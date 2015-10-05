Top 5 Reasons to Try Acupuncture Today!

IMG_1551

1. Turn the stress off

IMG_1660Acupuncture is a treatment option that many medical institutions recommend. Even the United States Military uses acupuncture to help combat the stress of battle and pain. Both the NIH and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognize acupuncture for over 100 symptoms and diseases.

Acupuncture and its effects are far from psychological. Studies show that during acupuncture, our brains begin to release chemicals such as endorphins (natural painkillers). Acupuncture also has an anti-inflammatory effect and can help regulate people’s stress response.

2. It’s not just for pain

IMG_1551It’s true that acupuncture helps relieve a variety of pain from back pain to headaches to menstrual cramps. However, acupuncture is also used to treat digestive issues, depression, anxiety, ADHD, hypertension (high blood pressure), allergies, infertility and other conditions.

3. It’s safe and includes a nap!

sleep-woman-130916Acupuncture can feel wonderful! The process stimulates endorphins, internal morphine-like substances that create a calming and pleasurable state. Many patients fall asleep, have delicious daydreams or feel deeply relaxed as a result of treatment. Pain and anxiety dissipate leaving one feeling calm yet energized.

Moreover, in 1996, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified acupuncture needles as medical instruments, assuring their safety and effectiveness. The needles are one-time use only, are sterile, and do not carry any risk of infection.

4. It works in tandem with other medical treatments

IMG_1441There is no conflict between acupuncture and conventional medicine; they complement one another. Acupuncture works nicely as an adjunct to your conventional treatment plan. Acupuncture also has few to no side effects. After your acupuncture session, you can usually carry on with your day without any restrictions.

5. It can make for a great hangover cure

IMG_1921A simple acupuncture treatment with just a few needles can often dramatically improve the symptoms of a hangover, helping to oxygenate the blood and detoxify the liver. The Chinese culture has had thousands of years to come up with their own remedies for hangovers, and the specific acupuncture points to combat hangovers are widely known.

If you’d like to talk with someone about Acupuncture, or try it out for yourself, come visit the new upscale Community Acupuncture studio at the Healing Arts Center of Philadelphia – It’s right in Rittenhouse on Walnut (between 20th and 21st). We’re currently offering a discount rate of $35 for current Wharton Students. Come see what all the fuss is about!

