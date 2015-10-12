The Life of a Partner

People are always asking me what partners do while their spouse is at Wharton? Many assume life is easy. Before I answer this question, I think we need to classify partners at Wharton into three different categories:
The Hop on and Hop off Nomads: These are the partners who work a few hours away from Philadelphia. They come down every other weekend to meet their partners at Wharton. Life is busy and weekends are usually packed trying to spend a day with your spouse and making it to all the social events organised by the school or the students.
The Long Distance Lovebirds: These are the couples who have decided to take the giantleap and live in different parts of the world, thereby getting only a few days in a year to spend time together. They are the ones whom you will see talking on the phone at odd hours, juggling work and school related assignments. As the definition of love changes with time, technology and trust binds these lovers.
The Tag Team Champions: They move together and work as a team. These are the partners who have relocated and moved all the way to Philadelphia to support their families and partners. These champions are usually the ones who are networking their way around, looking for friends and job opportunities, and finding a way to make themselves happy in Philadelphia while their significant others are busy with school life.
As part of the latter category, we packed our life’s belongings in two suitcases and set sail to explore this new journey for the next two years. After a 20 hour flight from Mumbai to New York and a four hour drive to Philly along with a trip to Ikea on the very first day, we were exhausted! We thought it would be easier once we settled down, that the pace would slow, but little did we know what lay ahead. The pre term was packed with numerous social events, pub nights, and Cluster Olympics – a warm welcome for all of us coming here. We spent the first month meeting interesting people from all parts of the world and professional backgrounds.
As a partner, I attended a daylong orientation and a job search workshop at the Wharton followed by a Welcome Happy Hour arranged by the Partners Club. There were several happy hours and small group dinners organized which made it easier to get to know the people around us. The Partners Club is a great support network and a fantastic platform for meeting new people and connecting with other Wharton couples. I have met so many interesting people and have quickly become aware of cultural nuances and sensitivities.
There are numerous opportunities for partners to get involved. As a board member of the Partners Club I now manage the International Partners initiative. We have been working closely to understand professional opportunities available for international partners and organising events to keep them connected. We are also trying to initiate a culture capsule at the end of the month in the form of an “Around the World” in one dinner event. At the end of these two years I will be proud to say that I have a friend in every part of the world.
On the professional front, it has been quite a challenge for international partners to overcome visa limitations. It is also a struggle for partners who have worked hard all these years to develop and nurture their careers. However, I believe there are many ways to keep active while one is still looking for opportunities.
Over the last few weeks I have attended interesting classes, met some wonderful professors, touched base with fascinating non-profits and start-up initiatives. The Wharton Women in Business Conference, a day-long event, was a great learning experience both personally and professionally. One can be as involved as you want but it’s best to make the most of this opportunity.
So if you think that life isn’t busy for us partners, guess again. Whether it’s submitting essays for club memberships before a deadline, trying to be the first one to buy something off of Wharton Market, or stocking up the house with enough wine for all the BYOB events, I think I can say that I am now “Whartonized”!
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: cn7v5wocmtxwn5tvbtwxdfsddv
Pingback: ccm4n5ts5mrctwy354wc3
Pingback: mxa4nctaxmznzdt5rtacwfsdffa
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd
Pingback: x30m85cgcr83n5rwxym8cnrsdfruxm
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: dui attorney berkeley ca
Pingback: silk head wraps
Pingback: overnight dog care
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: webcam porno
Pingback: security
Pingback: coupons for papa johns 50 off
Pingback: tacfit commando
Pingback: webcam model worden
Pingback: look at this site
Pingback: second hand clothes wholesale
Pingback: aile hekimligi malzemeleri
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: wynajem agregatï¿½w Pradotwï¿½rczych
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: great post to read
Pingback: NBA Live Stream 2016
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews
Pingback: quinoa salad recipes
Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: private proxies
Pingback: Dog Crate
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
Pingback: Fitness Video
Pingback: Sportswear
Pingback: Best buy bulk order smartphone accessories
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg
Pingback: webcammen
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: groupon promo code
Pingback: Green SEO Writing
Pingback: fastest ways to lose weight
Pingback: porno
Pingback: esta
Pingback: Best Prostate Supplement
