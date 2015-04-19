Marketing 612 or Marketing 613?

“Ha that’s odd,” I thought to myself when I saw the spring semester course match results.  I saw I was enrolled in Marketing 612 and Marketing 613.  Thankfully Management 612 taught me to perform a SWOT analysis and I realized course match ability was firmly in my weakness category.  Maybe it was the brilliant manipulative capabilities of marketing but I was convinced to try both and see which one was better 0.5 CU course to take.  The traditional class or the simulation?

 

Instructors:  Extremely important for 612.  Of minor importance for 613

612:  Eric Bradlow – lover of statistics and the occasional curse word

The reviews were accurate.  This guy is really good.  Unlike several Wharton professors, he understands his target audience when teaching (marketing has done him well).  Eric can connect with MBAs and make an 80-minute lecture truly entertaining and valuable.

613:  Bob Meyer – alcohol and guitar connoisseur           

Bob’s initial pre simulation warm up emails came across as entertaining and confident.  Unfortunately his initial lecture brought the enthusiasm down, but as the lectures progressed he really shined.  I would take a class with him again.

Winner:   612.  Do not take 612 with a poorly reviewed professor!

 

Format: 

612:  A mix of lectures and cases

They were all engaging and Eric will provide his blunt opinion for each case.  All other case/lecture based classes can learn a lot by how this class is run.  This along with OPIM 615 taught by Cachon have been the two best case and lecture based courses in Wharton.  Again, do not take 612 with a poorly reviewed professor!

613:  Four ~90 minute long lectures + 3 days & 2 nights of simulation

The lectures were a super condensed version of 612.  A minority of the slides were the same.  The first lectures were weak.  The last ones were enjoyable, thanks to Bob, BMW, Audi, and Bentley.   However, the bulk of the class is conducting the simulation, which consists of your team competing against five other groups.  Unlike Management 610, there are no defined roles.  There are a total of six rounds where you make marketing decision such as, which data studies to purchase, how much to spend on advertising, how many brands to launch, which markets to launch said products, and whether or not to spend money on R&D.

Winner:   Draw

 

Attendance policy

612:  You are treated like a child

You are penalized for not showing up.

613:  You are treated like an adult

No attendance is taken for the lectures.  It’s up to you if you want to learn.

Winner:  613 and maturity (the Bentley ad is directed to 612)

 

Liver damage

612:  None

613:  A lot

But it is entirely dependent on your simulation team dynamics.  Alcohol was encouraged and the marketing department should certainly sponsor booze during the simulation.  Most people in the simulation still went to prom and danced with energy.

Winner:  Benjamin Franklin, the pursuit of happiness, and 613

 

Help, I’m really busy with my start up, trip planning, etc. (work requirements):

612:  ~24 hour requirement

16 for lecture, 3 for case prep, 2 for the midterm, and 3 for the final paper/power point.

613:  ~23 hour requirement (a 95% confidence interval of 8 to 40 hours)

9 for lecture, 12 for simulation decisions, and 2 for the paper.  Honestly, your team can cover for you.  You hypothetically don’t have to even do anything or show up.  A forewarning there are decisions that take place during the week.  But on the flip side, unless your team is incapable of making a decision, you won’t stay until 8pm on the two Fridays and Saturdays.  Most teams finished in the early afternoon during the simulation.  There is no need to make regressions and models for every possible situation.  Save the time.

Winner:  613.  Seriously, this is a very stress free way to earn 0.5 credits.  There is a lot of flexibility.

 

Fun

612:  Pretty…pretty…pretty good

A great topic with punchy story lines and advertising campaigns. The solid instruction and enjoyable cases combined with lessons from history make this class enjoyable.

613:  A combination of  “12 Angry Men,” “Money Ball,” and Hop Sing Laundromat

A function of team dynamics, but this was a really good time.   This is probably one of the most enjoyable group projects at Wharton.  This simulation was substantially better than the Management 610 simulation.

Winner:  613

 

Palmer Scholar pursuers

612:  You mostly control your own destiny

Be forewarned, there is always a significant element of subjectivity with marketing.

