Top 10 Lessons We’ve Learned About Recruiting

RelishMBA (www.relishmba.com) is a digital recruiting platform that just launched at Wharton this year.

We’re MBA grads (Darden ’15) who went through the process ourselves, and we’ve talked to recruiters from over 120 major MBA employers over the last two years. We’ve learned a lot, and we wanted to share some of the most useful lessons here (and explain how RelishMBA helps).

Make a Plan (and Plan B and maybe Plan C)

There are a lot of companies that want to hire you, and they all have different timelines and processes. Take time to explore industries, figure out your priorities, and focus your efforts on early-timeline recruiters first. Choose Your Target Firms Wisely

MBA recruiters looks for candidates with a genuine interest in and enthusiasm for their firm. Build your target list with companies that you'd be excited to work for, and your process is likely to be more successful. Explore Off-Campus Opportunities

There are thousands of companies that hire MBAs every year, and most of them won't be able to travel to Philadelphia. Know What You're Talking About

The number one complaint from corporate recruiters each year? Students entering interviews underprepared. Take time to do the research about the most recent developments in the industries and at the firms you're targeting. Keep Track of Industry Timelines

You probably already know that consulting, finance, and many other major on-campus recruiters have the earliest resume drops, but make sure to investigate employers with later hiring timelines (like tech firms and start-ups). Be Honest

Recruiters don’t want to waste their time, and candidates who aren’t straightforward about their experience, preferences, or other qualifications won’t get an interview offer, much less a job. Network Like A Real Person

While networking with alumni and recruiters is an important part of many recruiting tracks, make sure you learn about the person you'll be talking to, and ask direct questions about the aspects of their work that interest you. Don't be a networking robot. Stay Organized

You'll be meeting a lot of people, and you need a good way to track all of your recruiting activity. Take Your Internship Seriously

More and more MBA employers are using summer internships as their primary pipeline to full-time hires. Make sure to think about where you’d prefer to end up full-time when researching internships. You’ve Got Time

It’s worth remembering that if you really want a job, you’ll almost certainly get one. You have a lot of options; just make sure to focus on the ones you want most. Good luck out there.

– The RelishMBA Team

(We have a company mascot. His name is Baron.)