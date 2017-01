Highlights from Kenya

Commercial flights were so 2 weeks ago

The Kenya subsidiary of Air Wharton successfully accomplished its course, transporting 44 Whartonites and their strictly limited 15kg bags to lands far away. The key to charter flights: “make eye contact with your bags”, wisely said by our fearless leader Humphrey Oleng (WG’15). And if your bag doesn’t make eye contact back? Well, tough luck because it is staying behind with the zebras.

Soaring, tumbling, free-wheeling through an endless diamond sky

Floating over the Masai Mara as elephants roam below you and the cheetah takes a break with her cubs. Feeling the heat of the hot air above you as the balloon captain explains in depth the reproduction methods of male warthogs. Some say TMI but they are just jealous.

Lots of tongue action

Did you know that giraffes’ tongues average 18 inches? Many of us had the opportunity to experience this special moment in person. Talk about a French kiss!

Remaking Lion King

Disney did some things right. We found lots of Simba’s (the Swahili word for lion) roaming around, along with many Pumbaa’s, large and small. Baboons, check. Scar, check. Pride Rock, check. Sadly, Timon did not make an appearance.

I can jump higher than you

The Masai people welcomed us with a dance and in true Wharton fashion, many of us eagerly participated. Some of us lacked talent, but persevered with the GoPro selfie-stick (Dayu Yang WG’15). Our boss, Geoff Gakundi (WG’15), took home the trophy.

Living among the elephants

Think you are so fancy with your Starwood points? Well think again because the Westin definitely does not have elephants roaming right under your hotel room window. Not to mention the zebras, gazelles and monkeys who make these lodges their community center hangout.

Under the Stars

White sand, crisp linens, delicious food. Oh, and don’t forget the 14 hour open bar. We loved the DJ, probably annoyed our servers with too many requests for shots and had an epic time learning Ike’s dance moves (WG’15).

I’m on a boat!

Literally. For hours. Chopping our way to the island. The single, tiny engine struggling against the waves of the Indian Ocean. Our captain yells “hakuna matata” every 3 minutes as our boat theatrically turns 60 degrees up and down, every which way. The Whartonites are defeated, hungry, sunburnt and puking up last night’s dinner. The alcohol is left untouched. As Alli Chandra (WG’15) neatly summarized “it really takes a near death experience for us to not drink”.

Downton Abbey – Kenya Style

There is no better way to wrap up this amazing trek than drinking tea from porcelain cups, dining on fresh home-made ice cream and soaking up the sun in the garden. All very posh, minus the monkeys running around trying to steal bananas.

Check out more from the Wharton Journal: