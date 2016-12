Top 10 Reasons to Go to the 2015 Consulting Conference

It’s time to register for the 2015 Wharton Consulting Conference taking place on Friday, October 23, and here are your Top 10 reasons why:

It’s a can’t-miss event for anyone even thinking remotely about recruiting for consulting – at the very least so you can figure out if this industry is for you.

Instead of rushing from one info session to another in Q2, use the conference to get a head start by interacting with reps from nine major consulting firms in one place at one time.

Remember how great it was when BCG gave everyone umbrellas the day it rained? Get more free swag that you can actually use.

Free breakfast, lunch, snacks and a wine social at the Sofitel – that alone is worth more than the $25 ticket.

Practice the consulting industry’s famous airport test – spending a day with the same people and still enjoying their company.

The keynote speakers are all consultants = Best. Slides. Ever.

Learn about creative problem-solving from industry leaders whose advice influences the world’s top companies.

Hear business experts present cross-industry strategies on how to grow in new markets and make the most of disruptive technologies.

What is the difference between all these firms anyway? Get this and all your other questions answered in a special session where you meet with firm reps in small groups.