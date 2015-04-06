Top 7 Reasons Not To Miss Diversity Week

Wharton’s inaugural Diversity Week hopes to demonstrate how diversity is not only about gender, color and sexual orientation. We expect that this brave and progressive step will help us all explore our own horizons in the understanding of Diversity and Inclusion. Here are our top 7 reasons why you should actively participate in Diversity Week:

You can get your facts straight –What is diversity and why has it become such a hot topic? This is your opportunity to truly understand diversity, learn how it can impact you and how you can be an advocate.

Ask some tough questions – Wharton is a wonderful social experience, but social settings often don’t give you a chance to ask the tough questions without the fear of being judged. Diversity Week offers a safe forum to ask those questions and get them answered. You want to ask those questions before you leave the Wharton nest, not when you are in your new employment!

Learn your friends better – You’ve been in class with them and shared a drink (or a dance), but do you really know who they are and what challenges they have faced? Get to know your friends on a deeper level by seeing the world from their eyes, listening to their stories and understanding their concerns.

Be a better leader – As you learn management and strategy lessons, don’t forget the social lessons. Diversity and inclusion is bound to be a BIG part of your future workplace. Learn about them now and become a better-prepared and empowered leader.

The events are actually awesome – See Wharton’s leading academic experts showcase their research and work on diversity, and cheer Brian Rikuda while he shares his experience in launching a Hip-Hop record label and starring in a popular Black Entertainment Television (BET) reality series.

A chance to celebrate the diversity at Wharton. Five of the biggest (and bestest) clubs at Wharton – AAMBAA, Out4Biz, WHAMBAA, WHALASA, and WWIB – have come together for a common purpose. You just can’t afford to miss it. Wear you affinity club’s t-shirt on Thursday to show your spirit.

And of course there is Happy hour – In true Wharton style we end the grand week with alcohol. And there are rumors of free swag!!! Flock to Smith’s on Thursday evening to wrap up a hard week’s work.

Ron Burgundy once mistook diversity for an old, old wooden ship used in the Civil War. At least, this week will ensure that you will never be embarrassed in any similar fashion.