Pingback: Angie
Pingback: directory
Pingback: Lamont Caminita
Pingback: ecograf Doppler
Pingback: curso de detetive particular
Pingback: bikini luxe review
Pingback: movie2k
Pingback: ramalan zodiak jodoh
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: no deposit casino bonusï¿½
Pingback: Ceola
Pingback: local seo minneapolis
Pingback: apple shooter 2
Pingback: Find Out More
Pingback: ass fucking app
Pingback: this link
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: poker
Pingback: at here
Pingback: girl names
Pingback: eye and eyebrow
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: th8 war base butterfly
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: Mikaela
Pingback: cheats for hungry shark evolution
Pingback: free porn
Pingback: Descargar Musica
Pingback: boom beach hack apk
Pingback: Simple Drawing
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: sound equipment rental singapore
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: sales training singapore
Pingback: ahana
Pingback: gallon water bottle with pump
Pingback: mejor agencia de publicidada malaga
Pingback: Ebony
Pingback: dog care in naples
Pingback: naples doggy daycare
Pingback: Microcapmagazine
Pingback: take home pay
Pingback: children's clothes in world war 1
Pingback: GPS Tracker
Pingback: get traffic
Pingback: health
Pingback: car accessories dealers in muscat oman
Pingback: Houston SEO
Pingback: used electronic dart boards for sale
Pingback: xnxx
Pingback: Cash 4 Clothes
Pingback: IATA Cat Container in Sri Lanka
Pingback: tenerife estate agents
Pingback: Courtyard gardens Canberra
Pingback: Willetta
Pingback: Commercial Cleaners Auckland
Pingback: tenerife forum
Pingback: http://rosengard.tv
Pingback: Yajaira
Pingback: http://zombiediary2hackandcheats.com/
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: electric fly swatter on humans
Pingback: help loading uhaul truck
Pingback: caddy rack caddyrack organize golf bag
Pingback: Ben Frailey
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: Ariel Juback
Pingback: roasting pan 500
Pingback: cat kennel
Pingback: kik guide messenger free
Pingback: get more followers on instagram easy
Pingback: howrse hack
Pingback: por favor me ayuda
Pingback: best natural sleep aid for insomnia
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: Desi Photographer
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki
Pingback: porno
Pingback: small home safes
Pingback: share video
Pingback: best forex ea
Pingback: Kera
Pingback: Startups in Hyderabad
Pingback: InstallShield 2015
Pingback: how to get ex back on valentine's day
Pingback: porno
Pingback: na chat rooms
Pingback: porno
Pingback: porno
Pingback: in-home dog care in naples
Pingback: Crop circle
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: jab comix
Pingback: Ilda
Pingback: in home pet sitter naples fl
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Pingback: lawn mower shop
Pingback: geil sex date
Pingback: see
Pingback: west vancouver BC wedding photography & video
Pingback: at here
Pingback: right here
Pingback: proxy list
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: supplements fat burner
Pingback: clash royale hack gems
Pingback: jet porn
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: porno
Pingback: happinessanditscausescom.aguide.win
Pingback: Rebecka
Pingback: youtube.com
Pingback: City Pro Dentists
Pingback: online dating
Pingback: foro escorts
Pingback: tormkey casino solution
Pingback: verhuisservice den haag
Pingback: what is the best home remedy for asthma
Pingback: search engine optimization packages
Pingback: http://cutt.us/tHiDM
Pingback: http://www.christiantshirts.co/
Pingback: Buy Beats Cheap
Pingback: mill pepper salt peugeot
Pingback: rialudi
Pingback: знакомства с Украинскими девушками
Pingback: zootopia 2016
Pingback: Дивергент, глава 3: За стеной / Allegiant, Высотка / High-Rise,
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: nordstrom coupon 25 off
Pingback: make money on ebay
Pingback: free accounts brazzers
Pingback: clash of clans hack
Pingback: over at this website
Pingback: Click This Link
Pingback: hackear clash of clans
Pingback: follar
Pingback: laptop
Pingback: Girls
Pingback: link kürzen
Pingback: iphone battery replacement
Pingback: west vancouver wedding dress
Pingback: vipprinting
Pingback: painter in Orange
Pingback: agen judi terbaik
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: vip
Pingback: Cambridge room for rent
Pingback: العاب العصر الجديدة
Pingback: Live Stream Rugby
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale
Pingback: dietista barcelona
Pingback: http://facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker/
Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh
Pingback: blaty drewniane
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: blackhat seo buying guide
Pingback: sklejka
Pingback: drjaydani
Pingback: elewacje
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon
Pingback: more
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: 手錶手機色情
Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh
Pingback: 我他媽的谷歌
Pingback: https://www.neu.edu.tr/
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: birthday wishes
Pingback: best vented umbrella
Pingback: http://tinyurl.com/j875hya
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans
Pingback: Limousine Vancouver BC
Pingback: http://www.latest-game-codes.com
Pingback: Torrie
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Pingback: t shirt by
Pingback: plr
Pingback: Hot Women in Sports
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: clic
Pingback: http://www.rocket-e.com/
Pingback: web design