613:  Too much variability

Even if you picked your dream academic team, there is too much randomness involved in the simulation.  Your results depend directly on the decisions made by the groups competing against you. As a team you are graded against your relative performance of the three other teams who started in the same exact situation as yours.  If you were to replay this simulation again, there is no predictive power in your simulation results.  Whoever was last can easily be first next version.  So don’t approach the simulation with the goal of trying to get a certain grade.  If you do, you will annoy your teammates, and your anxiety will radiate, diminishing the fun factor.  And if you do make poor decisions in the simulation, don’t worry, that is the point!  You will be learning.

Winner:  612, but you really shouldn’t care.  GND, remember?  Really why do MBA programs even have grades?  I rather learn something I can apply in the business world and receive a ‘”C”, then not learn anything and yet receive an “A.”

 

Usefulness 

612:  Yea, I think so

Learning about the spectacular failures will humble and color future marketing decisions.  The tit for tat game theory learned from the mature cereal markets will help if presented with a situation on whether or not it is worth it for going after more market share.

613: Yea, I think so

You will learn which segments to go after, which segments to let go, and how much branding and advertising can influence consumers before you actually have to release a product with better market fit.  If SABRE added some finance capability like M&A, the simulation would be wild.

Winner:  Draw

 

More likely to remember 10 years from now

612:  40% of 30%

Segmentation, conjoint analysis, high penetration, skimming strategy,  “S” curve, “C” curve, unrealistic market share rates, trial size, prospect theory, growth, mature, declining markets are ideas that will ring in the future.  The Amazon fire, the Visa AMEX ad campaign, the superior shower head, and the Japanese toilet.

613:  Overconfidence and underestimating competitor behavior

You won’t remember the name SABRE but if you are ever presented with a marketing decision in the business world you will be able to relate to a really bad or a really smart decision you made.

Winner:  613, even more so if you came in first or last in the simulation

 

Overall:

Take 613.   Kudos to the marketing department.  Job well done with the core courses.  The simulation is a great experience.  Though if you have the time, I would take 612 with Bradlow in addition.   For 613, if you are on a lousy team it can really sour your experience, but fortunately most teams appeared functional.  I was lucky enough to be on a team that valued learning (which is different than trying to get an “A”) and having a good time.  We ate, we drank, we game theoried, we made some smart simulation moves, we made some dumb simulation moves, and we laughed.

Check out more from the Wharton Journal, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter:

Authors

776 Comments

  1. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  2. Pingback: free movie downloads

  3. Pingback: free movie downloads

  4. Pingback: Bombshell valentinas nappi cunny gets ravaged gtonsteele valentinanappi363 watermark

  5. Pingback: tvpackages.net

  6. Pingback: DirectTV

  7. Pingback: parking

  8. Pingback: mp4 mobile porn

  9. Pingback: lan penge nu sms

  10. Pingback: parking

  11. Pingback: laan nu

  12. Pingback: alkaline water benefits

  13. Pingback: laan nu

  14. Pingback: water ionizer

  15. Pingback: pay per day loans plan

  16. Pingback: bottled alkaline water

  17. Pingback: pay per day loan plans

  18. Pingback: electrician 6164

  19. Pingback: go to my site

  20. Pingback: automotive locksmithing books

  21. Pingback: locksmiths roseville ca

  22. Pingback: blackman plumbing hicksville

  23. Pingback: water ionizer loans

  24. Pingback: house blue

  25. Pingback: electricians ogden utah

  26. Pingback: electrician pay scale canada

  27. Pingback: ionizer loans

  28. Pingback: szyby zespolone piotrków

  29. Pingback: water ionizer

  30. Pingback: pay plan

  31. Pingback: insurance resources

  32. Pingback: http://makemoney.camkingz.com/

  33. Pingback: read more

  34. Pingback: link

  35. Pingback: budowa

  36. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  37. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  38. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  39. Pingback: state farm insurance ca

  40. Pingback: cheapest vehicle to insure

  41. Pingback: pure silk

  42. Pingback: silk sleep mask

  43. Pingback: webcam porno

  44. Pingback: security

  45. Pingback: papa johns coupons codes

  46. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  47. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  48. Pingback: guitar picks

  49. Pingback: click through the following website page

  50. Pingback: Watch NBA Live

  51. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  52. Pingback: buy proxies

  53. Pingback: what is quinoa

  54. Pingback: info@resolutionrigging.com.au

  55. Pingback: Winnipeg drivers who paid tickets they received under residential snow clearing parking bans want their fines refunded

  56. Pingback: exotic car rental miami

  57. Pingback: Personal Training Websites

  58. Pingback: Gym Shorts

  59. Pingback: Korey Malarkey

  60. Pingback: http://germanshepherd.localpetsource.com/groups/excellent-consumes-manufactured-as-simple-as-probable/

  61. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle

  62. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFAyImX-PQA

  63. Pingback: ecograf Doppler

  64. Pingback: guitar picks

  65. Pingback: yspro.ne.jp

  66. Pingback: opensky

  67. Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania

  68. Pingback: best deals

  69. Pingback: chapter 7 attorney gettysburg

  70. Pingback: porno

  71. Pingback: best diet to lose fat

  72. Pingback: home

  73. Pingback: over at this website

  74. Pingback: like it

  75. Pingback: Lauretta

  76. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  77. Pingback: swimwear

  78. Pingback: dr Medora

  79. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  80. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  81. Pingback: t shirt league of legends

  82. Pingback: how to get my book published

  83. Pingback: Hong Stinespring

  84. Pingback: Brand Bangla Eshop

  85. Pingback: garcinia cambogia xt and natural cleanse combo

  86. Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS

  87. Pingback: essay pussy

  88. Pingback: minneapolis web design

  89. Pingback: Escort

  90. Pingback: minneapolis seo video

  91. Pingback: Bula

  92. Pingback: make iphone anals on windows

  93. Pingback: sex vid app

  94. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  95. Pingback: th8 base

  96. Pingback: poker

  97. Pingback: meaning of names

  98. Pingback: bidding sites

  99. Pingback: feline hair loss

  100. Pingback: french babies

  101. Pingback: vitamin c serum

  102. Pingback: entertainment

  103. Pingback: Micah

  104. Pingback: seo interactive

  105. Pingback: popular italian boy names

  106. Pingback: boom beach hacks

  107. Pingback: boom beach hack tool

  108. Pingback: hungry shark hack

  109. Pingback: free porn

  110. Pingback: guitar picks

  111. Pingback: bouncy castle rental singapore

  112. Pingback: malaga agencia de publicidad

  113. Pingback: latest technology tips

  114. Pingback: cat sitter naples

  115. Pingback: Microcap Magazine

  116. Pingback: movietube

  117. Pingback: dart board graphics

  118. Pingback: nose hair trimmers cvs

  119. Pingback: www.rosengard.tv

  120. Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com

  121. Pingback: Thai Porn

  122. Pingback: dog sitter in naples

  123. Pingback: roasting pan how to use

  124. Pingback: free xbox live codes that work no surveys

  125. Pingback: mens caddy organizer

  126. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  127. Pingback: best forex robots

  128. Pingback: personal trainer

  129. Pingback: installshield download

  130. Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl

  131. Pingback: best pet sitter near naples fl

  132. Pingback: naples pet sitter

  133. Pingback: alpha brain review

  134. Pingback: natural forskolin diet

  135. Pingback: pet sitter naples fl

  136. Pingback: cartoon porn comics

  137. Pingback: clash royale hack

  138. Pingback: puppy sitter

  139. Pingback: hilarious jokes

  140. Pingback: Related Site

  141. Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus

  142. Pingback: at here

  143. Pingback: affordable moving companies surrey bc

  144. Pingback: description here

  145. Pingback: learn more here

  146. Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria

  147. Pingback: Fancub Den Haag

  148. Pingback: hack clash royale gold

  149. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  150. Pingback: dog walking naples florida

  151. Pingback: vipprinting

  152. Pingback: http://pusatrombong.livejournal.com/

  153. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review

  154. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1

  155. Pingback: free psychic love reading

  156. Pingback: Josette

  157. Pingback: bagging

  158. Pingback: this website

  159. Pingback: california psychics

  160. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  161. Pingback: android game cheat app

  162. Pingback: foro escorts

  163. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  164. Pingback: Medix College Reviews

  165. Pingback: hemlockresort

  166. Pingback: poker online

  167. Pingback: poker online

  168. Pingback: Kamagra

  169. Pingback: Liquid Filling Machine

  170. Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal

  171. Pingback: white label casino

  172. Pingback: grannys best home remedies for asthma

  173. Pingback: sleep aid

  174. Pingback: edarling

  175. Pingback: seo package discount

  176. Pingback: mobile strike gold generator

  177. Pingback: fuck you google

  178. Pingback: google hack

  179. Pingback: send earnings

  180. Pingback: global test market

  181. Pingback: cusco bus

  182. Pingback: teapot kettle tetsubin iron japanese

  183. Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams

  184. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  185. Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater

  186. Pingback: class schedule maker

  187. Pingback: college schedule maker

  188. Pingback: latinmentubes

  189. Pingback: twitter bot

  190. Pingback: massage

  191. Pingback: navigate to this website

  192. Pingback: Tess and Trish

  193. Pingback: how to make money gta online

  194. Pingback: Barnett

  195. Pingback: accounts and passwords for brazzers

  196. Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off

  197. Pingback: Vincent

  198. Pingback: resume writing services

  199. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  200. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  201. Pingback: Data Recovery Services

  202. Pingback: buy a bounce house

  203. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology

  204. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  205. Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientologist

  206. Pingback: neo2 review

  207. Pingback: jvzoo discount

  208. Pingback: Free WSET Course

  209. Pingback: HP spectre x360 review

  210. Pingback: follar

  211. Pingback: Secret Lies Here

  212. Pingback: windows installation

  213. Pingback: ï»¿garden design

  214. Pingback: landscape garden design london

  215. Pingback: tapas westfield

  216. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  217. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  218. Pingback: Ramil abalkahd

  219. Pingback: ?Vancouver Limo Services

  220. Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire

  221. Pingback: ???????

  222. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  223. Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan

  224. Pingback: prints vip

  225. Pingback: garden designer

  226. Pingback: sms lån

  227. Pingback: printing vip

  228. Pingback: tapas bar london

  229. Pingback: spanish tapas bars in london

  230. Pingback: Watch Rugby Live

  231. Pingback: crack avast

  232. Pingback: العاب الكمبيوتر

  233. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  234. Pingback: Kurma

  235. Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon

  236. Pingback: Whitney

  237. Pingback: instagram followers porn

  238. Pingback: instagram porn

  239. Pingback: instagram porn

  240. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  241. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  242. Pingback: jajajajajajaja

  243. Pingback: dlh

  244. Pingback: payment proof mca

  245. Pingback: iv therapy boca

  246. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  247. Pingback: fuck google

  248. Pingback: fuck google

  249. Pingback: forniry

  250. Pingback: fuck google

  251. Pingback: porno izle

  252. Pingback: http://shamrockrestaurant.info/story/14996

  253. Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh

  254. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  255. Pingback: Health information

  256. Pingback: garden designer

  257. Pingback: medical billing schools

  258. Pingback: spanish tapas in london

  259. Pingback: porno español

  260. Pingback: american heritage biomass

  261. Pingback: Email Marketing

  262. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  263. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  264. Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy miami

  265. Pingback: Removals Gloucester

  266. Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,

  267. Pingback: Removals Company Cheltenham

  268. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  269. Pingback: Education Websites

  270. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  271. Pingback: cedr

  272. Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh

  273. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  274. Pingback: have a peek at these guys

  275. Pingback: 我他媽

  276. Pingback: beylikdüzü escort

  277. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  278. Pingback: ï»¿junk cars

  279. Pingback: buy hacklink

  280. Pingback: fuck google

  281. Pingback: modrzew syberyjski dlh

  282. Pingback: escort

  283. Pingback: escort

  284. Pingback: 视频网站充值

  285. Pingback: best umbrella base for wind

  286. Pingback: http://couponsfree.website

  287. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  288. Pingback: san antonio bail bonds

