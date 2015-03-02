WGA Executives – Letter to Wharton

WGA Exec 15-16 WJ Photo

WGA Exec 15-16 WJ Photo Hi! Hola! Olá! Zdrávstvujte! Sà-wàt-dee! Konnichiwa! Nǐ hǎo! Namaskār! We are your new WGA 2015-2016 Executive Board – Zach Kahn (Prez), Anirudh “AJ” Jangalapalli (Student Affairs), Katie Kilborn (Clubs & Conferences), and Jeannie Chen ($$$$). First off, thank you Wharton for your support! We are really excited to be taking the helm of the WGA and cannot wait to get started. Shout-out to the lame duck outgoing administration of Alana “Never in a hurry but always in a” Rush, Jackie “triple axel lutz” Wong, Ted “I’m not a fan of the font comic” Sands, and Laura “I make it rain monopoly bills” Nugent. This group of rock stars and their WGA Council were and continue to be responsible for many amazing initiatives and we know that we have big shoes to fill. First off, we would like to tip our cap to both Team Laura (Laura Minskoff, Scott Casale, Pauline Koningsveld, Emeel Salem) and Team Saul (Saul Gorman, Priya Boyington, Joyce Chai, Maciej Flakowicz) for their impressive campaigns and commitment to making Wharton a better place for everyone. Both slates pushed our team to think and work harder. We look forward to working with you all and incorporating your ideas into the new WGA Board. If you have not met these groups of amazing classmates, please do. They have a lot of great experiences and stories to share, like many of our fellow Whartonites. Screen Shot 2015-03-02 at 4.30.07 PM There is a question we sometimes hear, “What is WGA?” Literally translated, WGA is the Wharton Graduate Association. Maybe you were surprised, just like many of us, when you discovered that WGA was a thing when Alana appeared during Welcome Weekend Round 2 in a penguin costume. (Or maybe you’ve forgotten everything pre-Ski Trip?) Many great things are being planned for Q4 and beyond. Wharton 54 is approaching (think White Party, but different costumes), the Spring Gala is also on our minds, and we cannot wait for the annual Argentina-inspired Asado (“cookout”) in April (this one is near and dear to Zach’s heart). Our team is coming into office with a focus on a few key topics, including diversity and international at Wharton, club financial transparency, 2Y/recent grad engagement, and improved 1Y assimilation into Wharton. For more detailed plans, check out www.whartonfullife.com. We do have one important action item for you all: hold us accountable. This is your school, so make sure we are doing things right. We have opened an email account for Wharton students to contact us with suggestions for improving the school, comments on how WGA is doing, and any dating advice for AJ (Frasier is way out of his league). Please, talk to us: wgaexecutive@wharton.upenn.edu. One more thing: keep an eye out for the WGA Council application, which will be released the week after spring break. If we are going to get anything done, we need an all-star group of 25 individuals to come together and push the envelope. Hopefully that’s you! That’s all for now….

