The WJ Board Vision

As Uncle Ben once wisely said to Peter Parker: “with great power comes great responsibility.” And as The Leaders of the Free Press (aka the incoming editor-in-chiefs of The Wharton Journal), we’re pretty darn powerful. Okay, we kid. But there is something both exciting and anxiety-inducing about taking the reigns of Wharton’s newspaper.
After all, we have some pretty big shoes to fill. Our fearless leaders Ramie Abu-zahra and Jake Gorelov (WG’15) have turned the Journal into a close-knit family that consistently delivers a print and digital paper that is more fun (love us some top 10 lists), relevant, and enjoyable than it has ever been. It’s not easy creating an issue every week, and we want to acknowledge all the work that they’ve put into transforming The Wharton Journal into what it is today. Thanks, Bull and Bear.
Last year, our second year exec team laid out three main goals for the Journal—and because we’re competitive, this year we have four.
1. Be your voice – The Journal has been and always will be a means for Wharton students to make their voices heard. Our job as editors is to help you do that. Don’t feel like you have to keep your impassioned opinions to yourselves. Please don’t send out long, rambling emails to your classmates. Send them to us, and we’ll publish them.
2. Be real – Our goal is to cut through the sugar-coating and personal branding here at Wharton to discuss the real issues that affect the Wharton community. Whether it’s celebrating the amazing work of our fellow classmates or being honest about the ruthlessness of recruiting, talking about alcoholism or the state of academics, we want to be a platform for what you’re really thinking.
3. Be fun – We want the Journal to be real and hard-hitting, but we also want it to be entertaining. This means less, long, wordy interviews with obscure entrepreneurs and more infographics about your sex lives. It also means we’re still going to showcase the best photos from the week in OverExposed and give you pearls of wisdom from Kembrel’s Korner.
4. Be digital – It’s not enough to just put our articles on a website, we want people outside of Wharton to share them and learn more about our culture. To that end, we’re focused on fine tuning our digital delivery system to maximize the shareability and virality of your content.
Of course, we can’t accomplish all of these goals alone. This year we’re proud to have a great incoming leadership team that includes Luke Hussey (President of Digital Marketing), Matt McGuire (Executive Editor), and Ben Peskoe (President of Growth and Analytics). So, shoot any of us an email or say hi. We’re all excited to hear about different ways we can partner with you and your clubs, and showcase your opinions, accomplishments, and even doodles. If you’ve got ideas on how we can be a better paper, we want to hear that, too.
It’s hard to believe The Wharton Journal is over 150 years old. It’s hard to believe it because it is a lie. But the old girl is well over 50, which is pretty impressive for a school where, by definition, nobody wants to pursue a career in journalism. We look forward to building on this proud legacy and continuing to expand the Journal’s presence in the digital age. We hope you will see The Wharton Journal as a resource, and an outlet throughout the rest of this year, and into the next.
Sincerely, your Co-Editors-in-Chief,
Nick Bartz and Emily Chau
Check out more from the Wharton Journal:
- WJ Survey Finds Wharton the ‘Discover Card’ of MBA Programs
- So, What is the Armory, Anyway?
- 9 Reasons You Won’t Forget Japan Trek