  289. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  290. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  291. Pingback: www.latest-game-codes.com

  292. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  293. Pingback: Bad service

  294. Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage

  295. Pingback: 2016 Detroit Lions NFL Preview

  296. Pingback: Bad service

  297. Pingback: london tantric

  298. Pingback: Popular Movies

  299. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  300. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  301. Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค

  302. Pingback: air mats gymnastics

  303. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  304. Pingback: break fix

  305. Pingback: evelyn

  306. Pingback: ï»¿gambling

  307. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  308. Pingback: boiler maintenance

  309. Pingback: descaling gas boiler

  310. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  311. Pingback: recupero dati

  312. Pingback: recupero dati

  313. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  314. Pingback: spam king

  315. Pingback: ï»¿binary options trading

  316. Pingback: techos de aluminio

  317. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  318. Pingback: alpha brain review

  319. Pingback: kalici makyaj

  320. Pingback: ego cialis

  321. Pingback: ego cialis

  322. Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador

  323. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  324. Pingback: cure alopecia naturally

  325. Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts

  326. Pingback: electrician

  327. Pingback: whatsapp for mobile

  328. Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias

  329. Pingback: Escorts en iquique

  330. Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/without-bluetooth-ds150-scanner-plus-p-9685.html

  331. Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan

  332. Pingback: Escorts iquique

  333. Pingback: fakir selim

  334. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  335. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  336. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  337. Pingback: dewedding

  338. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  339. Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej

  340. Pingback: bizvarsaksenhicolursunpic

  341. Pingback: games

  342. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  343. Pingback: grace kelly

  344. Pingback: MILF Porn

  345. Pingback: porno

  346. Pingback: Honest Review 2016

  347. Pingback: Interracial Porn

  348. Pingback: uab ost express

  349. Pingback: cisco

  350. Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w Polsce

  351. Pingback: games hits

  352. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  353. Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto

  354. Pingback: Fetish Porn

  355. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  356. Pingback: Free Amateur Porn

  357. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  358. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  359. Pingback: Anal Porn

  360. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  361. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  362. Pingback: MILF Porn

  363. Pingback: Homemade Porn

  364. Pingback: Shemale Porn

  365. Pingback: ï»¿pest control

  366. Pingback: Cam Porn

  367. Pingback: pvp serverler

  368. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  369. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  370. Pingback: Reality Kings Porn

  371. Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn

  372. Pingback: Naughty America Porn

  373. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  374. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  375. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  376. Pingback: pest control

  377. Pingback: ï»¿hip hop jewelry

  378. Pingback: Sha

  379. Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers

  380. Pingback: amazon desde colombia

  381. Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews

  382. Pingback: Norma

  383. Pingback: AR 10 kit

  384. Pingback: Cialis apteka

  385. Pingback: viagra

  386. Pingback: pornhub

  387. Pingback: info

  388. Pingback: Joi

  389. Pingback: electronic board manufacturers

  390. Pingback: Leki na potencje w aptekach

  391. Pingback: online games

  392. Pingback: Terrie Beshears

  393. Pingback: coupon codes

  394. Pingback: fast loans

  395. Pingback: irctc

  396. Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier

  397. Pingback: Annita

  398. Pingback: Viagra

  399. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  400. Pingback: poodle dog breed information

  401. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  402. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  403. Pingback: Ehtel

  404. Pingback: purificadoras

  405. Pingback: Limos Bus Vancouver BC

  406. Pingback: Angela

  407. Pingback: office cleaners

  408. Pingback: club flyers printed

  409. Pingback: Paul DeGregory

  410. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  411. Pingback: Hamilton

  412. Pingback: porno izle

  413. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  414. Pingback: Minh

  415. Pingback: pozyczki

  416. Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation

  417. Pingback: phone 6s huge discount

  418. Pingback: siktir git

  419. Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami

  420. Pingback: Garland Bankruptcy Lawyer

  421. Pingback: Hobert Halder

  422. Pingback: brain smart

  423. Pingback: brain smart

  424. Pingback: ï»¿viagra

  425. Pingback: buy fake like

  426. Pingback: ï»¿Porn

  427. Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche

  428. Pingback: find here

  429. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  430. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  431. Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon

  432. Pingback: london tantric

  433. Pingback: tantric massage london

  434. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  435. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  436. Pingback: click here

  437. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyer Fort Worth

  438. Pingback: ï»¿money

  439. Pingback: vr1

  440. Pingback: مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة

  441. Pingback: robot para opciones binarias 2016

  442. Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com

  443. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  444. Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com

  445. Pingback: batman v superman full movie free download

  446. Pingback: replacement doors and windows

  447. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  448. Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan

  449. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  450. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  451. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  452. Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort

  453. Pingback: order food denver

  454. Pingback: qweqweqe

  455. Pingback: acheter des likes

  456. Pingback: qweqweqe

  457. Pingback: qweqweqe

  458. Pingback: qweqweqe

  459. Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan

  460. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  461. Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort

  462. Pingback: Cocuk escort

  463. Pingback: FastComet Coupon

  464. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  465. Pingback: diva bikini sauvage swimwear

  466. Pingback: ï»¿Viagra

  467. Pingback: child escort girl

  468. Pingback: business reviews

  469. Pingback: business reviews

  470. Pingback: 6-1/4"(160 MM) HOLE-TO-HOLE

  471. Pingback: full article

  472. Pingback: viagra

  473. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  474. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  475. Pingback: spelling check

  476. Pingback: chinakopen.nl

  477. Pingback: sex shop

  478. Pingback: recycling computer

  479. Pingback: Computer disposal

  480. Pingback: PC Disposal

  481. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  482. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  483. Pingback: cocuk pornosu

  484. Pingback: click here

  485. Pingback: cocuk escort

  486. Pingback: cocuk escort

  487. Pingback: cocuk escort

  488. Pingback: cocuk escort

  489. Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts

  490. Pingback: hacklink

  491. Pingback: china-hardware-goods.com-FAUCET SINK

  492. Pingback: Johnson

  493. Pingback: Yen

  494. Pingback: Sean

  495. Pingback: payday loans

  496. Pingback: payday loans

  497. Pingback: this URL

  498. Pingback: black jack

  499. Pingback: this site

  500. Pingback: baltic siker

  501. Pingback: baltic siker oç

  502. Pingback: baltic sikerr

  503. Pingback: кликнете на връзката

  504. Pingback: buy google cheat

  505. Pingback: pokemon go coins hack

  506. Pingback: Bigo Live US

  507. Pingback: back facial treatment

  508. Pingback: tampa cosmetology school

  509. Pingback: tampa beauty schools

  510. Pingback: discount codes

  511. Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews

  512. Pingback: promo codes

  513. Pingback: skin envy

  514. Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX

  515. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/free-trial-of-levitra/

  516. Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak

  517. Pingback: Back Pain and Lifting Practices

  518. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  519. Pingback: christian counsellor vancouver bc

  520. Pingback: Threaded Rods

  521. Pingback: seo pricing and plans

  522. Pingback: seo prices packages

  523. Pingback: Get More Info

  524. Pingback: Tablet making ingredients

  525. Pingback: australian seo packages

  526. Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview

  527. Pingback: memory workshop

  528. Pingback: memory training Singapore

  529. Pingback: porn movie

  530. Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1

  531. Pingback: sex

  532. Pingback: porn movie

  533. Pingback: 64MM EUROPEAN KNOBS/PULLS-goods

  534. Pingback: REVIEWS 2016

  535. Pingback: zipcode

  536. Pingback: more info here

  537. Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes

  538. Pingback: furniture village voucher codes

  539. Pingback: explanation

  540. Pingback: vessel arrest in tunisia

  541. Pingback: ï»¿creapure

  542. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  543. Pingback: worldstores vouchers

