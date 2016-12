Partner + Entrepreneur = Partnerpreneur

A year ago I moved down to Philadelphia from New York, to be with my husband Daniel Azoulai (WG’15) during his second year of business school. I left my job in the natural and organic children’s product industry I had worked in for five years. During that time, I had been “toying” with a product idea, and Daniel’s Wharton experience seemed like the perfect time and atmosphere to roll it out.

During my time here, I created Little Standout LLC, a company that designs high-end, silicone teething toys. Little Standout lets adults share their passions and interests through our designs, while babies can soothe their achy gums. Plus, the toys are safe, functional, and fun.

At Wharton, I quickly learned that students are tenacious in accomplishing a lot in just two years.

I harnessed this energy to self motivate, get involved in the Wharton community, and tap into its many resources and social opportunities. These included Biz Tech, Partners Club, Culture Quest, and—best of all—Pub.

At Wharton, I was able to leverage Penn’s Additive Manufacturing Lab to 3D print my prototypes. Through the Partner’s Club, I connected with a handful of adorable product testers, who have also doubled as product models for my Kickstarter Campaign and website. I was even able to make it down to Sao Paulo while Daniel interned there over the summer, and used this time to work without distraction and the ever so endemic FOMO.

The environment at Wharton propelled my idea from concept to execution. Now I will be launching my product line as my husband is walking during graduation.

So, thank you to the Wharton Community for helping me along my journey as a 2nd year partner, and Partnerpreneurs make sure to tap into this receptive and helpful community of movers and shakers.