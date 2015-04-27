8 Reasons to Go to the Wharton Grand Bazaar

fb event pic

 

Second years: Forget scrambling to find a buyer for your lightly loved couch on Craigslist. Sign up for the Wharton Grand Bazaar at Pub on April 30.

The Grand Bazaar is the quickest and easiest way to buy and sell furniture, kitchen supplies, clothes/costumes, and more. Need more convincing? Here, eight great reasons why you should go to the Wharton Grand Bazaar.

Last salute in the Armory
It’s the last Pub of the semester to catch up with your fellow classmates and keep up with the most recent gossip before everyone leaves. (No worries 2Ys—we still have Graduation Pub on May 14th!)

Sell off your goods.
Make sure that your beloved beds, comfy couches, and other alliterative accessories are left in the hands of deserving first years.

Make some moolah.
C’mon, use those MGECal skills! Sell your goods in-person—and dynamically price things as time goes on. If what you’re selling is hard to carry, bring a photo!

Hassle-free post-haggling.
Unlike selling things from home, you don’t have to go through the extra effort to get rid of unsold items. Instead, a local nonprofit will pick things up for you, right then and there!

Do good and donate.
We are partnering with Habitat for Humanity (furniture), 12+ (school supplies), Career Wardrobe (women’s apparel), and Goodwill (all other items). Donate from the start of the bazaar or at the end.

Upgrade your bachelor pad at bargain prices.
Who doesn’t love a good sale? 1Ys, this is your chance to pick up furniture, supplies, and more at rock bottom prices.

Liquor up while you liquidate.
Sip on free cocktails while you buy, sell, and browse. We’ll be pouring Moscai cocktails aka “The World’s 1st Luxury Cocktails” all night. What is a Moscai cocktail, you ask? Vodka, ginger, honey, green tea, and lime.

 Feast on food truck fare.
No scrambling for pizza at this Pub. Swing by the food truck that’ll be serving up gyros! (We will have some pizza for pizza lovers!! :) )

Interested? Here’s how it works:

1) REGISTER: In the Google Doc, register for a Seller’s Table or Rack.

http://bit.ly/whartonbazaar

2) ADVERTISE: Tell your friends to come to the Bazaar on April 30! Make them spend $$$$$ on you! 😉

3) SELL: Show up to your assigned table at Wharton MBA Pub with your goods. Label prices!

4) LEAVE BEHIND: Didn’t sell everything? Leave behind your goods, so you don’t have to haul them back home. Nonprofit organizations will pick them up for you straight from Pub.

Authors

2,020 Comments

