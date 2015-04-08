Welcome to Wharton!

Dear future Wharton Class of 2017 MBA candidates,

Congratulations! If you are reading this, it is because you are an impressive, committed, and ambitious professional who is excited about coming to Wharton in August. (That, or you’ve hacked into a WG’17 admits’ email account. Well done, we should talk!)

As many of us at Wharton gear up for Spring Welcome Weekend—the Welcome Committee, Student Life Fellows, Follies actors, Dance Studio dancers, and of course, Dean of Happiness Dr. Kembrel Jones—you are probably wondering what to expect. I know that’s what I was thinking a year ago, sitting in my friend’s Philadelphia apartment, reading The Wharton Journal and a very similar welcome letter.

So about your expectations…don’t think, just have fun!

In order to get the most out of Welcome Weekend, here are a few Dos and Don’ts I have compiled, based on a very informal, unscientific survey of my Wharton peers:

Do: Be yourself! Introduce yourself to your fellow WG’17 admits. Welcome Weekend is a magical place where you might find your next roommate (I did!), meet your future co-founder, or make a new best friend (or just develop a high school crush). Everyone is open to meeting everyone. You should be too! (Oh, by the way, Facebook friending people you meet is definitely acceptable and is the secret trick to remembering people’s names.)

Don’t: Facebook friend Kembrel. Too soon. Waaaaayyyyyy too soon.

Do: Talk to Welcome Committee members, Student Life Fellows, and any other current Wharton MBA students you can get your hands on. We are here to help guide you in what is a very important life decision; we want to make sure you feel comfortable in the process.

Don’t: Be afraid to ask questions. If you have a question, the Law of Large Numbers suggests that another WG’17 admit is thinking the same thing as you. Speak up!

Do: Go the Friday evening cocktail hour at 2401. Go to the Friday night Small Group Dinner you were invited to (aka the “SGD”…one of many, many new acronyms that will grace your vocabulary upon coming to Wharton). Go to the Ritz-Carlton Saturday night party. Seriously. Basically, say, “Yes!” to everything.

Don’t: Trust everything I say. I am just one person who has wandered down one of the many paths that exist at Wharton. Wharton is your personal “choose-your-own-adventure” book, and the adventure starts now.

Moral of the story: Enjoy the weekend!

**If you have any questions about your decision to come to Wharton, please reach out! Email me at zkahn@wharton.upenn.edu and I will help in any way I can. Good luck!

