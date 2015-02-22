WGA ’15-’16 Elections Q&A: Team Laura

Team Laura
Laura Minskoff (President)
Scott Casale (EVP Student Affairs)
Pauline Koningsveld (EVP Clubs & Conferences)
Emeel Salem (EVP Finance)
What is your team’s vision and goals for Wharton and WGA?
We believe the best part of Wharton is the people. We aim to foster a collaborative environment that empowers students to take advantage of Wharton’s offerings while facilitating lifelong friendships and unique opportunities for personal growth.
To achieve our vision, we are focused on three main goals. First, we will create more cohesion between the 1st and 2nd years by introducing more cross year events. Second, we will cut costs so that all students are able to experience the wide variety of clubs and events that are hosted throughout the year. And third, we will improve collaboration among the WGA, administration, and student body through greater transparency and accessibility.
What differentiates your team from the others to serve Wharton?
Funny videos aside, our slate is genuinely excited about this opportunity to work with one another, build a diverse and committed council and above all, stay connected to Wharton’s students, groups, and administration. Each member of Team Minskoff has met with the current WGA and used insights to inform thoughtful, focused plans for achievable change. We are proud that we came together out of a genuine interest in making the amazing opportunities at Wharton accessible and affordable, and we would be honored to represent the student body for the upcoming year.
Why should 2Ys vote for you?
The transition is fast approaching, and we are ready to hit the ground running! We aim to continue the great work Alana, Jackie, Laura and Ted have done in bringing down ticket prices throughout the rest of the year (get excited for Wharton Prom 2015!). We will implement ways for 1Ys and 2Ys to engage through the end of this year and post-graduation, making the Wharton experience as memorable as possible far beyond our two years in Philadelphia.
How will you foster financial transparency to the student body?
Transparency is the only way to initiate real change, as it will keep those with influence accountable. We want the student body to be aware of the issues that we are working to solve. In our periodic newsletters, we will reveal financial data about previous events, highlighting successful ticket price reductions and future plans to facilitate cost savings for all students.
How does your team represent the student body?
Collectively, we represent three different clusters and are involved in 32 unique clubs on campus. We interact regularly with a large and diverse group of Wharton students with different interests and concerns. We believe this best positions us to make sure the student body is heard and actions are taken with students’ interests in mind.
Video: Why the candidates represent Wharton
How do you plan on achieving further cost reduction for Wharton?
The average student spends $1,600 on clubs and tickets, and we believe this number is far too high. In 2014, the WGA reduced conference venue expenses by 20% through collectively bargaining on various clubs’ behalves. We believe we can build upon this progress, initiating further discounts on venues and the apparel companies that make our beloved Wharton swag. We plan to negotiate deals that can save us 5-15% on these expenses. Additionally, we will work with clubs to use dormant funds to drive down club dues and ticket prices.
Check out the other slates and their videos:
