as with your McKinsey interview be ready to handle probing and detailed follow ups. During your last hookup, what color were the bedroom walls? What exactly did you say when he claimed to be “allergic” to condoms? What action did you take when your roommate walked in ten minutes later and refused to leave?

Come prepared with thoughtful questions for your date by doing your research ahead of time. Remember that certain topics, like your performance in comparison to other candidates, is strictly off limits.

The Offer (aka The Offer)

Pro-tip: Navigating offer management can be a treacherous undertaking. Follow these MBACM guidelines to assure success.

It is possible that you may receive an offer after only one meeting. However, be prepared for a second, and in some cases third round of dates before receiving a final decision.

Be tactful when refusing an offer – the way in which you conduct yourself reflects on your school and your fellow students. In addition, burning bridges can come back to bite you down the road.

What do you do when your Goldman Sachs dream guy gives you an offer after you have already accepted an offer from that UBS dude living in South Philly? At the end of the day the decision is up to you. However, accept multiple offers simultaneously at your own peril.

—The author acquired his last boyfriend by sending a PowerPoint slide to him on Grindr. He uses a probability brain teaser he was given in an I-banking interview to assess potential mates.

