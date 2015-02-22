WGA ’15-’16 Elections Q&A: Team Saul

Team Saul

Team Saul
Team Saul
Saul Gorman (President)
Priya Boyington (EVP Student Affairs)
Joyce Chai (EVP Clubs & Conferences)
Maciej Flakowicz (EVP Finance)

What is your team’s vision and goals for Wharton and WGA?
A better Wharton begins at pre-term and lasts through graduation. Our goals include:

  • STRONGER CLUSTERS: Provide more support for Cluster Councils to help first-years build strong cluster communities. Create cluster-based networks for alumni.
  • CLUBS 2.0: Create policies to ensure financial transparency to club members. Negotiate with vendors collectively to reduce costs. Provide better feedback mechanisms through “Yelp for Clubs.”
  • INCLUSION: Provide more support for international students. Create more opportunities for partners and families to participate.

To accomplish these goals, we need an efficient, proactive WGA. As the WGA Exec, our team will always:

  • RESPOND QUICKLY: You will never wait more than 48 hours to hear from us.
  • PLAN AHEAD: Better coordination and scheduling will ensure that the events calendar runs smoothly.
  • EXECUTE: We have executed projects all year for the WGA and Cluster Council. We have direct experience in getting the job done.

For a better Wharton, #bettercallsaul.

What differentiates your team from the others to serve Wharton?
We get shit done. All year, our team members were working behind the scenes to make things happen. We planned study breaks, ice cream parties, and cluster cup events. We created the Hunger Games event from scratch. Our team members were responsible for every social event in C3 and C4. That’s what #bettercallsaul is all about. If you want something to get done, this is the team to do it.

Why should 2Ys vote for you?

  • CLUSTERS FOR LIFE: When you become alumni in just a few months, we will work to keep you connected to your classmates by establishing an alumni network for clusters.
  • LEAVE WHARTON IN GOOD HANDS: You will be taking the Wharton brand into the big, scary, real world soon, and the best thing we can do is to help preserve that brand and strengthen it.

2Ys: The slates talk to you!

How will you foster financial transparency to the student body?

  • SHOW ME THE MONEY: After paying hundreds of dollars of club dues, you have the right to know how your club leaders are spending your money. We will implement policies to ensure that clubs are financially transparent to their members.
  • USE IT OR LOSE IT: Clubs should not hoard their profits. Clubs that run a surplus will be required to return some of that money to members, either through more spending or reduced dues.

How does your team represent the student body?
We have diverse backgrounds and interests:

  • GEOGRAPHY: East Coast, West Coast, the South, and International.
  • CAREERS: Consulting, Banking, and Entrepreneurship.
  • INVOLVEMENT: We belong to more than half of Wharton’s clubs.

But the most important part of representation is getting the job done. Our team has the strongest track record of executing projects for the WGA and Cluster Councils. Like all of you, we love Wharton, and we want to represent you by making Wharton better.

Video: Why the candidates represent Wharton

How do you plan on achieving further cost reduction for Wharton?

  • TOGETHER WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL: By negotiating on behalf of all the clubs and conferences, we can achieve significant discounts from vendors and event venues.
  • ‘YELP’ FOR CLUBS: Better feedback mechanisms will lead to more efficient clubs. Not only will boards be able to improve their clubs, but prospective members will have more information to help them determine which clubs to join.

 

Check out the other slates and their videos:

 

