Wharton 2Y Embarrasses Famous Rapper on Stage and Saves 1000s of Lives in a Single Day

During the Fight Night After Party, MIMS pulled Vaurn Uttamchandani (WG’15) on stage and let him freestyle rap. The results were…well, see for yourself.
That same night Uttamchandani took the One for the World pledge, promising to donate 1% of his income for the rest of his life to charitable organizations that have been selected for their effectiveness (e.g., 1% of a Wharton graduate’s income can treat over 1400 children per year for deadly tropical diseases). To learn more about One for the World, check out this article.
http://whartonjournal.com/2015/03/02/one-for-the-world-a-practical-effective-approach-to-meaningful-philanthropy/
