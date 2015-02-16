By Varun Uttamchandani WG ‘15
“I live for the nights that I can’t remember, with the people that I won’t forget”—Aubrey “Drake” Graham
And my, how incredible have these nights been. Ragey pregames. Learning Team meetings that turn into gossip fests and “Top 5” lists. Party bus trips to Delaware to watch the XX. Dancing bhangra at Pulse ‘til 2 AM. Post-party McDonald rants about unrequited love for your new Wharton crush.
Everyone has their own list of memorable nights. Now, imagine if these nights were replaced with you staying at home talking to your significant other about how her day was—conversations undoubtedly filled with the pedestrian occurrences of a non-business school student. Conversations that involve “busy days at the office” that seem to be no different from the day before. Conversations that lull you to sleep.
This is life on The Darkside. That is, being in a long-distance relationship in business school, or what I call, The Stupidest Thing One Could Do Ever In Life. My statement may sound a little extreme and perhaps a little irrational, but really think about the people that come here and it sounds completely logical.
Should you spend time talking to Ethan Lipkind (WG ‘15) about the healthcare system he started in rural Michigan or talk to your girlfriend about her co-worker who totally bit her style by wearing the same blouse to work today? Similarly, juxtapose a mundane conversation with your boyfriend who spent the last 14 hours filling out excel spreadsheets with a conversation with the quirkalicious Jenny Chen (WG ‘15), a leading egg-sandwich blogger with hundreds upon hundreds of Instagram followers. Now the statement doesn’t seem so extreme, does it?
Needless to say, business school should not be spent tied down to one person. I speak from experience—I was in a relationship all four years of my undergrad at UCLA. It was great when everything was good, but when the relationship eventually ended, I felt that much of my experience at UCLA ended with it as well.
For the same reason, relationships between Wharton students should be avoided like the plague. It’s almost impossible to not spend a significant portion of your valuable (and increasingly elusive) free time with your Wharton boo. Given the high probability your spooning and tongue swapping will stop in May of your second year, is it really worth it?
It’s not all dark and dreariness-there are beacons of light. Just look at Joe Carvalho (WG ‘15) and Rachel Zestar-Postrk (WG ‘15). They look incredibly blissful, and there are tons of people I know who would kill for just a small inkling of their magic. But for every Joe and RZP, there are a million relationships who have fallen by the wayside, broken and irreparable. Relationships are always a gamble, but the opportunity costs of being in a relationship during business school are incredibly high. Too high, if you ask me.
See more from the Wharton Journal Valentine’s Day Issue:
- Spicy Romance: A Love Story by Jake Gorelov WG ’15
- The 16 Most Desirable of 2016
- Love Life Tips for the Wharton Maximizer by Geoff C. WG ’16
- The 2015 Wharton Journal Love (#sex) Survey
