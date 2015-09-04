What if Wharton Changed its Logo like Google?

Wharton logo lead

Wharton logo lead

This past week Google debuted its new logo and the public reaction was swift and sharp. “The new logo retains the rainbow of colors but sheds the grownup curlicues: it now evokes children’s refrigerator magnets, McDonald’s French fries, Comic Sans. Google took something we trusted and filed off its dignity,” wrote The New Yorker. “Google’s Logo Killed Serif Because Serifs Had It Coming,” proclaimed Gizmodo.

Google preferred to say that it’s “evolving.”

But this got us thinking—aside from all of the technical reasons why Google bid serifs adieu—if fonts can change how people perceive a company, how would updating Wharton’s font affect how recruiters view the school?

After all, Wharton is in the midst of its own brand identity soul searching. Out with The Wharton School of Finance! In with the…umm…well, we’re still trying to figure that out.

To help out the process, we thought that we’d give Jerry Steinbrink, Wharton’s Chief Marketing Officer, our two cents on how to “evolve” the Wharton brand and logo.

Let’s start with where we are today:

Wharton-Logo-RGB

 What this says about Wharton: Wharton is respected, distinctive. The uppity serif-feet scream: we’re going to Wall Street, wear three-piece suits, and make billions! This is the Wharton School of Finance that Donald Trump hails from.

 

Wharton logo alt 2

What this says about Wharton: Wharton students are a breath of fresh air. The clean lines show that we are structured and have rigorous training. The white space shows that we are open-minded. Definitely leaders.

 

Wharton logo alt 4

What this says about Wharton: Students have rejected Huntsman Hall for The Armory’s cold, yet central location. Wharton’s teaching is positively medieval. The school is stuck in the dark ages, but the students are all about the flourish.

 

Wharton logo alt 3What this says about Wharton: Modern, yet substantive. We are The Future, as indicated by the font Futura. You should trust all of our business recommendations, because this font says so.

 

Wharton logo alt 5What this says about Wharton: Wharton is collegiate and collegial. Huntsman is overrun by undergrads who will work twice as hard as MBAs, anyways.

 

Wharton logo alt 6What this says about Wharton: Lol. Comic sans.

Authors
Tags

Related posts

538 Comments

  1. Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb

  2. Pingback: xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc

  3. Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv

  4. Pingback: csrhgwmv5tnsytc5mwnt5vcwqxsrfgs

  5. Pingback: xt5m8ct4ykwk7rdywx8t54w5ctxsdf

  6. Pingback: xm845wctfkdijtfdhskdsftrg83yrer

  7. Pingback: cm59x4ctxckw54mtdfsgw9j5nwmt

  8. Pingback: lowest auto insurance rates

  9. Pingback: xfwmrt5gzngfw5wtrjfgxe85mrwfqd

  10. Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales

  11. Pingback: guitar picks

  12. Pingback: silk nightwear

  13. Pingback: webcam porno

  14. Pingback: banheira

  15. Pingback: tacfit commando

  16. Pingback: papa johns deals coupons

  17. Pingback: geld verdienen als webcam model

  18. Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri

  19. Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale

  20. Pingback: why not try these out

  21. Pingback: Pet Move

  22. Pingback: guitar picks

  23. Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych

  24. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  25. Pingback: NBA Live Stream

  26. Pingback: additional resources

  27. Pingback: buy proxies

  28. Pingback: Section 90(5)

  29. Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au

  30. Pingback: car Rental Poland

  31. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  32. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews

  33. Pingback: exotic car rental miami beach

  34. Pingback: usaa claim department

  35. Pingback: Sportswear

  36. Pingback: Marquis Mazzucco

  37. Pingback: http://www.vaporizerpens.org/

  38. Pingback: quick free instagram followers

  39. Pingback: http://northernmommyadventures.com/members/nellemontemayo/activity/464186/

  40. Pingback: http://www.flatratecomputerservice.com/

  41. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  42. Pingback: webcam model worden

