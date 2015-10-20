Working towards an #OpenWharton

Last week, while sitting in New Jersey next to a shiny lake, witnessing the emergence of autumn leaves, having just completed my annual 30-minute meditation session, I began to reflect on what’s to come at Wharton these next few months.

Whether you’re a 1Y who is now 1/8 into your Wharton experience after being smacked around by exam week, or you’re a 2Y who has finished recruiting for the second time in less than a year (or not started recruiting at all!) with only 37.5% of #mywharton left in the tank, it’s time to get down to business. That’s right, kids, it’s Q2!

For 1Ys, that means the most dreaded acronym to date – EIS. It means no more flip flops, shorts, and college t-shirts. Trade in that old wardrobe for your slacks, blazers, and suits. The other 50% of enterprising WG17, well, you do you. That’s what I did this time last year! But have no fear, you will survive! (And that curve in MGEC will get more generous as absences skyrocket! And you’ll come to hate another three letter acronym even more: FRP!)

For 2Ys, that means…well, you continue to do you, as always.

Anyways, I wanted to send along a note on behalf of your friendly neighborhood WGA. We here at the Big Dubs have been hard at work – behind the scenes or simply making a scene – since last semester, striving to make your Wharton experience as fruitful and fun as possible (HALLOWEEN IS COMING!). The WGA Council of 34 (now starring, your 2017 Cluster Presidents) is here to serve you and yours.

Last semester, we at WGA set out with one overarching goal in mind: “Open Wharton.” Maybe you’ve noticed the tiny fonted hashtag at the bottom of our WGA JWong-designed email templates? Maybe you’ve asked each other in intrigued whispers, “What does WGA’s #openwharton” mean? Maybe you’ve spent sleepless nights in bed, savoring the Da Vinci Code-esque mystery of the alluring hashtag? No? Okay. Regardless, here’s what #openwharton means to us:

  • Build awareness and acceptance of different student groups
    How can WGA facilitate better communication and community between clubs? How can we better support diversity and inclusion across the student body? These were the big questions we were asking when we first started out and when we first met as a complete WGA Council. So what’s happened since? In partnership with a number of strong student leaders and clubs, WGA is part of the founding team of the Return on Equality We are very excited to watch this initiative develop and thrive this year and beyond!
  • Increase financial transparency of WGA and clubs
    Thanks to the voluntary participation (contrary to Bull and Bear’s beliefs) of nearly 50 clubs, we published the first annual WGA Financial Transparency report. We want you the students to know where your club dues are being spent and the value your clubs are providing you. Watch out for future phases of the Financial Transparency initiative. And, if you want to know how WGA spends its Benjamins, how much we profit off of our events (we don’t), the size of my slush fund (> $100), or the size of my personal bank account (< $100), all you have to do is ask.
  • Make the academic experience more meaningful
    We all come to Wharton with different priorities. For some, academics is not one of them. For others, it is a core aspect of the Wharton experience. Whether or not you are particularly invested in your GPA, there is a ton value that we can derive from our world-class Wharton professors. Aside from our annual Iron Prof competition in the spring, we are currently working with professors to create a new program that will build a stronger connection between our world and theirs. We want to learn from professors, so let’s help them learn from us (and maybe tell them a White Party story or two).

 

Tasked with the above, WGA wants you to know that we are here to support you the students and act on your input. So whatever comments, concerns, criticism, or complaints you have, please email us: wgaexecutive@wharton.upenn.edu. (Or, for more personalized attention, send a message to anirudhj@wharton.upenn.edu. He’s a Palmer Scholar of listening.)

 

