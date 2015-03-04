Wharton Business Plan Competition: Semi-Finalists

Below are the 25 semi-finalists for the Wharton Business Plan Competition (presented in alphabetical order). Last year’s winner was Slidejoy, an Android app that pays users to view advertisements every time they unlock their smartphones.

Bungalow Insurance

Team Leader: Tom Austin WG’15

Team Member: Zack Stiefler WG’15

Bungalow Insurance is using technology and design to create an insurance experience that meets the needs, habits and expectations of Millennial consumers.

Cure Accelerator

Team Leader: David Fajgenbaum M’13/WG’15

Team Members: Grant Mitchell M’14/WG’14, Daniel van den Bergh WG’15, Greg Davis

Cure Accelerator (CA) is a centralized data repository and collaboration platform that collects clinically-actionable information on rare diseases to accelerate drug development and help patients to get the right drug based on thousands of aggregated cases.

Curifi

Team Leader: Arun Villivalam WG’16 (WEMBA-West)

Team Members: Nick Prieto WG’16 (WEMBA-West), Shika Pappoe WG’16 (WEMBA-West), Tom Ronay WG’16 (WEMBA-West), Charlie Tseng WG’16 (WEMBA-West), Aravind Aluri WG’16 (WEMBA-West), Dan McDole WG’16 (WEMBA-West)

Curifi is an online marketplace that lowers costs for facilities and increases pay for physicians and healthcare workers significantly by bringing together high quality healthcare providers and facilities in a seamless way using technologically advanced custom algorithms. Our team has an incredible insight into how to bring a fresh, advanced, and efficient solution into the healthcare staffing industry.

EntrepreNourish

Team Leader: David Trecker WG’15 (WEMBA-East)

Team Member: Cheryl He

EntrepreNourish repairs the $600B small business lending market by consolidating financing and customer acquisition into one process.

FeverSmart

Team Leader: Aaron Goldstein W’16

Team Members: Collin Hill W’16, William Duckworth ENG’16, Becca Goldstein C’14

Fever Smart is redefining the thermometer market by providing technology that integrates seamlessly into people’s lives. No longer do parents have to wake up sleeping children, or nurses have to check each hospital patient’s temperature one by one. Instead, responsible parties can easily track patients’ temperatures continuously and remotely using a smart device.

Fig Loans

Team Leader: John Li ENG’07/W’07/WG’15

Team Member: Jeff Zhou WG’15

Fig (smalldollar.herokuapp.com) is a social enterprise that provides small dollar, short-term loans to borrowers currently served by payday, title or pawn lenders. Fig loan bridges the gap between traditional credit options and predatory small-dollar products, offering a better alternative for borrowers with better credit profiles who are facing hard times.

FluFind

Team Leader: Anastasia D’Orazio WG’16

Team Members: Matt McGuire WG’16, Sydney Shaffer, Rohan Joshi

A venture dedicated to bringing to market an innovation that uses RNA FISH to diagnose influenza in under 5 minutes.

FOCUS Foods

Team Leader: Julia Kurnik WG’15

Team Member: Geoff Becker

FOCUS Foods’ urban aquaponics farm will be a self-sustaining symbiotic fish and produce system serving the local Philadelphia community.

From:Earth

Team Leader: Behrad Javed WG’15

Team Members: Priyanka Aggarwal WG’15, Emily Newkirk WG’15

FROM:EARTH is a responsible natural oral care company offering consumers a suite of simple, effective, elegantly designed products that are gentle, chemical-free, and built with both consumers and the environment in mind.

GenHERation

Team Leader: Katlyn Grasso W’15

GenHERation© is a female empowerment network for high school girls. We provide girls the opportunity to work with national corporations and nonprofit organizations to develop their own advocacy campaigns to address community issues through our online platform.

Ignite

Team Leader: Evan Glickman WG’16

Team Members: Mark Kozlowski WG’16, Kiran Pookote WG’16, Tyler Neal L’16

Ignite is a mobile bar ordering and crowdsource promotion app that will reduce wait times for drink orders and pay users to bring their friends to participating bars.

KidFoods

Team Leader: Neil Vangala WG’16

Team Members: Rishi Reddy WG’16, Jessica Winschel WG’16

KidFoods is a revolutionary service that delivers healthy, affordable meals to children through a solution that is more convenient and comprehensive than any other product on the market.

Learn.Dev

Team Leader: Mayank Gandhi WG’15 (WEMBA-East)

Team Member: Patrick DellaValle C’02/WG’15 (WEMBA-East), Bryan Winther WG’15 (WEMBA-East)

Learn.Dev is a unified platform where the best existing eLearning content is curated across Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platforms (Coursera), and delivered for corporate training needs. Unlike traditional providers, Learn.Dev is revolutionary in that it brings MOOCs to corporations, creating additional revenue and a new market for content creators.

My Best Friend’s Weekend

Team Leader: Tisha Vaidya WG’15

Team Member: Lauren Raouf WG’15

My Best Friend’s Weekend is a Wharton startup in the travel & hospitality space. Our mission is simple: being the maid of honor’s wing woman throughout the whole bachelorette planning process. We are a full-service concierge service focused on creating customized bachelorette weekend experiences. We started the company in March 2014 and formally launched in June 2014. To date we have planned 40 bachelorette party weekends across 16 cities.

Phili

Team Leader: David Coleman WG’16 (WEMBA-East)

Team Members: Greg Hagin WG’16 (WEMBA-East), Carolyn Kim WG’16 (WEMBA-East)

Phili is a universal philanthropic web based platform for donors. It engages new donors in the joy of giving; enables convenient giving for regular donors; and elevates the sophisticated donor experience. Phili uses micro transactions and free-to-play concepts to help established philanthropists invest in the next generation of philanthropic behavior.

Prayas Analytics

Team Leader: Yash Kothari W’15

Team Member: Pranshu Maheshwari C’15/W’15

Prayas Analytics brings the power of data to the in-store customer experience, focused on the checkout. By collecting continuous data on store operations, we allow retailers to make changes to their in-store offering, similarly to how tools like Google Analytics allow websites to be optimized. All of the data is collected seamlessly by analyzing the video feeds from security cameras in the store. No hardware setup required.

Secrecity

Team Leader: Kristof Schum WG’16

Team Member: Adam Szekendi, Domonkos Szabo

Secrecity provides new experience by combining gaming and reality. Its escape game branch builds adventure facilities downtown. Its holography-based tour guide apps turn city tours into exciting discovery games. Finally, its platform branch enables scholars, marketers and friends to develop own applications, that harness the creative power of augmented reality.

Silver Lining

Team Leader: Rel Lavizzo-Mourey WG’15 (WEMBA-West)

Team Members: Miriam Williams C’04/WG’15 (WEMBA-East), Pav Dharwarkar WG’15 (WEMBA-West)

Silver Lining is a double bottom line company that creates custom lined outerwear ​in collaboration with artists ​to highlight the idea that “It’s what’s inside that counts.”

Sklippers

Team Leader: Russell Warriner G’15/WG’15

Team Members: Dean Drizin WG’15, Martin Jonca C’06/WG’15, Den Ly, Nestor Phan

For skiers of all ages and abilities who want a break from their ski boots, Sklippers are comfortable, lightweight, weatherproof and high-traction slip-on shoes that fold and fit conveniently in a jacket or pant pocket. Unlike ski boots, Sklippers are intended for casual wear while taking breaks on and off the mountain.

Smart Pregnancy

Team Leader: Patrick Byrne WG’15 (WEMBA-East)

Team Members: Mario Moreno WG’15 (WEMBA-East), Mayank Gandhi WG’15 (WEMBA-East), Nicolas Bar Armstrong WG’15 (WEMBA-East), James Byrne

Smart Pregnancy is a low cost, highly automated, personalized population health management program developed by nationally recognized obstetricians that is designed to improve outcomes and reduce the costs associated with pregnancy. Smart Pregnancy completely transforms how prenatal care is delivered, aligning patients, physicians, and payers through an innovative technology and business strategy.

Soceana

Team Leader: Tess Michaels C’15/W’15

Team Member: Natasha Doherty W’18

Soceana is a Software-as-a-Service technology platform that enables corporations to better manage and promote corporate social responsibility. Soceana’s corporate volunteerism tools enable skills-based matching, data metrics, and employee engagement through social media. Soceana bridges philanthropy and volunteerism using a patent-pending digital social good currency. Soceana’s SaaS platform integrates the internal CSR systems with a vibrant social media network generating social good of a higher order of magnitude.

StudentsCare

Team Leader: Erica Sokol SPP’15

A nonprofit organization that empowers undergraduate college students to engage in meaningful volunteer experiences. The organization will provide resources, tools, and one-on-one advising to identified student leaders, and guide them in establishing chapters of our organization on their campus and initiating our meaningful, hands-on volunteer programs in the healthcare field. One such program is a Hospital Buddy Program (piloted in 2010), in which students are matched one-on-one with children in the hospital being treated for cancer. All programs will be student-run, with staff guidance.

ThirdEye

Team Leader: Rajat Bhageria EE’18

Team Members: Ben Sandler C’18/ENG’18, David Ongchoco C’18, Joe Cappadona ENG’18

There are over 7 million blind Americans who are largely dependent on others. We believe in empowering the blind. Thus, we built ThirdEye (ThirdEyeGlass.com): a product that uses smart glasses to verbally tell visually impaired persons what they are looking at. Already, we have beta tested our product, been featured in international media, and have secured a partnership with the largest blind persons’ organization in America. Help us convert our vision to a reality.

Wellness Café

Team Leader: Pearl Hou WG’15

Team Member: Harry Du GEN’14

Wellness Café’s mission is to bring Chinese consumers healthy and safe food and goodies made in the US. We aim at becoming China’s most trusted e-commerce site for premium health and wellness products and services.

WeTrain

Team Leader: Jonathan Sockol W’09/WG’16

Team Member: Lisa Barnett C’11/WG’16

Personal training is expensive. In Philadelphia, a trainer costs ~$80/hour, yet he/she takes home just ~25% of the fee. WeTrain creates efficiency by leveraging economies of scale. WeTrain is a mobile application that connects people with their social network to create small group training sessions. This increases trainer productivity by +50%, and cuts the consumer’s cost.

