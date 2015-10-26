Cook Chili Like a Champ

Make sure you have at least four hours to let this one sit on the burner. It’s going to take a while because you need to let’s the various flavors develop – a balanced chili tend to be a crowd pleaser. But, don’t feel like you need to follow this exactly – the best thing about making chili is there’s not just one right way to do it. So make it your own. (In particular, feel free to take the heat down a notch by reducing the number of jalapeños and/or removing the habañero peppers entirely.)

Chili Recipe

Makes about 20-25 cup-sized servings

Ingredients:

One Spanish onion

Five jalapeño peppers

One package chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce

Three habañero peppers

One green pepper

About 1.5 lbs ground beef/pork/veal mix (available at Rittenhouse market)

About 1 lb chuck beef for stews

1/2 lb ground beef

2-3 tablespoons neutral oil, like grapeseed oil

Chile powder

Zatarain’s creole seasoning

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons brown sugar

8 oz beef stock

One can kidney beans

One can fire roasted tomatoes

Sriracha

Shredded cheese and green onions (for serving)

Dice entire onion and set aside.

Remove stems, seeds, and veins from jalapeños then place in a food processor with entire contents of chipotle pepper can. Process until well mixed. Set aside.

Brown chuck meat in 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven. Remove from pan and set aside. Repeat process with remaining ground meat. Set aside.

In same pan used to cook meat, add one tablespoon oil (if not enough fat has rendered), then, when hot, add onions, stirring regularly. After a few minutes, add Zatarain’s and chile powder to taste, stirring to combine.

Once onions are translucent, add chipotle pepper mixture and stir to combine. Let cook, stirring regularly.

After about 20 minutes, add all meat to mixture, and add Zatarain’s and chile powder to taste. Stir to combine.

Dice green pepper, then add to mixture. Let cook for about 10 minutes, then add 4 oz beef stock. Add whole habañero peppers, then stir.

Let cook, covered, for 30 minutes, then add remaining beef stock, and let reduce, uncovered, for an hour.

Open cans of beans and fire roasted tomatoes and add to mixture.

Heat brown sugar, butter, and about 2-3 tablespoons water in a saucepan until well combined, then add to the mixture.

Let reduce for at least an hour, or until you need to get ready for Cluster Cup Chili Cook Off

Taste, add seasonings, and add sriracha if more heat is needed.

Serve with cheese, green onions, and sriracha.