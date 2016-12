Why Being a Partner is a Better Deal

Before coming to Wharton, family and friends would approach me, asking “So, what is your wife, Aivi, going to do while you are in Philadelphia?” I would answer, “She will be studying an MBA, I am actually going as her partner.” After an awkward silence they would shoot a nervous smile and try to pretend that it is the most normal thing to do. I have since found that, among Wharton partners, I am the only Latino male that quit his job and moved to Philadelphia.

As a partner at Wharton, I couldn’t be better-off. I have capitalized on all the benefits of Wharton and successfully outsourced all the responsibilities (i.e. exams, papers, homework) to my wife. Some of the perks include:

Nurturing my personal development through events of the Real Estate Club and networking with top players in the industry.

Improving musical skills as the drummer of the WHALASA band “Polar Vortex” – finalist in Wharton’s Battle of the Bands 2014.

Hanging out with awesomely smart and outgoing people at small group dinners, trips, and, of course, Pub.

Being able to dedicate more time to going to the gym. Being a trophy husband is tough, with the competition at Wharton one has to step it up.

Actually having time to choose what is going to be my next Netflix “project”.

There are few of us “official male partners,” and from time to time we need to get together to vent and complain about how we need to send a Google calendar request in order to be noticed by our student-partner. Given the abundance of activities, I have found myself going to events that Aivi would have liked to attend but couldn’t – including the lecture by Sharen Jester (CEO of Victoria’s Secret) and Eric Schmidt’s book presentation. The platform of the University of Pennsylvania is very diverse and you can choose where and how much to get involved. The faculty, staff, and students are very welcoming to partners and have referred to the partner’s club as the non-official “Cohort P.”

Many male partners are hiding in anonymity because they find it hard to cope with their partner’s success. However, I think that being a partner is valuable because you are sharing two years in one of the most thriving and enriching environments. And remember—no homework, no exams and you get to sleep in as long as you want, particularly after the White Party.

