Fear the FOMO

FOMO is coming.

They warned me. Perhaps not for five television seasons, but five months should have been sufficient. “I…actually joined 20 clubs” one SLF shyly admitted during Welcome Weekend. Preposterous! As I secretly snickered in ridicule, I now find myself looking at the check-out cart for WGA’s website.

16 student organizations.

9 conferences.

…and this is not even including the undergraduate clubs I signed up for around campus (hey, they had no membership fees alright?). I wish there was a rule book for indulgence, some way to know when you’ve crossed the line. But reality is a much murkier barometer of desire. Of fantasy. It’s fully up to us, and it depends on the temptation. Sometimes all we need is a taste (aka call-out meeting with free Chipotle, looking at you General Management Club). Perhaps, sometimes, no such thing as “enough” exists. The temptation these two years are endless. Because all we want is more.

Red and blue ball on Thursday. Goa Beach Party on Friday. Infierno WHALASA party on Saturday. Each event has over 300+ people coming. Do I really want to miss out? Isn’t this a defining characteristic of what got us into Wharton–an unyielding ambition to stretch ourselves beyond our limits?

As one person so famously quoted in the Wharton Market, “My liver says no – my mind says yes… Looking for a red & blue party ticket.”

As we continue to stretch our friendships circles, work cycles, and our livers during the rest of our Wharton tenure, we make the decision to experience FOMO because we make the decision to live. To proudly live in a way that spans our professional, academic, and personal lives, the Wharton way. #WhartonProud

In our first Marketing case study on new product launches for Unilever’s “Omo” brand, one team even named their extension “OMO FOMO.”

However…one of these days, I do need to actually sleep. Why do people give in to these urges? Because when you finally stop, it feels so damn good.