7 Learnings from My Spring Break in India and #KayakWedding

Embrace Color: Indians embrace color and flair like no other people I have ever seen. Whether they are wearing a daily outfit or a wedding suit, they are always decked out, especially the ladies. The level of colorful attire I saw on the streets put my rainbow collection of Bonobos pants to shame. Below, see Whartonites trying to meet high standards for style at Abhay and Mrin’s wedding. If You Come Across a Holi Color Rave, Jump In: Anna Geyler WG’15, Isha Gupta WG’15 and I stumbled upon a Holi celebration in Bombay and jumped right into a color rave. Throwing paint powder, dancing to Bollywood jams, and just taking in the scenes of pure joy from thousands of Bombay denizens of all ages was a memory I will never forget and hope to take part in again at Wharton Holi! Forget Wedding Gifts. Prepare a Dance for the Bride / Groom: See clip below. Enough said. This is way more valuable and memorable gift than any Williams-Sonoma plate set. Matt Deitch WG’15, Abhay Nayak WG’15 and I did a Lunghi Dance as an homage to the wonderful Mrin. Also, mad props to Isha Gupta WG’15 for teaching us all how to dance Bollywood.

Send Off The Groom In Style (e.g. on a Horse): Unlike an American wedding where the groom walks down the aisle with his mom, in India, you parade on a horse / elephant while your closest friends have a dance party dressed in ridiculous garb. #Majestic

Don’t Drive in India If You Can Help It: A driver told me that to be a good driver in India you need three things: good brakes, good horn and good luck. That message resonated in countless trips when we saw anarchy unfold in front of our eyes. We even saw cows and elephant on the road in front of us on numerous occasions. Build the Love of Your Life the Taj Mahal (or Something Comparable): If you love someone, go big like Shan Jahan, the architect of The Taj who built it for his beloved wife… Italian-Indian Fusion Is an Up-and-coming Cuisine: Hot N Spicy Chicken Tikka Pizza with Chili Cheese-filled crust from Pizza Hut really hits the spot. Pizza Hut should really bring the flavor to the U.S. market.

Check out more from the Wharton Journal: