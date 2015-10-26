How Non-Mature Folks Can Survive Mature Recruiting

Starting up the next Warby Parker of XYZ? Planning on doing Enterprise Recruiting? Generally sponsored in life? Or just clueless? If you ain’t recruiting this season, here is a sneak peek of what you must do.
Take Advantage
1. Attend the first 5 minutes of a lunch-time EIS for some free lunch. Choose wisely – not all of them serve food!
Beat FOMO
2. Convince yourself every morning that wearing shorts to your workplace (or vacation, if you are sponsored) on a sunny day is way cooler than suiting up.
3. If you are planning to start your own business, use the hours you’re not recruiting to formalize your ideas with like-minded people. From my little experience, if you are doing 3 to 5 such sessions a week, you won’t even have time to worry about what your recruiting classmates are doing.
4. Organize these brainstorming sessions and meetings at the same time as the most sought after EISes or happy-hours so you don’t FOMO-walk into one of them with the intention of recruiting.
5. Actually, do walk into one of these EISes with that intention. Most likely, as it happened to me, you won’t end up going to any more. These are potentially life-changing moments—the ones where it suddenly makes sense to you why not recruiting is the better option.
6. If you are still impatient about the lack enterprise recruiting options right now, remember this: Wharton will ensure that 100% of us get a summer job somewhere, somehow.
Academics and Career
7. There is no better way to undo the midterm damage—or if you are one of those rare breeds, then attaining the Dean’s list— than catching up on weekends with some reading when the world goes for consulting conferences.
8. If you have a business idea, set measurable goals with a concrete timeline and set a specific action plan for your baby. It’s pretty easy to waste your free time, so have a friend or two to keep you accountable.
9. While your peers are forging networks with their target firms, reach out to professors, alums (who are incredibly responsive from my experience), lawyers (if you are an international like me, you’ll need one to determine how not to get deported once you start your business and don’t have a sponsor) and mixer events to build your own relationships in the industry you are targeting.
The Big One
10. Repeat Steps 2- 9 till you reach enlightenment.