  43. Pingback: guitar picks

  44. Pingback: netflix free account info

  45. Pingback: groupon tucson

  46. Pingback: open sky

  47. Pingback: Green SEO Writing

  48. Pingback: recycle clothes for cash

  49. Pingback: chapter 7 attorney carlisle

  50. Pingback: how lose weight

  51. Pingback: esta

  52. Pingback: my website

  53. Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement

  54. Pingback: service auto parts hammond indiana

  55. Pingback: my website

  56. Pingback: Georgie Farness

  57. Pingback: ecografe Doppler

  58. Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories

  59. Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional

  60. Pingback: paintless dent repair training

  61. Pingback: movie2k

  62. Pingback: ramalan bintang pisces

  63. Pingback: league of legends sweatshirt

  64. Pingback: Daron Worsley

  65. Pingback: free casino slots

  66. Pingback: Wiki links

  67. Pingback: RDP Scanner

  68. Pingback: kids toys worth money

  69. Pingback: PREMIUM PROMOTIONS ON EXCLUSIVE CLUB CASINO

  70. Pingback: minneapolis seo services

  71. Pingback: Escort

  72. Pingback: ebay coupons free shipping

  73. Pingback: seo services minneapolis

  74. Pingback: apple shooter games

  75. Pingback: she said

  76. Pingback: Arletta

  77. Pingback: this blog

  78. Pingback: mexican dick

  79. Pingback: sexy lesbians

  80. Pingback: poker

  81. Pingback: at here

  82. Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin

  83. Pingback: th8 base

  84. Pingback: he said

  85. Pingback: Bertie Hichens

  86. Pingback: Valrie

  87. Pingback: a fantastic read

  88. Pingback: Facebook Unfriend

  89. Pingback: boom beach hacks

  90. Pingback: candy floss machine rental

  91. Pingback: publisher

  92. Pingback: gallon of drinking water

  93. Pingback: Susanne

  94. Pingback: dog care in naples

  95. Pingback: making money online

  96. Pingback: Microcapmagazine

  97. Pingback: movietube

  98. Pingback: diet pills

  99. Pingback: "trunk organizer

  100. Pingback: Personal GPS Tracker

  101. Pingback: job boards

  102. Pingback: make money online in Nigeria

  103. Pingback: natural weight loss method

  104. Pingback: trip expriences

  105. Pingback: Email advertising

  106. Pingback: coaching

  107. Pingback: diabetes review

  108. Pingback: battery operated dart boards

  109. Pingback: Houston SEO

  110. Pingback: nose and ear hair trimmer for men

  111. Pingback: sticky notes program

  112. Pingback: galaxy note car accessories

  113. Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes

  114. Pingback: hcg injections

  115. Pingback: xnxx

  116. Pingback: IATA Pet Cages in Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka

  117. Pingback: punta cana hard rock

  118. Pingback: العاب بنات

  119. Pingback: http://INeedDrugTreatme?nt.com

  120. Pingback: landscape design Canberra

  121. Pingback: Courtney

  122. Pingback: Peter Castellana

  123. Pingback: Thai Porn

  124. Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com

  125. Pingback: australias worst bank

  126. Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/

  127. Pingback: Visit This Link

  128. Pingback: best mattresses 2016

  129. Pingback: dog walker

  130. Pingback: party light rentals

  131. Pingback: top flight moving help

  132. Pingback: Harahan LA Robert Creely lawyer

  133. Pingback: mobile strike hack apk

  134. Pingback: dog kennels

  135. Pingback: get gap insurance

  136. Pingback: http://howrsehack.pl

  137. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/sexiercom/

  138. Pingback: pago inmediato

  139. Pingback: one year bullshit fraud investigations

  140. Pingback: aspiga luna

  141. Pingback: Big Red Apparel

  142. Pingback: led disco ball lightbulb

  143. Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/

  144. Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online

  145. Pingback: best expert advisor

  146. Pingback: best way to share videos

  147. Pingback: Grayce

  148. Pingback: Hyderabad Startups

  149. Pingback: InstallShield performance

  150. Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/

  151. Pingback: personal viagra

  152. Pingback: online na meetings

  153. Pingback: how to get your ex back from the friend zone

  154. Pingback: dog care naples

  155. Pingback: cat sitter

  156. Pingback: porno

  157. Pingback: pet sitter naples fl

  158. Pingback: Crop circle

  159. Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga

  160. Pingback: drone list

  161. Pingback: addium info

  162. Pingback: Clash Royale Hack Android

  163. Pingback: Hassie

  164. Pingback: pijpen

  165. Pingback: proxy list

  166. Pingback: at here

  167. Pingback: http://counseled.info/self-improvement-self-development-vis-spiritual-counseling/

  168. Pingback: official website

  169. Pingback: clash royale gems generator

  170. Pingback: psychic source review

  171. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  172. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  173. Pingback: Obsession Phrases Examples

