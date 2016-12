10 Problems Only Wharton MBAs Will Understand

Being a business school student is tough—and we’d dare say that being one at Wharton is tougher. You face difficult decisions such as: should I go to Iceland for the weekend? Hockey practice or homework? Bring out the light up tutu or just the plain regular one? We hear your problems and raise you ten more that only a Wharton student would understand.

1. When an undergrad kicks you out of your GSR



2. Finding a time your entire Learning Team can meet for the 360



3. The night before handing in your first Marketing case



4. Trying to figure out what “country club casual” actually means



5. Your shoes after White Party. Or Wharton 54.



6. The rush to get a slice of pizza at Pub.





7. Waiting in line for Thursday Follies tickets





8. Waitlists. For everything.





9. When the #21 or #42 bus is too crowded and skips your stop





10. Two years is just too short!



Check out more from the Wharton Journal, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: