My top 5 (non-academic!) lessons from Wharton

Most students come to Wharton with a specific goal in mind. Some arrive with only a vague sense of what an MBA might bring. I was one of them. Sure, I wanted to meet amazing people that were both smarter and more successful than I was. I also wanted to boost my career prospects and learn from the best professors on the planet. Meeting successful leaders, traveling the world… I cannot deny that it all sounded incredibly appealing. But I didn’t truly have a single, overarching purpose.
As my two years at Wharton went by, I often found myself wondering what my true raison d’être might be. I now reflect on the real reason that I came here, and the most important lessons that I take with me:
1.) Don’t take things personally
Richard Parsons, former Chairman of Citigroup, stepped into his role in 2009 facing billions of dollars in losses, millions of enraged customers, and tens of thousands of job cuts. When I asked him how he was able to sleep at night, he said, “I realized that this was just a job. I was going to give it my best shot, but I would not take anything personally.”
As future leaders, we will undoubtedly face crises, troubled companies, and tough decisions. Yet there is more to life than our jobs and, yes, the world will continue after the storm has eased. Don’t get caught up in the emotions that often accompany a tough situation; give it your best shot and don’t take things personally.
2.) You are never alone…and you will never achieve anything by yourself
Leading the team that organized the (amazing!) Wharton Latin America Weekend was the single-most exciting and insightful experience I had at Wharton. I learned how to craft and communicate a vision, to motivate others to rally in support of that vision, and to make my peers accountable. I also learned that no matter how good we are, or how good we think we are, we will never achieve the pinnacles that we can reach when we choose to work together. The greatest resource we will ever have is the individual that is willing to follow a shared dream. Be a leader, and be willing to be led.
3.) Improving others’ lives will improve your own
Raising funds with the Wharton Cares team while running my first half-marathon did more than offer a group of children access to high-quality education. It shaped a better me. Waking up at 7am to train every day was challenging, especially considering Wharton’s non-stop social agenda. Yet when the race arrived, withstanding knee pain over the last two miles of the race was well worth it, especially when we had the chance to meet the very children we were helping. Help others, and you will help yourself.
4.) Cherish the unknown
Spending New Year’s Eve in Antarctica was more than trekking across glaciers and going for a week without seeing the night sky. It was about traveling the unknown. At the start of each trek we were given a set of coordinates, nothing else. Not knowing what to expect allowed us to focus in enjoying the journey. Most of us have jobs now; some of us may not in a few years. Don’t worry when you find yourself not knowing where to go, life will take care of leading you there. Cherish the unknown, and enjoy the journey.
5.) It’s all about the people
Wharton sets us up to achieve great things in life – we will all surely be successful. But it’s easy to forget about what’s truly important when you are successful. The past two years have engrained in me the most important lesson of all: life is about the relationships that you build, the lives that you touch, and the people that touch you. Humbled by an unmatched experience and eager to take on the next challenge, I have finally realized that YOU are the real reason I came to Wharton, and you are what gave this experience it’s overarching meaning. Whether you know it or not, each one of you directly or indirectly shaped my, and all of our peers’ experiences. Thank you.