  174. Pingback: psychic reading for free

  175. Pingback: emeril

  176. Pingback: android game cheat app

  177. Pingback: F4 beaker

  178. Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam

  179. Pingback: edarling

  180. Pingback: la viagra

  181. Pingback: hack para clash of clans

  182. Pingback: she said

  183. Pingback: hackear clash of clans

  184. Pingback: SEO services Los Angeles area

  185. Pingback: Rugby Online Stream

  186. Pingback: vip prints

  187. Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire

  188. Pingback: Guilford residential painting

  189. Pingback: مواقع العاب حصرية

  190. Pingback: Tomoko

  191. Pingback: iv therapy davie

  192. Pingback: dlh

  193. Pingback: motor club of america review

  194. Pingback: iv therapy center

  195. Pingback: iv therapy miami florida

  196. Pingback: http://hintonschools.info/story.php?id=37912

  197. Pingback: blat drewniany

  198. Pingback: Marketing information

  199. Pingback: porno español

  200. Pingback: Email Blast

  201. Pingback: sklejka

  202. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  203. Pingback: Online Reviews

  204. Pingback: find more

  205. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  206. Pingback: Latest Offer

  207. Pingback: 手錶手機色情

  208. Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh

  209. Pingback: 我他媽

  210. Pingback: read

  211. Pingback: http://bit.ly/24U9YDr

  212. Pingback: coffee maker with grinder

  213. Pingback: best umbrella for wind

  214. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  215. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  216. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  217. Pingback: Elwood

  218. Pingback: live trading events daily

  219. Pingback: Hottest Websites

  220. Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies

  221. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  222. Pingback: Justin Verlander Detroit Tigers Jersey

  223. Pingback: http://www.cenrob.com/

  224. Pingback: oversized recliner

  225. Pingback: Tenerife Property

  226. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets

  227. Pingback: visit here

  228. Pingback: how to grow your hair back

  229. Pingback: usa gymnastics equipment

  230. Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel

  231. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey

  232. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  233. Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts

  234. Pingback: definition of escorting

  235. Pingback: whatsapp marketing

  236. Pingback: review tao of badass

  237. Pingback: buca escort

  238. Pingback: kadıköy escort

  239. Pingback: fakir selim

  240. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  241. Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey

  242. Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/

  243. Pingback: Viagra skutki uboczne

  244. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store

  245. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  246. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  247. Pingback: Asian Porn

  248. Pingback: MILF Porn

  249. Pingback: porno

  250. Pingback: Kamagra bez recepty

  251. Pingback: uab ost express

  252. Pingback: Link

  253. Pingback: Detroit Pistons

  254. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  255. Pingback: Detroit Red Wings

  256. Pingback: Teen XXX Porn

  257. Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts

  258. Pingback: MILF Porn

  259. Pingback: Gay Porn

  260. Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn

  261. Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos

  262. Pingback: Bree Olson Porn

  263. Pingback: Reality Kings Porn

  264. Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel

  265. Pingback: Brazzers Porn

  266. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys

  267. Pingback: Viagra dzialanie

  268. Pingback: Cialis opinie

  269. Pingback: AR15kit

  270. Pingback: Valorie

  271. Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty w aptece

  272. Pingback: Denae

  273. Pingback: Best Deals Nail Art Tool

  274. Pingback: manhole cover manufacturers

  275. Pingback: forina pure

  276. Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally

  277. Pingback: fast cash lender

  278. Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc

  279. Pingback: porno izleeeee

  280. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  281. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  282. Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock

  283. Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough

  284. Pingback: Piece Of Heaven

  285. Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

  286. Pingback: nude modeling jobs

  287. Pingback: club flyers printing

  288. Pingback: thai restaurants kl

  289. Pingback: SEO services Los Angeles area

  290. Pingback: purifiadoras de agua

  291. Pingback: Buy Fetish Fantasy Elite Vibrating sex toy online

  292. Pingback: little india denver

  293. Pingback: pornoooo

  294. Pingback: Mia Khalifa

  295. Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York

  296. Pingback: Temple

  297. Pingback: Free Minecraft Accounts

  298. Pingback: roll up gymnastic mats

  299. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  300. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  301. Pingback: manifestation miracle book

  302. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  303. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  304. Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm Frisco

