1Y On Lessons Learned From WG’15

The first time we met, you were wearing a suit sitting in the background awkwardly while evaluating a lofty discussion.

The second time we met, you were wearing country club casual while getting hammered and tearing up the dance floor.

The third time we met, you were wearing a navy colored t-shirt on a golf course while ordering the construction of a helicopter.

A year has gone by with daily interactions between the intrepid and experienced 2Ys and the naïve and adventurous 1Ys. Below is some of the wisdom that 1Ys gained from 2Ys:

Skip class:

This one clearly hit during group presentations for Management 612. Wait that 2Y is in this class? The 2Ys only made their presence known on the final day of class. While the rest of us were getting the 5 forces, the 2Ys were off to Portofino or just recovering from 2Y Drinks.

Skip class to go to ski week early:

A more specific version of the advice above. The 2Ys MBA candidates hit Park City with gusto early to get some quality skiing in. While the rest were left wondering “why are we still in Huntsman Hall.”

Do not wait too long to get into shape for (Beach Week, Yacht Week, etc):

Do not just train your liver during the year. Make sure you spread some quality workouts in. How else are you going to look stunning on the beach with your abs, I mean lack of abs, out?

Look ridiculous:

The 2Ys led by example here. There is nothing quite like 1000 people strutting down Walnut with some leg action, getting your groove with a throwback to the 70s, and rocking white for something called White Party. The R squared is very high between the effort put into the costume and the amount of enjoyment one has at the fiesta.

Check when the exams are:

Do not take a course that interferes with your travels. You won’t remember the exam 10 years from now, but you will remember that awesome trip. I do not recall seeing a 2Y on campus after first of May.

Smile:

This does not take that much effort. You will lighten the recipient’s day.

Take the professor not the class:

The 2Ys tended to avoid the lousy professors. Do not waste your time with zero value add instruction. You will not remember the material. Instead you will remember the great instructor.

Put yourself in an uncomfortable situation:

2Ys repeated, “stretch experience” ad nauseam during preterm and Q1. They were right. If you have never seen an ice rink before, play hockey. If you never had any dance skills, join dance studio, and if you think you are not particularly good looking try out for Welcome Committee. Even if you completely make a fool out of yourself, who cares! You will regret not trying something risky in supportive environment known as Wharton. The fail in the real world will hurt. The fail in Wharton gets a laugh.

Pregame with a purpose:

Thanks for the introduction to Fireball. The 2Ys ensured endless amount of pregame and drinking opportunities during every time slot of the day.

No need to sign up for X amount of clubs:

The 2Ys mentioned this multiple times while simultaneously getting 1Ys to sign up for said clubs and pay money. Your bank account will take a hit and your inbox will get flooded with too many newsletters that you won’t read.

Do not be afraid to graduate without a job:

The 2Y who waits for the happier job will be a lot better off in the long run than the student who locks up a job he or she did not want.

Oktoberfest:

Just do it.

Don’t close your social circle:

It is far too easy to close your social circle early. This unique opportunity is short. I was always impressed with the 2Ys who attended random small group dinners or happy hours in spring semester.

Lunch it up with the professor:

They may not enjoy MBAs lack of discipline. But we make up with it through our real life experiences. You will probably be contacting the professor for some help in the future.

Live it up. There is no after party at the end:

Self-explanatory. There is nothing like these wild and unpredictable two years.

The 1Ys thank you for your wisdom. See you in the workforce in 15 months. Godspeed.