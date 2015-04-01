From Unskilled Salsa Dancer to Slightly Better Salsa Dancer

Salsa web

Salsa web

It was a peculiar Monday October night.  Placement night for Dance Studio, the first step in the month long process that results in the March Dance Studio performance.  Was this just another event of Wharton students succumbing to the “herd mentality”?  Or was this actually going to be a good time?

As a rhythmically challenged dancer, or as a fellow classmate aptly described my dancing abilities by explaining that “I dance like a Jewish boy,” I had never participated in an organized dance show before in my student nor professional career.

While I could easily blend in with fellow Wharton dancers at a club, I was determined to change that and improve upon my lackluster dancing abilities.  Dance Studio also seemed liked a manageable commitment of only one hour a week.  The witty Eugene Dayangirang (WG-15) put everyone at ease with his charming emcee abilities.  After witnessing the 19 impressive choreographers demonstrate portions of their dance routines, I signed up for the Salsa dance performance, led by the astute Vikram Chandrasekhar (WG-16).

The first three lessons reminded me of military drill at Quantico.  I had always struggled with drill, believing it was pointless.  The number counts constrained you and forced you to act like a robot.  But this was different.  Salsa was drill with flair.

“One, two three…five, six, seven!”  Vikram called out.  “One, two three…five, six, seven!”  He repeated again and again.  It took multiple iterations, but the basic 8-count rhythm that serves as the foundation for Salsa slowly became ingrained.

After lesson number five, I partnered up with the uplifting Rini Bhatt (WG-16).  The one-foot height differential did not make it an easy match.  But the nine dancing couples were going to learn to dance, no matter what, as Larry David would say.  Thinking back to my drill days, I tried to execute each move as aggressively as possible, turning Rini with power.  Vikram, had to correct and rectify and shift my technique from power to grace.  As we got closer to the March 25th show, we finally started developing some dancing chemistry.

Then about a week out from the show, the previous manageable one-hour a week commitment raised sharply to about 15 hours in preparation for the show.

A rehearsal one week out reminded me of the jazz band leader played by J.K. Simmons in Whiplash, who vividly stated that the two most harmful words in the English language are “good job.”  After some much needed corrections, we were ready to execute.  We finally possessed the flair.

The dress rehearsal the day before the show allowed our salsa group to see the other dances up close.  Bhangra, with its most impressive energy, clearly dominated.

During the actual show, all the dancers reside in the Prince Theater, and watch a live stream of the show and perform any final rehearsals.  Aside the actual salsa performance, and the awesome after party at Woody’s, this was one of the highlights of Dance Studio.

The small theater would erupt with enthusiastic cheering and applause whenever a dance group left to go line up to prepare to go on stage or whenever a group returned after completing their dance.  The nights only standing ovation given by fellow performers was addressed to the brave second year male student who danced with elegance in the Indian Classical routine.  He earned it.

Also in the Prince Theater. I saw one of the most eclectic sights, with 90s club and belly dancing groups simultaneously rehearing their routines at the same time, right next to each other.   It’s one of those moments that defines Wharton.

As Salsa, “Team Mambo,” moved into position ready to go on stage, Vikram reminded us, “You are no longer training.  You are performing.”  Stop trying to over think the moves and simply execute.  Street Jazz finished their set, and we moved into position.

The music started playing, the lights turned on, and for the next two minutes, the nine couples of Salsa twisted, turned, and smiled.  Fortunately, mostly in unison.  Then it was over.  The imperfections reminded us that we were still students first, and were there to have a good time.  Indeed, it was a fantastic time.

As I continue to practice my salsa moves in the future at Brasil’s, Dance Studio is an experience that I will replicate next year.  To all those unsure whether to sign up; you should.  At a minimum, you will get a good laugh and learn a move or two.

Twelve months before, I first met Vikram in my Team Based Discussion for admission to Wharton.  We were presented with the question of what alumni could do to continue their business education.  If I could go back, I would answer, “keep on dancing.”

Check out more from the Wharton Journal, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter:

Authors

698 Comments

  1. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  2. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  3. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  4. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  5. Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd

  6. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  7. Pingback: cheap good car insurance

  8. Pingback: state farm health insurance provider phone number

  9. Pingback: silk pajamas

  10. Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca

  11. Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland

  12. Pingback: banheira

  13. Pingback: papa john's half off promo

  14. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  15. Pingback: smartwatch for iphone

  16. Pingback: online cammen

  17. Pingback: guitar picks

  18. Pingback: Watch NBA Live

  19. Pingback: Car Hire Bonaire

  20. Pingback: private proxies

  21. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  22. Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach

  23. Pingback: usaa military only

  24. Pingback: Dog Crate

  25. Pingback: Best buy cell phone accessories

  26. Pingback: Workout Clothes

  27. Pingback: Errol Mullan

  28. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews

  29. Pingback: http://under.asia/groups/food-preparation-tips-to-help-you-glow-with-the-cooking/

  30. Pingback: ecograf portabil

  31. Pingback: join netflix free trial

  32. Pingback: guitar picks

  33. Pingback: online deals

  34. Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy gettysburg

  35. Pingback: criminal defense attorney carlisle

  36. Pingback: buy products online

  37. Pingback: porno

  38. Pingback: weight loss programs

  39. Pingback: Darius Borich

  40. Pingback: like this

  41. Pingback: original site

  42. Pingback: read here

  43. Pingback: resource

  44. Pingback: Yee

  45. Pingback: movie2k

  46. Pingback: medora centre

  47. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  48. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  49. Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop

  50. Pingback: dog play pen

  51. Pingback: Seo

  52. Pingback: http://wylogowany.hol.es/uncategorized/firmowa-strona-www/

  53. Pingback: goodwill 20% off coupon

  54. Pingback: garcinia cambogia extract patch

  55. Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO

  56. Pingback: seo minneapolis

  57. Pingback: Escort

  58. Pingback: essay milf anal fucking

  59. Pingback: ebay return policy

  60. Pingback: my little pony porn app

  61. Pingback: alicia machado xxx

  62. Pingback: blackjack

  63. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  64. Pingback: history names

  65. Pingback: online auction

  66. Pingback: japanese babies

  67. Pingback: read what he said

  68. Pingback: stlpiky

  69. Pingback: Belia

  70. Pingback: meaning of arlo

  71. Pingback: Reagan Bloyd

  72. Pingback: boom beach diamonds hack

  73. Pingback: boom beach mod

  74. Pingback: my singing monsters mod apk

  75. Pingback: movietube

  76. Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack no survey

  77. Pingback: guitar picks

  78. Pingback: Simple Drawing

  79. Pingback: corporate training in singapore

  80. Pingback: health coach singapore

  81. Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga

  82. Pingback: water cooler accessories

  83. Pingback: Debarpan

  84. Pingback: dog walker naples

  85. Pingback: Microcapmagazine.com

  86. Pingback: paycheck estimator

  87. Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg

  88. Pingback: finger shaped nose hair trimmer

  89. Pingback: oliver queen car accessories

  90. Pingback: tv antennas lansing mi

  91. Pingback: australias most unreliable bank

  92. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  93. Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com

  94. Pingback: Thai Porn

  95. Pingback: roasting pan turkey size

  96. Pingback: keter organizer caddy xl

  97. Pingback: party light lyrics

  98. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  99. Pingback: free xbox live qr codes

  100. Pingback: Discover More Here

  101. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  102. Pingback: Bodybuilding Clothing

  103. Pingback: rotating lightbulb

  104. Pingback: dog walking naples florida

  105. Pingback: Startups Companies

  106. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  107. Pingback: installshield download

  108. Pingback: crossfit

  109. Pingback: porno

  110. Pingback: dog sitter

  111. Pingback: natural forskolin scam

  112. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  113. Pingback: Crop circle

  114. Pingback: what should you look out for in a raspberry ketone extract

  115. Pingback: overnight dog sitter naples fl

  116. Pingback: Faye

  117. Pingback: landscape

  118. Pingback: funny jokes

  119. Pingback: Sexcontact

  120. Pingback: link

  121. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  122. Pingback: my latest blog post

  123. Pingback: why not try these out

  124. Pingback: ADO Den Haag

  125. Pingback: clash royale gems cheat android

  126. Pingback: Obsession Phrases

  127. Pingback: porno espaï¿½o

  128. Pingback: jet stupid

  129. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  130. Pingback: http://pusatrombong.webs.com/

  131. Pingback: latimes.bagging.top

  132. Pingback: Evelin

  133. Pingback: click on this page

  134. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  135. Pingback: california psychics reviews

