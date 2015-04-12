Do’s and Don’ts of GroupMe and Venmo Etiquette

It’s hard to imagine what Wharton was like before GroupMe and Venmo. Both are fantastic. Both make life a lot more convenient. Both come with a lot of people who annoy the hell out of everyone. Don’t be that person who everyone wants to mute. Here, some do’s and don’ts on how to use these next generation social apps.

 

When it’s someone’s birthday

The scenario: You are in a group with 140 other people.  It’s someone’s birthday!  Don’t: When the inevitable “happy birthday” message gets released, please don’t replicate. Spare the unnecessary sentences from flooding and annoying everyone’s chat.

Do: Just go ahead and like the first comment. The difference in effort between a “like” and typing out a message is minimal. The birthday boy or gal doesn’t need you to type out happy birthday again.

 

When it’s really a one-on-one convo

The scenario: You are in a group with 84 eclectic and wise Wharton students.  Someone asks a specific question such as does anyone have a spare vacuum cleaner.  Someone gracefully replies that they can lend the person one.

Don’t: Keep on typing out the details. The 82 other people do not need to know the back and forth coordinating instructions to pick up that vacuum cleaner.

Do: Shift to direct message.

 

When it’s time Venmo someone after dinner

The scenario: You just ate an awesome dinner and the restaurant does not accept more than one card, so everyone Venmos the one cardholder. Now it’s time to fill out the Venmo comment.

Don’t: Just write “dinner,” “food,” or the name of the restaurant. (Please, we all don’t need to know you are eating at Vetri for the third time in one week).

Do: Use some creativity.  Tie in a funny line for a line of conversation during the meal. Go outrageous. Talk about what’s about to happen later that evening. The cost is minimal, but the reward of making the recipient laugh is well worth it.

 

When it’s time to name your GroupMe

The scenario: You just settle on a team for another group project.  This is group project number four for you this semester.

Don’t: Name the group “MGMT 611 Group Project”  when your group is rushing to complete the 25 page paper two days before it’s due.

Do: Take the time to come up with a clever group name. You’ll smile every time you see the group name come up in a chat. It’ll ease the tension of the group work. We promise.

 

When someone joins your affinity group or project team GroupMe

The scenario:  A few shiksas and goys are added to your Jewish GroupMe.  Or a non-healthcare MBA joins healthcare.

Don’t: Remove the person (unless the person really is an asshole). You’d be surprised what the new member can contribute.

Do: Be inclusive. This is not high school. This is Wharton. There are no truly exclusive parties, pregames, or groups at Wharton. We are One Wharton, remember?

