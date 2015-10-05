Top 10 Lessons We’ve Learned About Recruiting

RelishMBA (www.relishmba.com) is a digital recruiting platform that just launched at Wharton this year. We help top graduate business school students streamline their on- and off-campus recruiting processes and find relevant company and networking information for top MBA employers. If you think the MBA recruiting process is frustrating or inefficient or time-consuming, we’re here to help.
We’re MBA grads (Darden ’15) who went through the process ourselves, and we’ve talked to recruiters from over 120 major MBA employers over the last two years. We’ve learned a lot, and we wanted to share some of the most useful lessons here (and explain how RelishMBA helps).
- Make a Plan (and Plan B and maybe Plan C)
There are a lot of companies that want to hire you, and they all have different timelines and processes. Take time to explore industries, figure out your priorities, and focus your efforts on early-timeline recruiters first (RelishMBA’s filtered search makes this process a lot easier, by the way).
- Choose Your Target Firms Wisely
MBA recruiters looks for candidates with a genuine interest in and enthusiasm for their firm. Build your target list with companies that you’d be excited to work for, and your process is likely to be more successful (RelishMBA company pages are an easy way to explore the work environment at top MBA employers).
- Explore Off-Campus Opportunities
There are thousands of companies that hire MBAs every year, and most of them won’t be able to travel to Philadelphia. RelishMBA is working this recruiting season with start-ups, PE firms, and other off-campus recruiters to fill their staffing needs.
- Know What You’re Talking About
The number one complaint from corporate recruiters each year? Students entering interviews underprepared. Take time to do the research about the most recent developments in the industries and at the firms you’re targeting (and again, RelishMBA company pages are designed for this sort of thing).
- Keep Track of Industry Timelines
You probably already know that consulting, finance, and many other major on-campus recruiters have the earliest resume drops, but make sure to investigate employers with later hiring timelines (like tech firms and start-ups). Discover how Relish can transform your job search
- Be Honest
Recruiters don’t want to waste their time, and candidates who aren’t straightforward about their experience, preferences, or other qualifications won’t get an interview offer, much less a job.
- Network Like A Real Person
While networking with alumni and recruiters is an important part of many recruiting tracks, make sure you learn about the person you’ll be talking to, and ask direct questions about the aspects of their work that interest you. Don’t be a networking robot.
- Stay Organized
You’ll be meeting a lot of people, and you need a good way to track all of your recruiting activity. If you’re Excel wizard, a fancy spreadsheet might work; RelishMBA’s CRM dashboard is designed to do a lot of the work for you.
- Take Your Internship Seriously
More and more MBA employers are using summer internships as their primary pipeline to full-time hires. Make sure to think about where you’d prefer to end up full-time when researching internships.
- You’ve Got Time
It’s worth remembering that if you really want a job, you’ll almost certainly get one. You have a lot of options; just make sure to focus on the ones you want most. Good luck out there.
– The RelishMBA Team
(We have a company mascot. His name is Baron.)