  305. Pingback: مكافحة النمل الابيض بجدة

  306. Pingback: Credit Report

  307. Pingback: robot opciones binarias

  308. Pingback: mypsychicadvice

  309. Pingback: windows and doors

  310. Pingback: 他妈的谷歌

  311. Pingback: coin shop

  312. Pingback: qweqweqe

  313. Pingback: film izle

  314. Pingback: qweqweqe

  315. Pingback: qweqweqe

  316. Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev

  317. Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet

  318. Pingback: sauvage swimwear monet

  319. Pingback: grammar check

  320. Pingback: sex toys

  321. Pingback: recycling computers

  322. Pingback: laser

  323. Pingback: Merilyn

  324. Pingback: saleforiphone

  325. Pingback: Audria

  326. Pingback: video poker

  327. Pingback: this URL

  328. Pingback: http://beataddiction.com

  329. Pingback: Thu

  330. Pingback: baltic siker o.ç

  331. Pingback: Bigo Live UK

  332. Pingback: veterans day thank you messages

  333. Pingback: alliance laser

  334. Pingback: pediatric healthcare alliance south tampa

  335. Pingback: pediatric healthcare alliance brandon

  336. Pingback: Lopez

  337. Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/cheapest-levitra/

  338. Pingback: implicit self and life development via spiritual direction

  339. Pingback: Singapore memory training course

  340. Pingback: Opciones Binarias

  341. Pingback: Silicon Dioxide

  342. Pingback: seo package prices india

  343. Pingback: memory courses

  344. Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs

  345. Pingback: zip code lookup

  346. Pingback: vessel arrest in tunisia

  347. Pingback: Pago Sareservation - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!

  348. Pingback: battery doctor

  349. Pingback: player via video

  350. Pingback: freebetcastle

  351. Pingback: white kidney bean extract constipation

  352. Pingback: online forex trading

  353. Pingback: Look at this

  354. Pingback: apple

  355. Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan

  356. Pingback: Tennie

  357. Pingback: brain smart

  358. Pingback: canada goose

  359. Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston

  360. Pingback: Revenue Sharing

  361. Pingback: 5210 webb road tampa fl

  362. Pingback: volarex

  363. Pingback: Juan

  364. Pingback: international mall tampa map

  365. Pingback: best tampa spa

  366. Pingback: image source

  367. Pingback: ucuz esya depolama

  368. Pingback: nikon df fx format dslr camera

  369. Pingback: his website

  370. Pingback: sprawdzenie vin

  371. Pingback: Carpet Cleaning Daphne, AL

  372. Pingback: porno

  373. Pingback: Veterans Day Images

  374. Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLhS146azz0

  375. Pingback: Discover how to earn serious income online as an affiliate

  376. Pingback: actor accountant

  377. Pingback: agen judi online

  378. Pingback: Chance The Rapper No Problem

  379. Pingback: situs judi casino online

  380. Pingback: Guillaume Guersan

  381. Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest

  382. Pingback: Oscar Del Amor Dance Summer California

  383. Pingback: sedgwick properties development

  384. Pingback: party bus los angeles

  385. Pingback: Orgy

  386. Pingback: secure digital currency boolberry

  387. Pingback: immigration lawyer NJ

  388. Pingback: is boolberry the next bitcoin

  389. Pingback: homepage

  390. Pingback: Stereotypes

  391. Pingback: for beginners

  392. Pingback: teh oolong

  393. Pingback: Treat Sciatic Nerve Pain in 8 Days

  394. Pingback: consultant

  395. Pingback: click here!

  396. Pingback: palladium weissgold

  397. Pingback: Porno

  398. Pingback: Situs Judi Bola Akurat

  399. Pingback: consultoria de marketing digital

  400. Pingback: have a peek at this site

  401. Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

  402. Pingback: Tiera

  403. Pingback: Jerilyn

  404. Pingback: escort bayan

  405. Pingback: infection

  406. Pingback: Pawswatch

  407. Pingback: Agen Judi Casino Online Terpercaya

  408. Pingback: French Montana Type beat

  409. Pingback: residential

  410. Pingback: http://

  411. Pingback: las vegas casinos

  412. Pingback: new hip hop albums

  413. Pingback: online

  414. Pingback: dollhouse shoes

  415. Pingback: 混蛋谷歌

  416. Pingback: Piano lessons vancouver BC

  417. Pingback: my latest blog post

  418. Pingback: Kamagra cena

  419. Pingback: Viagra

  420. Pingback: Viagra

  421. Pingback: Mercedes-Benz AMG parts

  422. Pingback: Viagra bez recepty

  423. Pingback: discount shoes

  424. Pingback: play subway surfers

  425. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  426. Pingback: nottingham escorts