  136. Pingback: establishments

  137. Pingback: foro escorts

  138. Pingback: android game cheat apk

  139. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  140. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  141. Pingback: Kamagra

  142. Pingback: in home pet sitter naples

  143. Pingback: tube-videos

  144. Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer

  145. Pingback: white label casino

  146. Pingback: sleep aid

  147. Pingback: piante online

  148. Pingback: high seo ranking

  149. Pingback: edarling

  150. Pingback: spearguns

  151. Pingback: speargun

  152. Pingback: kopya icerik

  153. Pingback: newpornvideo.fehrdata.win

  154. Pingback: instant payday

  155. Pingback: bubblenews

  156. Pingback: ï»¿calinti icerik

  157. Pingback: cusco bus

  158. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  159. Pingback: cutlery set wedding gift satin

  160. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  161. Pingback: college schedule maker

  162. Pingback: tinyteensblog.lasab.pw

  163. Pingback: Online Casino

  164. Pingback: black hat software

  165. Pingback: Casino

  166. Pingback: Tess and Trish bracelet

  167. Pingback: massage

  168. Pingback: Check This Out

  169. Pingback: nordstrom coupon code

  170. Pingback: make money online from home

  171. Pingback: watch brazzers videos

  172. Pingback: Derek

  173. Pingback: customer service representative resumes

  174. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  175. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  176. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  177. Pingback: commercial moon bounce for sale

  178. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  179. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  180. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  181. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  182. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  183. Pingback: neo2 review

  184. Pingback: follar

  185. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  186. Pingback: iPhone

  187. Pingback: Secret Lies Here

  188. Pingback: windows and doors

  189. Pingback: garden designer london

  190. Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds

  191. Pingback: romano's stores close

  192. Pingback: Aerial lift rentals south Florida

  193. Pingback: best portable air purifier

  194. Pingback: Pressemitteilung

  195. Pingback: burnaby house cleaning services

  196. Pingback: ???????

  197. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  198. Pingback: garden designer london

  199. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  200. Pingback: printingvip

  201. Pingback: sms lån

  202. Pingback: landscape garden design london

  203. Pingback: restaurants bluewater

  204. Pingback: tapas bar london

  205. Pingback: Live Rugby Online

  206. Pingback: الالعاب الجديدة والحصرية

  207. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  208. Pingback: Kurma

  209. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  210. Pingback: takipci porn

  211. Pingback: hacklink

  212. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  213. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  214. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  215. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  216. Pingback: vitamin iv therapy in nj

  217. Pingback: mca scam reviews

  218. Pingback: forniry dlh

  219. Pingback: iv therapy coconut creek

  220. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  221. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  222. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  223. Pingback: Email advertising

  224. Pingback: porno español

  225. Pingback: sklejka

  226. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  227. Pingback: wikipedia reference

  228. Pingback: Removals Company Gloucester

  229. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  230. Pingback: Storage Cheltenham

  231. Pingback: elewacje

  232. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  233. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  234. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  235. Pingback: podlogi drewniane

  236. Pingback: 我他媽

  237. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  238. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  239. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  240. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  241. Pingback: escort

  242. Pingback: escort

  243. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  244. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  245. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  246. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble

  247. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  248. Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes.com

  249. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  250. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  251. Pingback: samsonite carry on

  252. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat

  253. Pingback: Bad service

  254. Pingback: Bad service

  255. Pingback: london tantric

  256. Pingback: london tantric

  257. Pingback: t shir

  258. Pingback: london tantric

  259. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  260. Pingback: Hot Women in Sports

  261. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel

  262. Pingback: used gymnastic equipment for home use

  263. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  264. Pingback: nellie

  265. Pingback: break fix

  266. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  267. Pingback: web design

  268. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  269. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  270. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  271. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  272. Pingback: heating brussels

  273. Pingback: recupero dati

  274. Pingback: recupero dati

  275. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  276. Pingback: oversized recliner

  277. Pingback: day trading

  278. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  279. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  280. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  281. Pingback: alpha brain review

  282. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  283. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  284. Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain

  285. Pingback: ego cialis

  286. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  287. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  288. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  289. Pingback: electrician

  290. Pingback: electrician

  291. Pingback: tao of badass book

  292. Pingback: electrician

  293. Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/easycap-video-capture-card-video-grabber-p-341.html

