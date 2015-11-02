How much did we learn?

learningteam

It’s been a quarter at Wharton, and among all the people we have gotten to know, the ones we have spent a substantial amount of time with are members of our learning team. Trying to understanding the experience of learning teams, beyond my own, I interviewed members of a learning team from Cohort D to ask their views on the learning team model at Wharton. In a group interview, here is what the team had to say:

  1. One word that describes your learning team experience?

Emily: “Keep it Simple, Stupiddz,” which is also our team motto.

Brian: Entertaining.

Abhay: Transformative.

Sneha: Agreeable.

Chris: Collaborative.

Yana: Collaborative.

 

  1. Were there any courses where you thought the learning team model did not work?

Emily: No.

Brian: Great for marketing case studies, but limited time to think about the cases ahead of time and then discuss fully and thoroughly with the group.

Abhay: No. I always had something new to learn from my team, which is part of the reason why I came to Wharton.

Sneha: A course like Stats would be very easy for someone from a quant/ analytical background and the others tend to be left out from the group.

Chris:  I’ve only had one course with them and it worked.

Yana: No – even for courses like MGEC and OPIM where there is less group work it is nice to have your learning team around for completing problem sets!

 

  1. What do you enjoy the most about being a member of your learning team?

Emily:  Diversity of team members bring in wide variety of experiences or backgrounds, which enriches our discussions.

Brian:  Everyone’s got a unique role to play and a unique joke to tell.

Abhay: We always end each meeting with – “we crushed that!”

Sneha: We actually never hang out in a social setting (drinking or partying together – because half of our team doesn’t drink/ has family commitments on weekends). Even then, the friendship feels natural and different from other friend groups at Wharton.

Chris: We are a really diverse team and everyone genuinely gets along so it creates a great atmosphere.

Yana: Spending quality time with 5 interesting, smart and driven people.

 

  1. What about the learning team model gets to you sometimes?

Emily: Too many rounds of formal or written feedback; seems too artificial.

Brian: Not enough time to really give it the effort it deserves.

Abhay: Scheduling meetings. It’s always an exercise finding a time that works for everyone.

Sneha: It is a little frustrating when one slot works for everyone except one person and the conflict that this person has doesn’t seem important to you.

Chris: So hard to schedule times to meet!

Yana: Group work taking up more time than necessary. If we find ourselves deliberating on a minor point for too long, we consciously tell ourselves tomake a decision and move on.

 

  1. Who’s the rockstar in your team?

Emily: Chris Shelton – so nice and humble. He has a family and makes us feel like an extended part of his family.

Brian: Emily – she balances an efficient workstyle with a great sense of humor…plus she speaks 43 languages.

Abhay: Each person on my team is a rockstar. We come from such different backgrounds which make the interactions so rich.

Sneha: Chris Shelton – Super super mature for his age and a role model for most of us, his life is what we aspire to live (Balanced life with 3 kids and a proper house!)

Chris: Abhay.

Yana: My team mates are all rock stars in their own way. Abhay – the math genius, no one gets it quicker than Abhay… Sneha – can explain MGEC concepts in a digestible manner in a quarter of lecture time Emily – entrepreneur in the making Brian – our in-house consultant, also has a creative mind Chris – finance extraordinaire (also the father figure of the group).

 

  1. Would you call yourself a freerider?

Emily: No.

Brian: Freerider seems a bit harsh…how about Dzsocial loaferdz.

Abhay: I’d like to think not but I’ve definitely been in marketing case sessions where I’ve had very little to contribute. That’s when I end up being the scribe.

Sneha: Nope. Nobody in the team is.

Chris: In MGEC.

Yana: So far we have all put in equal effort. We all have different but complementary strengths and skills.

 

  1. Your fondest memory with your learning team so far?

Emily: Homemade dinner at Chris Shelton’s house. This allowed us to get to know each other much better.

Brian: Our consistent overconfidence in our performance…we always pat ourselves on the back (often way too early!).

Abhay: Learning team retreat – Writing lyrics to backstreets back. I think we have an alternate career as a band if life after Wharton doesn’t work out.

Sneha: Yana laughing so much at our conversations that she started crying by the end of it.

Chris: We killed it at the leadership retreat.

Yana: Winning two group activities at the learning team retreat. Who knew that we were so could at skiing on planks of wood across the fields?!

 

  1. Should the learning team be continued into the second year?

Emily: No; makes less sense since we’re taking different courses, but am sure that our team will get together monthly for catch ups.

Brian:  I like the learning team dynamic in case work, so maybe for classes that are taught using the case method.

Abhay:  Didn’t realize it was only for the first year. This is the dream team. I’d always pick them.

Sneha: Yes. I have been lucky with the folks in my learning team and would definitely want to work together again.

Chris: Yes, if we have classes together.

Yana: Only if I get to work with my current learning team :) there’s never been a dull moment.

 

  1. What would be your sales pitch to recruit a new person into your learning team be?

Emily: Be part of the most chill and friendly team — we’re like a family and often chill at each other’s houses :)

Brian: Smart people! Six of them!

Abhay: Don’t think we need one. We’d ask them why they want to join us – and ask them to submit a 100 word statement of interest in true Wharton form.

Sneha: We are so perfect. We dont need anyone else!

Chris: We are super collaborative with no egos and have a lot of fun.

Yana: Our learning team name is K.I.S.S based on our motto – Keep it simple stupid! If you associate with that motto then you’ll fit right in!

