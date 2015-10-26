20 Foolproof Ways to Land the Job

Career Services tells you that everyone who wants a summer internship will get one—but we’ve got some extra tricks up our sleeves to help you stand out of the crowd this recruiting season. Here, a list of the top 20 things to do at your next EIS / Coffee Chat / Happy Hour that’ll guarantee you a job—although…don’t hold us to it.

  1. Have an extended coffee chat with your company representative even though you know there are 4 other students in line after you. So what if you turn their one-on-one’s into a four-on-one session as time runs out? At least you got a chance to tell the rep about your practice schedule for the Philly marathon.
  2. Get a leg up on networking by walking up to the presenter before the EIS begins and introducing yourself while the rest of your classmates are still seating themselves. This is best done while the presenter is (a) frantically trying to load the company slideshow / video, (b) having a conversation about last year’s offers with an MBACM Advisor, or (c) talking about a confidential work-related matter with a colleague. Bonus points if you join the conversation in (c) and nod your head knowledgeably.
  3. Raise your hand during Q&A and ask questions that are relevant to no one else in the room. E.g.: “What kind of roles does your company offer for students who would like to work in China but were born in Chile, have work authorization for working in the U.S. and have an Australian passport?” Bonus points if you ask a follow-up question after they answer. Bonus points if the EIS has food and everyone is waiting for Q&A to end before eating.
  4. Raise your hand again during Q&A and ask a question that is not a question but a long backstory of how you ended up at Wharton. E.g.: “So my question is related to having come to Wharton from a PE background – I mean, I was working at McKinsey after Harvard and then switched to banking at Goldman before moving to Blackstone…”
  5. Doesn’t matter whose raised hand was chosen to ask a question, ask yours anyway. Better still, don’t raise your hand to ask the question, just ask it. You don’t need anyone’s permission.
  6. Pretend as though one had to receive a secret invite for the Happy Hour with Google employees because it’s not on the official Wharton calendar… until they announce at the end of the EIS that everyone is invited. Proceed to roll your eyes and tell the person sitting next to you, “I guess they’re opening it up to everyone
  7. Reach the post-EIS Happy Hour early and situate yourself next to a company representative as they’re ordering their drink. Introduce yourself while they’re talking to the bartender. Follow them to the restroom to get a few more questions in.
  8. If there’s a tight knot of people standing around the rep you’re itching to talk to, don’t make the fatal mistake of saying ‘excuse me’ and letting yourself in the circle. Instead, pick a fellow student and stand close enough behind them so that they are forced to become uncomfortably aware of your presence. Make sure to breathe loudly directly into their ear. Bonus points if you’ve just eaten an onion bagel.
  9. Forget the ring of students around the company rep altogether. Instead, assert yourself, cut through the circle and illustrate your leadership skills by leaning in extremely close to the rep to introduce yourself. Make sure they can’t look anywhere but into your big keen eyes – you’re just that important!
  10. Actively block someone trying to get into your chat circle by sidestepping them every time they find a potential opening, and making the circle marginally smaller.
  11. Make sure to do some essential Facebook/LinkedIn common friends research prior to the Happy Hour so you can do the “Do you know [insert name of acquaintance you barely speak with]” exercise with as many different contacts you can think of. This is best done when there are 8 other students in the circle who are too oblivious (and most probably, too incompetent) to know any of your common friends on Facebook.
  12. Break into a conversation and only talk about the company’s pre-MBA-special-people-summer-event you attended prior to Wharton because it’s so applicable to the rest of the world.
  13. Meet everyone, i.e., all 20 people from the company, at the Happy Hour. The best strategy for doing this is introducing yourself to a company rep, thanking them immediately for their time and moving on to the next person. Use your elbows to navigate through the crowded room. After all, what’s a better way to forge meaningful connections?
  14. Keep nodding at everything the company rep says throughout the evening without asking them anything. This is a great tactic because every company wants an employee who will agree to everything without asking questions and take up space where another student could actually be asking questions
  15. Laugh at everything the rep says and touch their shoulder / hand / arm every time they say anything remotely funny. Gives all the right signals.
  16. Have a long island iced tea and some vodka shots on the company’s tab.
  17. Ask about compensation.
  18. Ask about the craziest thing they ever did on a company outing / retreat.
  19. Tell them about the craziest thing you did on your last company outing / retreat / at White Party.
  20. Thank the company reps for their time, ask for their cards and promptly drop them on the sparkling clean City Taphouse floor because you’re double fisting.

 

Tags

Top