#mywharton #youguysarefuckingawesome #dontwannagraduate #TheEnd
Check out other WG’15 reflections below in The Wharton Journal, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter:
- WG’15 Survey: WG’15 Enjoyed Wharton and Learned Something
- Santiago Nunez: Lessons from Two Incredible Years of Stretch Experiences
- Saurabh Bajpai: Double Dipping at Wharton
- Josh Johnson: A Humbled Thank You To My Wife
- Salimah Nooruddin: The Last Stretch Experience
- Mansi Jayakumar: Lessons from Snowfalls and Fireballs
- Jake Gorelov: My Wharton MBA: A Sparknotes Edition
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw
Pingback: state famr insurance
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: animal kennels
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: womens silk long robe
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley
Pingback: security melbourne
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: papa johns coupons free pizza
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: International Pet Relocation
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: zasilanie agregatem pradotwï¿½rczym
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews
Pingback: Watch NBA Live
Pingback: about his
Pingback: f.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: leeches
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Click here
Pingback: luxury car rental miami beach
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: Fitness Marketing
Pingback: vape pen for weed
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews
Pingback: geld verdienen met sex
Pingback: free netflix username and password
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: best products
Pingback: great products
Pingback: greenwriting
Pingback: chapter 7 bankruptcy york
Pingback: raspberry ketone dosage
Pingback: porno
Pingback: esta
Pingback: auto services company
Pingback: Adele Kennamore
Pingback: top article
Pingback: i was reading this
Pingback: ecograf pret
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
Pingback: curso de detetive profissional
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: paintless dent repair training
Pingback: league of legends t-shirt shop
Pingback: ramalan zodiak libra
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: no deposit bonus codesï¿½
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop
Pingback: t20 world cup 2016 schedule
Pingback: Cristopher Langner
Pingback: publish book amazon
Pingback: when does celebrity wife swap come on
Pingback: minneapolis seo
Pingback: seo services minneapolis
Pingback: essay on sleeping beauty mouth fucked
Pingback: apple shooter 2
Pingback: Discover More Here
Pingback: war base for th9
Pingback: slow blow job development
Pingback: free instagram followers daily
Pingback: Florrie
Pingback: double ended dildo development
Pingback: poker
Pingback: th8 war base anti dragons
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin
Pingback: at here
Pingback: popular italian names
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: th8 war base 2015 anti dragon
Pingback: mod hungry shark evolution
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: cheat boom beach
Pingback: my singing monsters cheats
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: culinary school singapore
Pingback: leadership training singapore
Pingback: audi
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga
Pingback: Carolina
Pingback: social media optimization service
Pingback: in home pet sitter in naples
Pingback: tips for designers
Pingback: take home pay
Pingback: nose hair trimmers ratings
Pingback: sticky notes always on top
Pingback: tv antennas lakeland fl
Pingback: Trudy
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: Rosengï¿½rd
Pingback: best roasting pan uk
Pingback: party light disco ball
Pingback: More Info
Pingback: help loading penske truck
Pingback: laundry caddy organizer
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: nighttime sleep aid
Pingback: Bodybuilding Vest with Pocket
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl
Pingback: cialis trainer
Pingback: dog walking naples florida
Pingback: Startups Funds
Pingback: porno
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet and home care
Pingback: drone list
Pingback: cognimaxx xl scam
Pingback: dog sitter naples fl
Pingback: cat sitter
Pingback: Nelly
Pingback: what should you look out for in a raspberry ketone extract
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Pingback: overnight pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: clash royale builder
Pingback: this website
Pingback: Get the facts
Pingback: free proxy list
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: Voetbal den haag
Pingback: clash royale how to get gems
Pingback: psychic source reviews
Pingback: xxx
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: http://sedotwc-surabaya.bravesites.com/
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples
Pingback: free psychic reading online
Pingback: nzyelp
Pingback: Florrie
Pingback: City Dentists
Pingback: copenhagen-gay-life
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: www.klimczakhairdesigners.pl
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: outdoor living space
Pingback: verhuisservice rotterdam
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: bountiful divorce lawyer
Pingback: photinia red robin
Pingback: ï»¿edarling
Pingback: photinia red robin
Pingback: seo services cheap
Pingback: http://cutt.us/8APCd
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: alive home air purifier
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: http:www.christiantshirts.co
Pingback: kopya icerik
Pingback: instagram hack
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: college schedule maker
Pingback: ï»¿boligadvokater
Pingback: college schedule maker
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Pingback: Roulette
Pingback: edarling
Pingback: black hat software
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace
Pingback: massage
Pingback: my review here
Pingback: Bedside Lamps
Pingback: find brazzers accounts easily
Pingback: Joy
Pingback: great resume writing service
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: resumes customer service
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: dig this
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: inflatable bouncy
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: neo2 scam
Pingback: follar
Pingback: Product reviews
Pingback: Affiliate Trax Scam
Pingback: vinyl windows
Pingback: tapas meadowhall
Pingback: garden designer london
Pingback: romanos jewelers military
Pingback: iphone repair in richardson tx
Pingback: Rugby Online Stream
Pingback: ???????
