WGA ’15-’16 Elections Q&A: Team Zach



Team Zach

Zach Kahn (President)

AJ Jangalapalli (EVP Student Affairs)

Katie Kilborn (EVP Clubs & Conferences)

Jeannie Chen (EVP Finance)

What is your team’s vision and goals for Wharton and WGA?

We want to build a Wharton with a stronger and more integrated community with improved accessibility to the Wharton experience – for everyone.

There are four pillars to our platform: (1) strengthening the community, (2) adding value to clubs and reducing costs, (3) improving coordination across MBA departments, and (4) responding to your needs and input.

We’ll highlight two of our ideas:

Diversity: We envision a Wharton with greater emphasis on underrepresented students (e.g., international and identity groups), ensuring that their experiences are reflected in Wharton programming. By creating a new WGA Director of Diversity (with his/her own discretionary budget, reporting to WGA President), we elevate WGA’s attention to the role. We will also separate the current international/diversity WGA positions into two separate positions.

Wharton 10-K: Alongside cost-cutting initiatives detailed later, we want to: (1) help students assess clubs and events (i.e., Yelp for Clubs) and (2) provide transparency into club spending (through metrics like “membership dues collected vs. total spend”).

What differentiates your team from the others to serve Wharton?

Experience. Two of us have already served on WGA this past year. All of us serve on Cluster Councils. Two are co-presidents. We’re the slate best set up to hit the ground running.

Ideas. We have many ideas, built through our depth of experience on WGA and Cluster Councils. We know what has worked and what hasn’t, and we’re eager to implement new ideas – both ours and yours.

Perspectives. We’ve gone out of our way to build the broadest set of relationships at Wharton – across countless clubs and identity groups. WGA is our platform to make Wharton reflect that diversity.

We are a team of four equally strong individuals who bring complementary strengths to the table.

Why should 2Ys vote for you?

Dear 2Ys: You should vote for us because we want to keep you connected to each other – especially in the crucial months right after you graduate. We will make WGA’s Alumni Relations Coordinator focus on recent grads, helping support Pub-Outside-Philly events and even post-Wharton group treks.

This requires massive near-term coordination; we have the most WGA experience of any slate. We’re the slate that is best prepared to start this before the summer.

How will you foster financial transparency to the student body?

If you’re like us, you want to know where your dues and tuition money went.

Enter the Wharton 10-K. Imagine the club handbook, “Yelp for Clubs”, and Campus Groups combined and taken to the next level.

Imagine a user-friendly website where you can view WGA and club spending patterns, membership statistics, and student reviews on club events. Metrics like fees collected vs. total spend across all clubs will help enable club transparency and responsible spend.

How does your team represent the student body?

We’ve spent our formative years across the US, Asia, and South America and we identify with many different cultures and communities. Our careers span fields as diverse as microfinance, banking, consulting, and tech.

But most importantly, we have sought out friends across as broad a span of Wharton students as possible (e.g., Zach & Katie with WHALASA, Jeannie with O4B). Inclusiveness excites us so much because it’s what has already made Wharton amazing for us.

How do you plan on achieving further cost reduction for Wharton?

We are committed to cost reduction but we need your support as club members and club leaders.

1. Club Spend Down. Work with clubs to spend down budget surpluses to bring cheaper tickets, better events, and more swag for members.

2. Administrative Budget Review. Work with administration to shift their spending on programs/events we don’t want to ones that we do want.

3. Creative Solutions. Strengthen group purchasing discounts for clubs/conferences. Explore corporate sponsorships.

