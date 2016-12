Top Ten Ways to Get Involved in the Campaign to Knock Out Castleman Disease

1. Peg your classmates with a squishy ball, then force them to wear stickers by joining our upcoming game of assassins. The price is only $10 to enter, but the satisfaction of knocking out your target is priceless. The game starts on April 2 so register now! Sign up here: http://tiny.cc/CDCNassassins.

2. No idea what we’re talking about? We promise this will change your mind. One of our classmates is trying to cure his own rare disease and at the same time revolutionize the way that medical research is performed across the industry. If you missed Dave’s Peer Perspectives on Leadership talk, you can view a shortened version here http://tiny.cc/CDCNhcbc.

3. Spread the message. Now that you’ve watched the video, you want to do something about it, right? Share the love by telling your friends, family, and those Instagram followers you worked so hard to gather about the Wharton Campaign to Knock Out Castleman’s.

4. Get fit for summer. We’re looking at you, Brewmasters’ Club. The Castleman Disease Collaborative Network is sponsoring a team in the Broad Street Run on May 3. Learn more here: http://tiny.cc/CDCNrun

5. Get even fitter for summer. Did you SEE Dean Howie at the Boot Camp? Get in shape like Dieckmann. CDCN has a team in UPenn’s Million Dollar Bike Ride on May 9, which benefits Castleman’s and hundreds of other rare diseases. Join the CDCN team here: http://tiny.cc/CDCNbike.





6. Learn more. Stay up-to-date on what’s happening with the Wharton Campaign to Knock Out Castleman’s by visiting cdcn.org/Wharton. Hint: you can donate there, too.

7. Get inked. That’s right, grab even more attention on the beaches of Miami by sporting a Castleman Warrior tattoo. Castleman’s patients have been given so much hope by Dave’s efforts to create a community and find a cure that they have tattooed the CDCN logo on their bodies. We’re pretty sure Dave has one too; we just haven’t seen it yet.

8. Satisfy that pesky WGA 5% spend-down mandate. You have copious cash in those club coffers, and we know that Ted, Laura, and Mae have emailed you at least twice about it. Consider contributing excess club funds to this initiative—we’re pretty sure your members are okay with it.

9. Know that we are grateful. We on the CDCN team have been continually moved by the kindness of our fellow students and the larger Wharton community. A sincere and heartfelt thanks to all of those who contributed their time, effort, and resources to this cause. We are blown away by your generosity and invigorated by your enthusiasm, and look forward to curing Castleman’s together!

10. Do the math. This is a quant school, so we’ll break it down for you. We as the Wharton community can fund our own study into Castleman’s, and the findings from this study are potentially replicable for hundreds, if not thousands, of other rare diseases. We’re about halfway to our $40,000 goal—which means that just $12 per Wharton student will put us over the edge.