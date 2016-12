Dance Studio Presents: Never Miss a Beat!

Never been on stage? Never danced before? Never Miss A Beat. Wharton Dance Studio’s annual Spring Show is here! After three months of rehearsals and hundreds of hours of hard work, over 300 dancers are ready to dazzle Wharton with a diverse set of dance styles.

Never Miss A Beat will be hosted by Amaan Banwait (WG15), Mengxi Hu (WG16), and Zach Kahn (WG16), and will feature 19 dances and maybe even a surprise or two.

The journey for the dancers started in October, when many had their first experience with choreographed dance at the fall placements. After that, our 31 brilliant choreographers put together the dances that the dancers began to learn at the start of the new year. Never Miss A Beat will be a showcase of exactly what Wharton students are capable of … under the spotlight.

Don’t miss it! It will be an incredible night of dance, lights, and music!



Never Miss A Beat

Wharton Dance Studio Spring Show 2015

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, March 25, 2015

7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m., no one will be seated in Act I after 7:30)

After party at Woody’s (13th/Walnut)



Dances (in alphabetical order)

90s Pop

– Krishna Deva, Josh Warren

Advanced Indian Fusion

– Isha Gupta, Aditi Nim, Deepa Vanamali



Afro-Caribbean

– Tiffini Andorful, Nohemie Sanon



Belly Dance

– Leticia Suzuki

Bhangra

– Aditi Nim, Shivan Patel, Harman Singh Narula

Bollywood

– Malvika Agarwal, Sagar Pagare

Chinese Contemporary

– Jennfier Yang



Club Pop

– Alexandra Lapinsky, Mae Wang



Contemporary / Modern

– Emily Jimenez, Jessica Yen



Contemporary Ballet / Modern

– Kathleen Betz



Hip Hop

– Shilpa Rao



Indian Classical Fusion

– Suma Dash



Israeli Folk

– Lila Holzman



Latin Fusion

– Malvika Agarwal, Robert Bond, Vichet Ou



Pointe

– Alexandra Lapinsky, Saki Tanaka



Salsa

– Vikram Chandrasekhar, Priyanka Mehrotra



Street Jazz

– Alli Chandra, Liliya Ivanova, Joanna Lin



Street Jazz / Hip Hop

– Emily He



Tap

– Quinn Thomas