  544. Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off

  545. Pingback: sex discount

  546. Pingback: sex discount

  547. Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle

  548. Pingback: CenRob - As Melhores Informaï¿½ï¿½es da Internet!

  549. Pingback: android battery saver

  550. Pingback: market maker method forex

  551. Pingback: martial arts

  552. Pingback: fast loan

  553. Pingback: freebetcastle

  554. Pingback: voucher codes

  555. Pingback: Viagra pill coupon

  556. Pingback: Happy New Year Images Download

  557. Pingback: ï»¿trade12

  558. Pingback: pure white kidney bean extract 1500

  559. Pingback: ï»¿Go pokemon

  560. Pingback: thanks

  561. Pingback: Microcontroller Projects

  562. Pingback: useful source

  563. Pingback: pokemon go hacker

  564. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  565. Pingback: American Power and Gas

  566. Pingback: Globalandia

  567. Pingback: cheap viagra ohio

  568. Pingback: Jharkhand

  569. Pingback: Latrice

  570. Pingback: canada goose

  571. Pingback: buy proxy

  572. Pingback: Mexican Food

  573. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  574. Pingback: #earn bitcoin

  575. Pingback: useful source

  576. Pingback: volarex

  577. Pingback: Tijuana

  578. Pingback: dermatologist in brandon

  579. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  580. Pingback: codes promotion

  581. Pingback: more helpful hints

  582. Pingback: luggage

  583. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  584. Pingback: porno

  585. Pingback: security guard card training

  586. Pingback: Veterans day quotes

  587. Pingback: Discover how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate

  588. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  589. Pingback: card

  590. Pingback: free wso

  591. Pingback: ï»¿Hotels

  592. Pingback: White Collar Boxing birmingham

  593. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  594. Pingback: guillaume guersan

  595. Pingback: obat peninggi badan

  596. Pingback: noni saft wirkung

  597. Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California

  598. Pingback: gebrauchtes auto verkaufen wiesbaden

  599. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  600. Pingback: boolberry secure digital money

  601. Pingback: Beastiality

  602. Pingback: navigate to this website

  603. Pingback: look at this now

  604. Pingback: prev

  605. Pingback: Better than monero

  606. Pingback: teh hijau

  607. Pingback: business franchise

  608. Pingback: dolls

  609. Pingback: we buy used cars

  610. Pingback: ï»¿Electronics Projects

  611. Pingback: orlando best wedding photographer

  612. Pingback: Porno

  613. Pingback: Country cover Hailey Benedict Keith Urban

  614. Pingback: additional hints

  615. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  616. Pingback: car games

  617. Pingback: mike geary tout sur les abdominaux gratuit

  618. Pingback: Suellen

  619. Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting

  620. Pingback: infection

  621. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  622. Pingback: iphone 7 jet black case

  623. Pingback: iphone 7 jet black case

  624. Pingback: stampa volantini

  625. Pingback: http://

  626. Pingback: www

  627. Pingback: elevator shoes

  628. Pingback: ï»¿Nespresso Coffee Capsule

  629. Pingback: obesity article

  630. Pingback: cheap sneakers

  631. Pingback: Facebook documentary pinvidic Why I'm Not

  632. Pingback: ibogaine treatment

  633. Pingback: this hyperlink

  634. Pingback: purely

  635. Pingback: auto parts

  636. Pingback: Viagra cena

  637. Pingback: ï»¿Android battery saver

  638. Pingback: garcinia cambogia

  639. Pingback: kurir dokumen

  640. Pingback: luxury car rental miami

  641. Pingback: hoang phu nha trang

  642. Pingback: play subway surfers

  643. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse menu bellmore

  644. Pingback: Cheap NFL Jerseys China

  645. Pingback: chima brazilian steakhouse philadelphia cost

  646. Pingback: stolen motorbike

  647. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  648. Pingback: Top 5

  649. Pingback: political correctness

  650. Pingback: temple run online

  651. Pingback: interior design

  652. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  653. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  654. Pingback: bmx games

  655. Pingback: stickman games

  656. Pingback: Angeline

  657. Pingback: managing influence

  658. Pingback: vmix

  659. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  660. Pingback: suede boots

  661. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  662. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  663. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  664. Pingback: bamboo boots