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: gosip online
Pingback: tantric massage
Pingback: landscape garden design london
Pingback: vip printing
Pingback: sms lån
Pingback: LiveStreamRugby
Pingback: restaurants grand central
Pingback: spanish tapas in london
Pingback: pswonline
Pingback: tapas bar london
Pingback: tapas in london
Pingback: Kurma
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: pornhub
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: unlock samusng
Pingback: samsung unlock
Pingback: iv fluid therapy side effects
Pingback: http://webfinger.info/story.php?id=15353
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: blaty drewniane
Pingback: Business articles
Pingback: casual club criticas
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: Brian wiita
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: iv therapy miami fl
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Removals Cheltenham
Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,
Pingback: ï»¿Storage Company Cheltenham
Pingback: more
Pingback: Honest Review 2016
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: index
Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv
Pingback: instagram followers porn
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: escort
Pingback: coffee machine with grinder
Pingback: best umbrella pram
Pingback: escort
Pingback: 部落战歌充值
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: read more
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: SEO services Los Angeles area
Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Hottest Shoes
Pingback: Rachele
Pingback: designer tshirts
Pingback: Image quotes
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
Pingback: Justin Verlander Replica Jersey
Pingback: wristbands for gymnastics grips
Pingback: Detroit Pistons
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: Sam
Pingback: break fix
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: consultar pis 2016
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag
Pingback: clic
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: boiler repair
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: spam scam
Pingback: Tenerife Property
Pingback: Gracias, un saludo.
Pingback: oversized recliner
Pingback: techos de aluminio
Pingback: day trading
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: alpha brain review
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: ego cialis
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: ï»¿academia do importador
Pingback: hair regrowth products
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Pingback: gymnastic ropes
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Entel
Pingback: tao of the badass pdf
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: Escort iquique
Pingback: ï»¿Sexchillan
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/motocycle-bibycle-tire-repair-tools-tubeless-tire-plug-repai-p-675.html
Pingback: Escort en iquique
Pingback: kadıköy escort
Pingback: HDKINOONLINE
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews
Pingback: ?Escort Copiapo
Pingback: 健麗,
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: best dating site toronto
Pingback: Viagra opinie
Pingback: escort toronto
Pingback: viagra gdzie najtaniej
Pingback: seo perth
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: bible study teaching
Pingback: cranecrews.com
Pingback: Asian Porn
Pingback: inspiration thesaurus
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: porno.
Pingback: Link
Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty
Pingback: online games
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Free Amateur Porn
Pingback: Xbox One
Pingback: Gay Porn
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: Jayden Jaymes Porn
Pingback: Reality Kings Porn
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Detroit Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: Tani Cialis
Pingback: como comprar en amazon desde colombia
Pingback: We know ikea better than Ikea!
Pingback: cuban gold chain
Pingback: 308 lower AR10
Pingback: Mittie
Pingback: sex
Pingback: manhole cover manufacturers
Pingback: Best Deals Eyelash Extensions
Pingback: buy google cheat
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: Candace
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: cool live cigaret
Pingback: volvo warranty
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast
Pingback: porn video tube, hard porn, streaming porn, hq porn
Pingback: status pnrn
Pingback: darmowe automaty do gier
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: Doris
Pingback: porn jobs in nyc
Pingback: Kristina
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: club flyers printing
Pingback: Limos
Pingback: photo booth toronto
Pingback: Jason
Pingback: Paul DeGregory
Pingback: Graham
Pingback: Cook
Pingback: pornoooo
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: Del Rockhill
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: brain smart
Pingback: brainsmart
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: sex
Pingback: buy fake like
Pingback: fast weight loss
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: wallpaper
Pingback: Extra resources
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: Bondage
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Nashville
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Certified
Pingback: happy birthday messages
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: cheap production insurance
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016
Pingback: vr1
Pingback: Thunderbird technical support
Pingback: http://bestchristianshirts.com
Pingback: Dr. Isbruch Rosenheim
Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai
Pingback: Jacuzzi
Pingback: Glass bottles Manufacturers
Pingback: slitherio
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie download in hd
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Probiotic supplements
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: What you need to know when buying watercooling
Pingback: coin dealer
Pingback: Tulsa IrrigationSystems
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: spy camera watch.
