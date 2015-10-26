10 Reasons to Attend The Whitney M. Young Jr. Conference

Don’t miss one of Wharton’s biggest conferences of the year: the 2015 Whitney M. Young Jr. Memorial Conference. Wharton’s African American MBA Association (AAMBAA) is once again celebrating the legacy of an incredible humanitarian and civil rights activist, Whitney M. Young Jr. with this year’s event, themed The New Black: Creating Impact in Business and Society on November 7th at the Ritz Carlton. Not convinced? Here, 10 reasons why you attend.

1. Interested in hip-hop but don’t have the moves for Dance Studio?

Learn how to be a hip-hop mogul. Hear one of the pioneering entrepreneurs in Hip Hop, Russell Simmons, discuss how he helped create a multi-billion dollar industry with artists such as Jay-Z and the Beastie Boys. Beyond his influence in Hip-Hop, hear how Russ diversified to do work with the Carlyle Group and in the fashion industry.

2. PAJAAMBAA JAM!

What is more “Wharton” than dressing up in ridiculous outfits for epic parties? Keep the momentum up and wear your pajamas to the most anticipated party of the year! You know you want to re-wear that onesie from Ski Weekend. With your ticket to WMY, you get free entrance into AAMBAA’s first annual PAJAMBAA Jam and two hours of open bar at the quintessential party of the 21st century. Pajamas + Ngozi = TURN UP

3. Sports enthusiasts and Grantland readers: Rembert Browne will be in the building!

For any fans of ESPN’s Grantland or those interested in sports, come listen to ESPN staff writer, Rembert Browne. Hear the former college athlete, father of four, husband to an eclectic musician, founder of two successful non-profit organizations, and a summer basketball league discuss pertinent topics in a TED Talk.

4. Interested in a career in tech?

Hear representatives from Facebook, Yahoo, and McKinsey discuss the diversity challenges facing Silicon Valley and what needs to be done.

5. Win A Final Spot in Black Enterprise Magazine’s Elevator Pitch Competition

Pitch your business plan and have the opportunity to be entered into Black Enterprise Magazine’s Elevator Pitch Competition for the chance to win $10,000 and a one-hour consultation with a Google Venture Partner.

6. Get an insider scoop on how to start your own real estate development company

Come meet Jair Lynch, an Olympic silver medalist in Gymnastics, and founder of Jair Lynch Development Partners, a DC based development company that has developed over 3 million sf of real estate projects valued at more than $800 million. Jair will talk about urban development and his unique strategy that has helped him transform Washington DC.

7. Get Some Extra Recruiting Prep In With Top Banks And Consultancies

Cozy up to recruiters and get some extra FRP prep before interviews! AAMBAA sponsors BCG, McKinsey, Accenture, Credit Suisse, Bank of America, American Express, Bain, Strategy&, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Black Enterprise and more will be in attendance and waiting to talk to you.

8. The Drinks

Come sip on some bubbly to celebrate the end of the conference with your friends and alumni at our private cocktail reception.

9. Support young local entrepreneurs

Support the kids through our Philadelphia High School Business Plan Pitch Competition. This year we launched the first ever High School Business Pitch competition and incubator for aspiring entrepreneurs throughout the Philadelphia school district. Meet members of the winning team and be a mentor or coach!

10. Uber is giving us free rides!

Use the Uber promo code “AAMBAA2015” for $20 off your first Uber ride. If you’ve used Uber before hook a friend up!

Buy your tickets today here or read more about the conference here!