  665. Pingback: Special needs friendship and dating site

  666. Pingback: net a porter voucher

  667. Pingback: Maria Karpov DMD

  668. Pingback: HIFU

  669. Pingback: Free Invoice Template

  670. Pingback: ï»¿application

  671. Pingback: cartoon for children

  672. Pingback: scientific trading machine

  673. Pingback: Crista

  674. Pingback: personal development plan example

  675. Pingback: green carpet cleaning

  676. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  677. Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz

  678. Pingback: Java Interview

  679. Pingback: Jaquelyn

  680. Pingback: Convert youtube to mp3

  681. Pingback: Malorca

  682. Pingback: Happy New Year 2017 Images For Lover

  683. Pingback: pendik escort

  684. Pingback: house and lot for sale in tagaytay

  685. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  686. Pingback: Donna Karan

  687. Pingback: foro de mierda

  688. Pingback: Epoxy Sticker

  689. Pingback: hermetic epoxy

  690. Pingback: Packing

  691. Pingback: Eponymous laws

  692. Pingback: webwinkel beveiligen

  693. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  694. Pingback: scientific trading machine discount

  695. Pingback: work at home

  696. Pingback: izmir eskort

  697. Pingback: work from home 2017

  698. Pingback: her explanation

  699. Pingback: psychic

  700. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  701. Pingback: podnosniki

  702. Pingback: fruits et lÃ©gumes de saison

  703. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  704. Pingback: Cindie

  705. Pingback: mail forwarding service uk

  706. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  707. Pingback: easy 1 up

  708. Pingback: psicoterapeuta

  709. Pingback: toronto limo service

  710. Pingback: Denver Foundation Repair

  711. Pingback: cartoon panda

  712. Pingback: phone psychic reading

  713. Pingback: missouri wind and solar rip off

  714. Pingback: branded kitchen

  715. Pingback: codes for adam and eve

  716. Pingback: online game

  717. Pingback: clash royale chests hack

  718. Pingback: edcure

  719. Pingback: pic

  720. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  721. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  722. Pingback: IT Company Atlanta

  723. Pingback: Deck Staining Atlanta

  724. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  725. Pingback: viagra

  726. Pingback: 무한도전 다시보기

  727. Pingback: stafaband

  728. Pingback: ezgetone

  729. Pingback: discount codes

  730. Pingback: buy viagra online

  731. Pingback: paypal solutions

  732. Pingback: Haega Wallpaper

  733. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  734. Pingback: Young living starter kit review

  735. Pingback: Xmas

  736. Pingback: read article

  737. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  738. Pingback: Human Hair

  739. Pingback: cosmetic dentistry

  740. Pingback: verrado locksmith

  741. Pingback: Identity Fraud Protection

  742. Pingback: short blush bridesmaid dresses

  743. Pingback: jdm engines

  744. Pingback: poker deposit termurah

  745. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  746. Pingback: dominoqq deposit 10rb

  747. Pingback: unlock her legs real review

  748. Pingback: dewa poker

  749. Pingback: breaking bad streaming ita

  750. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  751. Pingback: wissen

  752. Pingback: judi

  753. Pingback: Porno

  754. Pingback: Plumbers Alpharetta

  755. Pingback: website link

  756. Pingback: it asset recycling

  757. Pingback: situs poker

  758. Pingback: Buy Best Addreall 30mg in USA/UK Just 3.99 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality

  759. Pingback: Exterminators

  760. Pingback: ï»¿GOAL Manager

  761. Pingback: hotel deals

  762. Pingback: ï»¿Basketball Pres Manager Free

  763. Pingback: cheap air flights

  764. Pingback: Jeana

  765. Pingback: Najlepsze tabletki na cellulit

  766. Pingback: poker domino

  767. Pingback: Schroeder Freight

  768. Pingback: more info here

  769. Pingback: website link

  770. Pingback: buy followers online

  771. Pingback: cross platform mobile app development

  772. Pingback: website

  773. Pingback: Singing tips for beginners

  774. Pingback: jokes joy

  775. Pingback: Suellen

  776. Pingback: ï»¿Kitchen Remodeling Contractor Tampa

Top