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: indian summer sauvage bikini
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: security cameras
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: Italian Chef
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: browse around here
Pingback: live stream
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: paytren
Pingback: sex shop
Pingback: kickstarter campaign reviews
Pingback: Computer recycling
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: spam
Pingback: my website
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: Ronald Noble
Pingback: digital marketing consultants
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts
Pingback: Spain For Sale Properties
Pingback: bestchinahardware.com- Bathroom Accessories
Pingback: ï»¿fuck google
Pingback: Vonnie
Pingback: Rodolfo
Pingback: saleforiphone
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: lottery
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: payday loans
Pingback: domino online
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: Susanne
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: roulette gewinntaktik
Pingback: photography studio chelsea
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: About Herbalife
Pingback: משרד חקירות
Pingback: kickstarter
Pingback: kizi
Pingback: bitcoin casinos
Pingback: Peppa Pig
Pingback: business writing course
Pingback: Men's Team Tennis Uniforms
Pingback: Happy veterans day 2016
Pingback: Bigo Live Web
Pingback: acne treatment
Pingback: bay dermatology tampa
Pingback: Persian wedding officiant
Pingback: spa tampa bay
Pingback: promo codes
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: skins tampa
Pingback: BC Media GRP - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-60mg-uk/
Pingback: Jacob
Pingback: lancaster cavite
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: Back Pain
Pingback: Effective SEO services North Vancouver BC
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: memory training courses
Pingback: Piano lessons vancouver BC
Pingback: find your site optimized cheap seo packages
Pingback: Home Page
Pingback: seo price list
Pingback: Tablet Binder
Pingback: banheira completa
Pingback: Thing thing arena classic friv games
Pingback: Friv 10 play free online games friv games
Pingback: Juegos kizi 2 games online: police car parking kizi 2 new games online
Pingback: memory workshops
Pingback: mastering services
Pingback: red wine events
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: xmghx.net-FAUCET
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: buy
Pingback: מדרגות בבית פרטי
Pingback: TOP Contemporary African Artist
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: best haircuts men
Pingback: Oppameet
Pingback: Tulsa IT Companies
Pingback: worldstores vouchers
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres
Pingback: worldstores vouchers
Pingback: arrest ship in tunisia
Pingback: additional hints
Pingback: upratovanie vchodov
Pingback: worldstores vouchers
Pingback: worldstores vouchers
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: synthetic lace front wigs
Pingback: Mark Hughes
Pingback: rent luxury cars
Pingback: business funding
Pingback: dunelm mill voucher codes
Pingback: family travel
Pingback: Doba
Pingback: eloboosting
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills
Pingback: scottsdale jewelry stores
Pingback: algerienne
Pingback: vegas boom
Pingback: Search Engine Optimization
Pingback: Embrase - Consultas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es
Pingback: fullfilmizle
Pingback: GreyHat SEO
Pingback: 150cc gy6 performance parts
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games: download mini friv games
Pingback: taxi free
Pingback: Progression kizi 2
Pingback: Yepi kizi
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers
Pingback: Trendy Clothes for women
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: senior care dallas texas
Pingback: Kizi friv 1 play free best top 100 games flash kizi
Pingback: Friv games kizi The great war game play free online kizi games
Pingback: Kizi fun games: friv games kizi
Pingback: Kizi 2 play papa louie 2 when burgers attack kizi
Pingback: Search kizi 2
Pingback: anekahanduk.com
Pingback: 125cc scooter
Pingback: golf balls
Pingback: water filter system
Pingback: how to make an app
Pingback: Custom flash drives
Pingback: pokecoins hack
Pingback: take a look at the site here
Pingback: jannah islamic reminder
Pingback: Best keynote speakers
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas Reviews
Pingback: Globalandia
Pingback: rent lambo miami
Pingback: LEGO Online Store Singapore
Pingback: Joseph
Pingback: SERVER SETUPS UPGRADES
Pingback: app builder
Pingback: lego singapore
Pingback: cheap viagra online
Pingback: canada goose
Pingback: buy proxy
Pingback: Network Marketing
Pingback: professor steve chan mit
Pingback: electronica