  294. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  295. Pingback: 健麗,

  296. Pingback: Escort en Copiapo

  297. Pingback: Escort en iquique

  298. Pingback: Escort en Chillan

  299. Pingback: fakir selim

  300. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  301. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  302. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  303. Pingback: dewedding

  304. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  305. Pingback: seo company

  306. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  307. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  308. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  309. Pingback: christian forums

  310. Pingback: Free XXX Porn

  311. Pingback: porno

  312. Pingback: MILF Porn

  313. Pingback: MILF Porn

  314. Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie

  315. Pingback: uab ost express

  316. Pingback: VoIP vonage

  317. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  318. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  319. Pingback: Anal Porn

  320. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  321. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  322. Pingback: Gay Porn

  323. Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn

  324. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  325. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  326. Pingback: Brandi Love Porn

  327. Pingback: Reality Kings Porn

  328. Pingback: metin2 pvp serverler

  329. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  330. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts

  331. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  332. Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store

  333. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  334. Pingback: pest control

  335. Pingback: pest control

  336. Pingback: ï»¿porno

  337. Pingback: Cheryle

  338. Pingback: cuban link chain

  339. Pingback: Cialis

  340. Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!

  341. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  342. Pingback: Orlando SEO

  343. Pingback: sex video

  344. Pingback: ?watch porn online

  345. Pingback: polymer manhole covers

  346. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  347. Pingback: Kathleen

  348. Pingback: fuck google

  349. Pingback: car help

  350. Pingback: buy google cheat

  351. Pingback: fast cash lender

  352. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally

  353. Pingback: coupon code

  354. Pingback: Levitra 20mg

  355. Pingback: promo codes

  356. Pingback: MILF Porn

  357. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  358. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  359. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  360. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  361. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  362. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  363. Pingback: Candace

  364. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  365. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  366. Pingback: ï»¿Fetish

  367. Pingback: Buy SXY Cuffs sex toys online

  368. Pingback: plantas purificadoras

  369. Pingback: janitorial services

  370. Pingback: destination wedding

  371. Pingback: budget bangkok hotels

  372. Pingback: Sophie

  373. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  374. Pingback: Jason

  375. Pingback: pozyczki

  376. Pingback: Ryan

  377. Pingback: pozyczki

  378. Pingback: pozyczki

  379. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  380. Pingback: Top Rated Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Law Location

  381. Pingback: Boyd Conaughty

  382. Pingback: Steve Corona

  383. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  384. Pingback: brainsmart

  385. Pingback: brain smart

  386. Pingback: brainsmart ultra

  387. Pingback: gymnastics equipment for girls

  388. Pingback: slimming diet

  389. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  390. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  391. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  392. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  393. Pingback: ESCORT

  394. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  395. Pingback: check that

  396. Pingback: tantric massage london

  397. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  398. Pingback: mp43gpfilm

  399. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  400. Pingback: click here

  401. Pingback: Preacher2016

  402. Pingback: ï»¿money

  403. Pingback: vr1

  404. Pingback: LAPTOP REPAIR HOUSTON

  405. Pingback: Christian Shirts

  406. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  407. Pingback: web site

  408. Pingback: windows & doors

  409. Pingback: hd1080hdkinoonline

  410. Pingback: watch batman v superman free

  411. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  412. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  413. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  414. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  415. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  416. Pingback: eua

  417. Pingback: coin dealer

  418. Pingback: film izle

  419. Pingback: qweqweqe

  420. Pingback: qweqweqe

  421. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  422. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  423. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  424. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  425. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  426. Pingback: gopro external battery

  427. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  428. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  429. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  430. Pingback: sauvage bikini crystal snake

  431. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  432. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  433. Pingback: LED Underground lamps

  434. Pingback: business reviews

  435. Pingback: viagra

  436. Pingback: reviews

  437. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  438. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  439. Pingback: grammar check

  440. Pingback: sex shop

  441. Pingback: Laptop recycling

  442. Pingback: IT Asset recycling

  443. Pingback: recycling computers

  444. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  445. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  446. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  447. Pingback: moviestarplanet hack

