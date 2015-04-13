Wharton 2Y Embarrasses Famous Rapper on Stage and Saves 1000s of Lives in a Single Day

Varun

Varun

 

During the Fight Night After Party, MIMS pulled Vaurn Uttamchandani (WG’15) on stage and let him freestyle rap. The results were…well, see for yourself.

That same night Uttamchandani took the One for the World pledge, promising to donate 1% of his income for the rest of his life to charitable organizations that have been selected for their effectiveness (e.g., 1% of a Wharton graduate’s income can treat over 1400 children per year for deadly tropical diseases). To learn more about One for the World, check out this article.

http://whartonjournal.com/2015/03/02/one-for-the-world-a-practical-effective-approach-to-meaningful-philanthropy/

Varun Poster

Check out more from the Wharton Journal, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter:

Authors

51 Comments

  1. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  2. Pingback: watch movies online

  3. Pingback: stream movies

  4. Pingback: Pretty dark-haired doubled dicked

  5. Pingback: Direct TV vs Cable TV

  6. Pingback: get satellite tv

  7. Pingback: fue.mobi

  8. Pingback: lan penge nu uden renter

  9. Pingback: parking

  10. Pingback: laan penge

  11. Pingback: water ionizers

  12. Pingback: parking

  13. Pingback: YouTube favorites kopen

  14. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  15. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  16. Pingback: electrician apprenticeship california

  17. Pingback: read full report

  18. Pingback: locksmiths in the area

  19. Pingback: that site

  20. Pingback: plummers relish factory

  21. Pingback: blackman plumbing medford

  22. Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski

  23. Pingback: house blue

  24. Pingback: klein electrician tool set

  25. Pingback: d magazine best electricians

  26. Pingback: payment plan

  27. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  28. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  29. Pingback: loan payment plan

  30. Pingback: pennsylvania energy choices

  31. Pingback: alkaline water

  32. Pingback: read more

  33. Pingback: over here

  34. Pingback: link

  35. Pingback: budowa

  36. Pingback: tier2

  37. Pingback: tier2 junk

  38. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  39. Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc

  40. Pingback: 2xncq3tbooowtfb57wwc5m4tnt

  41. Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa

  42. Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j

  43. Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm

  44. Pingback: mandolin picks

  45. Pingback: cheapest car insurance online

  46. Pingback: state farm 1 800 number

  47. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  48. Pingback: pure silk

  49. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  50. Pingback: saleforiphone

  51. Pingback: Greg Thmomson

Top