Pingback: read more
Pingback: florida skin care
Pingback: drones
Pingback: toronto towing companies
Pingback: Roxane
Pingback: Lawn Care Services
Pingback: islander card
Pingback: international mall tampa fl
Pingback: ucuz esya depolama
Pingback: samsonite carry on spinner 21
Pingback: nikon dslr camera bundle 300mm
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: porno
Pingback: guard card online
Pingback: Veterans Day Images
Pingback: Learn how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0
Pingback: blackhat
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: Guillaume Guersan
Pingback: travis morris dui
Pingback: Los Angeles party bus
Pingback: is boolberry the next monero
Pingback: Throatfuck
Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin
Pingback: advice
Pingback: Like this Facebook Page
Pingback: Homepage
Pingback: cheap football jerseys
Pingback: content
Pingback: Untraceable bitcoin
Pingback: wsi
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: anabolic compound like Deca-Durabolin
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: my explanation
Pingback: pop over to this web-site
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: agencia marketing digital blumenau
Pingback: additional reading
Pingback: free truck games
Pingback: phen375 reviews
Pingback: esta gente no es de fiar
Pingback: Goldie
Pingback: infection
Pingback: Pawswatch.com
Pingback: auto
Pingback: windows phone tubemate
Pingback: discuss.fido.gov/viewprofile.aspx?UserID=51800
Pingback: gambling online
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: jordan basketball shoes
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Kamagra cena
Pingback: new york city courier service
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: Renntech Mercedes
Pingback: angry birds game
Pingback: eletronicos
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: Versicherungsmakler Stuttgart
Pingback: subway surfers game
Pingback: nottingham escort
Pingback: CUSTOM JERSEY
Pingback: steak and shake commercial
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse chicago cbc news
Pingback: tyler the creator steak sauce live
Pingback: steak knife set stainless steel
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse jacksonville florida
Pingback: hurricane matthews uga
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: Viagra tanio
Pingback: computer repair
Pingback: temple run online
Pingback: counselling red deer
Pingback: shooting games online
Pingback: Jerry
Pingback: bmx games
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: vitamins for good memory retention
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: furry boots
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: net a porter voucher
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: vinhomes pham hung
Pingback: friv
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: imwithpetermantu.com
Pingback: Nicolasa
Pingback: move out cleaners
Pingback: event management singapore
Pingback: Keiko
Pingback: escort in nottingham
Pingback: CM200DY-24H
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Leicester escort
Pingback: huge discount up to 98%
Pingback: Polycrystalline Silicon
Pingback: foro de mierda
Pingback: Furniture Paint
Pingback: black quartz crystal
Pingback: stop the violence
Pingback: Waterproof
Pingback: Eponymous disease
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: glitter bomb mail
Pingback: famous
Pingback: Using Technology In Education
Pingback: home business
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: read
Pingback: best survey sites to make money
Pingback: kitchen furniture
Pingback: molodejka4seria25
Pingback: podnosniki
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Microwave Toy Just Like Home
Pingback: Jaunita
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: psicologo
Pingback: jio barcode not generating
Pingback: phone psychic reading
Pingback: short term loans
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit
Pingback: payday loans uk
Pingback: missouri wind and solar lawsuit
Pingback: android game
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: protein powders
Pingback: stafaband
Pingback: instagram image likes
Pingback: read more
Pingback: open the site
Pingback: verified paypal accounts
Pingback: casino
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: resume geek
Pingback: Watch Movies
Pingback: site
Pingback: Prop oxy
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: dentist office
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo
Pingback: jdm engines
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: the scrambler method
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: judi
Pingback: bulk computer recycling
Pingback: earn money from home
Pingback: situs poker
Pingback: bed bug exterminator cost
Pingback: Buy Best Addreall 30mg in USA/UK Just 3.99 USD With Bitcoin Secure Good & Fast Service Best Quality