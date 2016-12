WHALASA Responds to Criticisms

Members of Wharton Community,

We sincerely apologize to the students that were offended by our poll; that was never our intention and we took it down as soon as this was called to our attention. WHALASA is comprised of a diverse group of people and we believe this is what makes our club one of the biggest affinity groups on campus. We realized that no student deserves to be stereotyped for his or her culture and this is something that does not reflect the values of our Club. We will review all policies and interactions to be sure that we are avoiding any disrespectful action towards any member of the Wharton Family.

WHALASA