  448. Pingback: cocuk escort

  449. Pingback: cocuk escort

  450. Pingback: spam software

  451. Pingback: escort in nottingham

  452. Pingback: permissions for resources

  453. Pingback: escorts in nottingham

  454. Pingback: Remona

  455. Pingback: Nidia

  456. Pingback: saleforiphone

  457. Pingback: payday loans

  458. Pingback: china-cheap-goods.com OTHER HOLE-TO-HOLE

  459. Pingback: payday loans

  460. Pingback: nigger

  461. Pingback: 健麗

  462. Pingback: this URL

  463. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  464. Pingback: lastmeamdyou

  465. Pingback: Bigo Live Vietnam

  466. Pingback: skin resurfacing

  467. Pingback: mall tampa fl

  468. Pingback: dermatologist tampa florida

  469. Pingback: best dermatologist in tampa

  470. Pingback: Rocket - Seu Portal de Dicas e Consultas!

  471. Pingback: promo codes

  472. Pingback: discount codes

  473. Pingback: promo codes

  474. Pingback: the grand beauty spa tampa fl

  475. Pingback: best dermatologist in brandon fl

  476. Pingback: Studio414 Contest

  477. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-20mg-uk-coupon/

  478. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-price-australia/

  479. Pingback: Emma

  480. Pingback: porno sex

  481. Pingback: Morris

  482. Pingback: affordable moving company fraser heights BC

  483. Pingback: Vancouver BC

  484. Pingback: Manufacturer China

  485. Pingback: Back Pain Advice

  486. Pingback: professional seo packages

  487. Pingback: seo optimization package

  488. Pingback: memory workshops

  489. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  490. Pingback: lunch talks Singapore

  491. Pingback: porn movie

  492. Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts

  493. Pingback: REVIEWS 2016

  494. Pingback: ladyboy

  495. Pingback: SECURITY & PROTECTION

  496. Pingback: zip code

  497. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  498. Pingback: John Greed Vouchers

  499. Pingback: vessel arrest tunisian attorneys

  500. Pingback: pendik escort bayan

  501. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  502. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  503. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  504. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  505. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  506. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review

  507. Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills

  508. Pingback: filmizle

  509. Pingback: As Melhores Dicas - Whi-Not

  510. Pingback: battery saver

  511. Pingback: market maker method forex

  512. Pingback: payday loans

  513. Pingback: voucher codes

  514. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  515. Pingback: voucher codes

  516. Pingback: lampamafussil

  517. Pingback: click this site

  518. Pingback: apple

  519. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  520. Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews

  521. Pingback: lastpuob

  522. Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan

  523. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  524. Pingback: Nathanael

  525. Pingback: Boston Taxi

  526. Pingback: bitcoin system

  527. Pingback: kinoklub

  528. Pingback: international plaza map

  529. Pingback: Denae

  530. Pingback: face tampa

  531. Pingback: susan linda bay

  532. Pingback: active

  533. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  534. Pingback: check out here

  535. Pingback: click

  536. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  537. Pingback: security guard card training

  538. Pingback: porno

  539. Pingback: happy veterans day quotes

  540. Pingback: drama2016

  541. Pingback: Opciones binarias

  542. Pingback: jpmsruvideotoppornovideo

  543. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  544. Pingback: jessica sarkisian

  545. Pingback: jpmsru

  546. Pingback: top2017bloomingme

  547. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  548. Pingback: Cunt

  549. Pingback: secure digital currency boolberry

  550. Pingback: boolberry secure bitcoin

  551. Pingback: Check This Out

  552. Pingback: Boolberry

  553. Pingback: boolberry

  554. Pingback: click here

  555. Pingback: teh oolong

  556. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  557. Pingback: franchise

  558. Pingback: This Site

  559. Pingback: mir.dikogo.zapada.ceria.sezon

  560. Pingback: aisti.online.smotret.aisti.mult

  561. Pingback: Porno

  562. Pingback: car racing games

  563. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  564. Pingback: Reiko

  565. Pingback: Roxane

  566. Pingback: comment bruler la graisse du ventre naturellement

  567. Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting

  568. Pingback: auto

  569. Pingback: tubemate windows phone download

  570. Pingback: cnmvslobozia.licee.edu.ro/sitevechi/forum/profile.php?mode=viewprofile&u=844075

  571. Pingback: las vegas casinos

  572. Pingback: discount shoes

  573. Pingback: truthfully christian counsellor canada

  574. Pingback: djecrichard2online

  575. Pingback: Cialis

  576. Pingback: Full Report

  577. Pingback: Kamagra oral jelly

  578. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  579. Pingback: AMG parts