  427. Pingback: NBA JERSEYS

  428. Pingback: steak tacos

  429. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse in arlington texas

  430. Pingback: hurricane matthews uga

  431. Pingback: brazilian steakhouse orlando coupons

  432. Pingback: stolen motorcycle

  433. Pingback: computer repair

  434. Pingback: Viagra

  435. Pingback: Viagra sklep

  436. Pingback: temple run online

  437. Pingback: shooting games online

  438. Pingback: Freeze Protect Your IBC Tote

  439. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  440. Pingback: Rayqvon Warren

  441. Pingback: gordonia men free watches

  442. Pingback: Alice

  443. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  444. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  445. Pingback: Pam Preston Mize

  446. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  447. Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov

  448. Pingback: ï»¿application

  449. Pingback: Berniece

  450. Pingback: scientific trading machine bonus

  451. Pingback: friv games

  452. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  453. Pingback: carpet cleaning services

  454. Pingback: Aleida

  455. Pingback: pendik escort

  456. Pingback: escorts nottingham

  457. Pingback: G121x1.L03

  458. Pingback: reviews about mxtrade

  459. Pingback: corian black quartz

  460. Pingback: Foro Atleti

  461. Pingback: Epoxomicin

  462. Pingback: Indoor

  463. Pingback: epoxy flooring cost per square foot

  464. Pingback: siktir git

  465. Pingback: business

  466. Pingback: The Lost Ways Review

  467. Pingback: izmir eskort

  468. Pingback: Discount hotels

  469. Pingback: the original source

  470. Pingback: The Lost Ways

  471. Pingback: podnosniki

  472. Pingback: scientific trading machine review

  473. Pingback: bedroom furniture

  474. Pingback: livraison courses marseille

  475. Pingback: Nelida

  476. Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/

  477. Pingback: Dillon Bostwick

  478. Pingback: access key cards

  479. Pingback: Foundation Repair

  480. Pingback: The dream life

  481. Pingback: limo service toronto

  482. Pingback: jio barcode my mobile

  483. Pingback: phone psychic readings

  484. Pingback: Morganite engagement ring

  485. Pingback: no credit check payday loans

  486. Pingback: Kitchenette appliance

  487. Pingback: prediksi judi bola

  488. Pingback: check my site

  489. Pingback: the clash royale game

  490. Pingback: kaybol

  491. Pingback: siktir git

  492. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  493. Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html

  494. Pingback: Agen Bola Deposit 25 Ribu

  495. Pingback: cheap australian supplements

  496. Pingback: stafa

  497. Pingback: get free followers for instagram

  498. Pingback: paypal solutions

  499. Pingback: payday loans

  500. Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress

  501. Pingback: Watch Full Movies

  502. Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex

  503. Pingback: Prop A215

  504. Pingback: visit article

  505. Pingback: Saldo Sodexo

  506. Pingback: dentist

  507. Pingback: jdm engines

  508. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  509. Pingback: Susanne

  510. Pingback: prediksi bola akurat

  511. Pingback: idea recharge

  512. Pingback: unique restaurant promotion ideas

  513. Pingback: Stained Glass Supplies

  514. Pingback: pairqq

  515. Pingback: pirater un compte facebook

  516. Pingback: qqpokeronline

  517. Pingback: agen sbobet wap

  518. Pingback: Chemical Peel Las Vegas Price

  519. Pingback: how to unlock her legs

  520. Pingback: Family Doctors in Las Vegas

  521. Pingback: 99domino

  522. Pingback: game meja domino

  523. Pingback: judi poker 10rb

  524. Pingback: Optician software

  525. Pingback: Trâ`n Nhôm

  526. Pingback: Full Episodes

  527. Pingback: judi online

  528. Pingback: Official Site By Novelty Corp Pte Ltd. Freehold. TOP Obtained 2016. Official

  529. Pingback: website bola online

  530. Pingback: IT Support

  531. Pingback: buy instagram followers here

  532. Pingback: it recycling companies

  533. Pingback: buy followers

  534. Pingback: fitness

  535. Pingback: Trusted online pharmacy

  536. Pingback: vainglory wtf moments

  537. Pingback: Air Conditioning Repair Atlanta

  538. Pingback: weee recycling

Top