Pingback: oversized recliner
Pingback: spam scammer
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: escape rooms
Pingback: website
Pingback: Detroit Lions Sweatshirts
Pingback: Ver Peliculas online gratis
Pingback: mobile marketing
Pingback: the tao system
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋
Pingback: fakir selim
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: bootstrap theme
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: managed
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Online Reviews
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej
Pingback: Website
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn
Pingback: Hardcore Porn
Pingback: Dillion Harper Porn
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts
Pingback: 9mm pistol kit
Pingback: pvp serverler
Pingback: Carrie
Pingback: watch brazzers videos
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: Leki na potencje bez recepty
Pingback: Christie
Pingback: forina pure
Pingback: plastic manhole covers
Pingback: check pnr status
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite naturally
Pingback: fast cash
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: porno izleeeee
Pingback: Cory
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: Lorene
Pingback: print club flyers
Pingback: mrt hacks
Pingback: commercial cleaners
Pingback: Ross
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Best Deals Nail Art Tool
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: Mia Khalifa
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: Manual Henwood
Pingback: Texas Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Law Location
Pingback: August Varady
Pingback: gymnastics equipment store
Pingback: fast profits today
Pingback: magazines
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: msr206
Pingback: Lawn care Atlanta
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Law Firm Texas
Pingback: coffee online
Pingback: نقل اثاث بالمدينة المنورة
Pingback: Free Credit Report
Pingback: robot de opciones binarias
Pingback: train lourney
Pingback: hcg drops diet
Pingback: House Cleaning services
Pingback: Sun
Pingback: agario
Pingback: House Cleaning services
Pingback: 他妈的谷歌
Pingback: Calcium Supplement
Pingback: tile and grout cleaning
Pingback: Ship to Malaysia
Pingback: sponsor id for dreamtrips
Pingback: Negocios nos EUA
Pingback: SprinklerSystem
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: film izle
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: qweqweqe
Pingback: skypepsyxologmoskvakiev
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac
Pingback: spy camera watch.
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: medical videos
Pingback: read the article
Pingback: Club car light kits
Pingback: Resin knobs
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: paytren
Pingback: Best Diet Pills
Pingback: diamond buyers scottsdale
Pingback: sex toys
Pingback: thejerm
Pingback: kickstarter campaign reviews
Pingback: WEEE Recycling
Pingback: PC Recycling
Pingback: Laptop Disposal
Pingback: spam
Pingback: hack msp
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia
Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton
Pingback: products-M
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!
Pingback: Pennie
Pingback: English Language School London
Pingback: saleforiphone
Pingback: Rodolfo
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies
Pingback: German
Pingback: supplements for weight loss
Pingback: lottery
Pingback: beataddiction.com
Pingback: chat sites
Pingback: this URL
Pingback: Margart
Pingback: blackjack
Pingback: roulettestrategiezumgewinnen
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: promotional video
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: dpstream series
Pingback: Weight loss
Pingback: baltic siker o.ç
Pingback: Locksmith Mesa
Pingback: какво е домоуправител
Pingback: Herbalife Prices
Pingback: http://www.kiziplay.info/
Pingback: cargamescar.net
Pingback: Etihad Residence
Pingback: pokemon go cheats for pokeballs
Pingback: happy veterans day poems
Pingback: Bigo Live Online
Pingback: loan sharks
Pingback: skin doctor tampa fl
Pingback: acne treatment
Pingback: avocat permi
Pingback: international mall tampa map
Pingback: nail school tampa
Pingback: gameplays
Pingback: skin care st petersburg fl
Pingback: Criminal Defense Lawyer Murfreesboro
Pingback: Club car rear seat
Pingback: Templates
Pingback: moreton island accommodation
Pingback: lancaster new city
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/buy-levitra-uk-rx/
Pingback: Back Pain
Pingback: vibro shifter
Pingback: truthfully christian counsellor canada
Pingback: affordable seo services in india
Pingback: cheapest seo packages
Pingback: learn more
Pingback: Friv games the best friv games
Pingback: Juegos Kizi, yepi Kizi friv Juegos
Pingback: lunch talk Singapore
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts
Pingback: DraftKings NFL Picks Week 1
Pingback: gravitarium plus
Pingback: memory training
Pingback: diets
Pingback: products-K
Pingback: visit this site
Pingback: TOP Contemporary African Artist
Pingback: VISIT THIS SITE
Pingback: best haircuts women
Pingback: NetLink Solutions
Pingback: Oppameet
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: insulation contractors Tulsa
Pingback: Anthony_Melchiorres
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: tunisian law firm
Pingback: anonymous
Pingback: upratovanie bytov
Pingback: Black owned Businesses
Pingback: generate leads meaning
Pingback: synthetic lace front wig
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: homes for sale delaware
Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing
Pingback: elo boosting
Pingback: buy gold scottsdale
Pingback: Episodes
Pingback: Flower Seeds
Pingback: vegas world
Pingback: Private Blog Networks
Pingback: fullfilmizle
Pingback: Risk Management
Pingback: Roll Up Banners
Pingback: 125cc gy6 performance parts
Pingback: market maker method training forex
Pingback: cheap video
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games, i can play games
Pingback: free bet castle sign up offers
Pingback: elderly care
Pingback: view web page
Pingback: Deniz kizi 2
Pingback: مقوي تي بي لنك
Pingback: make a app
Pingback: apple
Pingback: pokemon go hack
Pingback: Tweets Rouse Moody Robot
Pingback: recommended you read
Pingback: jannah islamic reminder
Pingback: cheap viagra cleveland
Pingback: remote controlled drones
Pingback: Atasehir Escort Bayan
Pingback: awesomedia europe
Pingback: mäsiareň
Pingback: agen casino online
Pingback: Terence
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: app builder
Pingback: Limited edition fashion jewelry
Pingback: test preparation Westminster
Pingback: college consultants Westminster
Pingback: college consultants fountain valley
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston
Pingback: bodybuildingWhey Protein
Pingback: best mens watches under 1000
Pingback: Park Place Residences
Pingback: Dayle
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Company
Pingback: 5210 webb road tampa fl
Pingback: bella beauty skin care
Pingback: visit this page
Pingback: landscape design portland
Pingback: nikon dslr camera d3300 lens cap
Pingback: Tulsa Website Designers
Pingback: visit this site
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: manfaat gluta celena
Pingback: tattoo shops in san antonio
Pingback: California online guard card
Pingback: porno
Pingback: veterans Day 2017
Pingback: Opciones binarias
Pingback: Learn how to earn quick cash online as an affiliate
Pingback: free wso
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: Gerardo Quintero arrest
Pingback: Los Angeles Limo Service
Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency
Pingback: boolberry anonymous cryptocurrency
Pingback: Dolcett
Pingback: he said
Pingback: cheap china jerseys
Pingback: Stereotypes
Pingback: weblink
Pingback: Click Here
Pingback: Better than monero
Pingback: teh hijau
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: wsi
Pingback: this hyperlink
Pingback: Quartz countertops in Phoenix
Pingback: eheringe palladium
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: limmao consultoria marketing digital
Pingback: check here
Pingback: DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Pingback: car games
Pingback: Faye
Pingback: atasehir escort
Pingback: infection
Pingback: Pawswatch Pet Visiting
Pingback: auto
Pingback: tubemate para windows phone gratis
Pingback: wiki.opengrads.org/index.php?title=How_To_Select_The_Best_Web_Design_And_Development_Service
Pingback: polecamprzechowamy.skyrock.com/profil/
Pingback: real money online casino
Pingback: conspiracy talk
Pingback: cute sandals
Pingback: orosbu çocuğunun sitesi
Pingback: Cialis sklep
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: Renntech Mercedes
Pingback: angry birds game online
Pingback: free web hosting
Pingback: hcg drops
Pingback: wedge boots
Pingback: subway surfers
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: masonry contractors
Pingback: Inbox Blueprint
Pingback: NBA JERSEYS
Pingback: steak marinade in pepsi
Pingback: steak sauce tyler the creator instrumental
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse ft. worth texas
Pingback: stolen motorcycle
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty
Pingback: temple run
Pingback: stickman games
Pingback: bikegames
Pingback: Shonna
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Shalonda
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: vinhomes skylake pham hùng
Pingback: HIFU
Pingback: ananızı sikeceğiz
Pingback: So
Pingback: review plot
Pingback: carpet shampooing
Pingback: molodezhka4sezon17seriya18192
Pingback: singapore event company
Pingback: Kandace
Pingback: istanbul escort
Pingback: buca escort
Pingback: nottingham escorts
Pingback: mack prioleau
Pingback: Buy Drugs Regal Escorts
Pingback: Atleti al dia
Pingback: Adhesive Sticker
Pingback: stop and frisk
Pingback: EPOXI
Pingback: molodejka4sezon21seria21seria22seria23
Pingback: PVC
Pingback: siktir git
Pingback: spring loaded glitter
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: how to make quick money
Pingback: Prokop
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: Magical Microwave
Pingback: http://www.beasleyfirm.com/
Pingback: Молодежка4сезон25серия26серия
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: limo service toronto
Pingback: psicologo
Pingback: Foundation Repair
Pingback: psychic phone readings
Pingback: short term loans
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: more details
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: https://www.demandmetric.com/content/swot-analysis-tool
Pingback: cheap australian supplements
Pingback: porn
Pingback: download lagu
Pingback: easy instagram followers
Pingback: listen to this podcast
Pingback: paypal
Pingback: sites de rencontres
Pingback: buy viagra online
Pingback: the marketing consulting group
Pingback: Full Movies
Pingback: qq domino online
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: cosmetic dentistry
Pingback: Oneida
Pingback: putritoto.com
Pingback: where can i obtain
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: judi online
Pingback: get info for followers
Pingback: work from home jobs for moms
Pingback: situs judi poker