  580. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  581. Pingback: angry birds game online

  582. Pingback: hcg diet

  583. Pingback: cute sandals

  584. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  585. Pingback: Elite Diamond Escorts

  586. Pingback: CUSTOM JERSEY

  587. Pingback: pampas brazilian steakhouse las vegas

  588. Pingback: laguiole steak knives stainless steel

  589. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse california

  590. Pingback: chama gaucha brazilian steakhouse san antonio tx

  591. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  592. Pingback: steak house 34952

  593. Pingback: molodejka14serija

  594. Pingback: djeccc

  595. Pingback: temple run

  596. Pingback: sitemap

  597. Pingback: counselling red deer

  598. Pingback: Shelba

  599. Pingback: shooting game

  600. Pingback: sitemap78

  601. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  602. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  603. Pingback: gordonia-men.com

  604. Pingback: 4sezon

  605. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  606. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  607. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  608. Pingback: molodejka14seria

  609. Pingback: platform shoes for women

  610. Pingback: molodejka06112016

  611. Pingback: molodejka1415seria

  612. Pingback: Молодежка 4 сезон 15 16 серии

  613. Pingback: debenhams voucher

  614. Pingback: Молодежка 4 сезон 16 серия и 17 и 18 и 14 серия

  615. Pingback: Молодежка 4 сезон 16 серия и 17 и 18 и 14 серия

  616. Pingback: simplybe voucher

  617. Pingback: HIFU

  618. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  619. Pingback: lyutsife2sezon7seriya8910vse

  620. Pingback: molod17

  621. Pingback: listindexme

  622. Pingback: trumpnews

  623. Pingback: Zelda

  624. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  625. Pingback: puzzle game

  626. Pingback: molodezhka4seria

  627. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  628. Pingback: molodejka

  629. Pingback: green carpet cleaning

  630. Pingback: Sean

  631. Pingback: izmir escort

  632. Pingback: MIG50J901H

  633. Pingback: Buy Drugs Regal Escorts

  634. Pingback: Donna Karan

  635. Pingback: mack prioleau

  636. Pingback: molodejka4sezon21s

  637. Pingback: hematic quartz

  638. Pingback: foro de mierda

  639. Pingback: epoxy flooring designs

  640. Pingback: link2016

  641. Pingback: xml181120167

  642. Pingback: flake flooring installation

  643. Pingback: epoxy flooring supplies

  644. Pingback: mail glitter

  645. Pingback: siktir git

  646. Pingback: best seo

  647. Pingback: scuba

  648. Pingback: izmir eskort

  649. Pingback: Look At This

  650. Pingback: companies that offer work from home

  651. Pingback: molodejka4seria25

  652. Pingback: podnosniki Prokop

  653. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  654. Pingback: ï»¿fruits et lÃ©gumes

  655. Pingback: Royce

  656. Pingback: lastssadsafdsa

  657. Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия

  658. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  659. Pingback: Foundation Repair

  660. Pingback: limo service toronto

  661. Pingback: ansia

  662. Pingback: jio barcode misuse

  663. Pingback: psychic readings by phone

  664. Pingback: missouri wind and solar scam

  665. Pingback: payday loans uk

  666. Pingback: branded kitchen

  667. Pingback: same day loans

  668. Pingback: clash game

  669. Pingback: clash royale 2016 game

  670. Pingback: siktir

  671. Pingback: edcure

  672. Pingback: siktir git

  673. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  674. Pingback: dadafdf3ddafdsa

  675. Pingback: dadafdf3ddafdsa

  676. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  677. Pingback: bodybuilding supplements

  678. Pingback: stafaband mp3

  679. Pingback: instagram followers and likes

  680. Pingback: verified paypal accounts

  681. Pingback: payday loans

  682. Pingback: affordable piano lesson vancouver bc Canada

  683. Pingback: Full Movies

  684. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  685. Pingback: visit link

  686. Pingback: Richard Warke

  687. Pingback: dental

  688. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  689. Pingback: jdm engines

  690. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  691. Pingback: poker

  692. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  693. Pingback: where can i buy

  694. Pingback: the scrambler unlock her legs review

  695. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  696. Pingback: buy ig followers

  697. Pingback: laptop recycling

  698. Pingback: best work at home jobs

Top