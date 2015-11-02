How much did we learn?

It’s been a quarter at Wharton, and among all the people we have gotten to know, the ones we have spent a substantial amount of time with are members of our learning team. Trying to understanding the experience of learning teams, beyond my own, I interviewed members of a learning team from Cohort D to ask their views on the learning team model at Wharton. In a group interview, here is what the team had to say:
- One word that describes your learning team experience?
Emily: “Keep it Simple, Stupiddz,” which is also our team motto.
Brian: Entertaining.
Abhay: Transformative.
Sneha: Agreeable.
Chris: Collaborative.
Yana: Collaborative.
- Were there any courses where you thought the learning team model did not work?
Emily: No.
Brian: Great for marketing case studies, but limited time to think about the cases ahead of time and then discuss fully and thoroughly with the group.
Abhay: No. I always had something new to learn from my team, which is part of the reason why I came to Wharton.
Sneha: A course like Stats would be very easy for someone from a quant/ analytical background and the others tend to be left out from the group.
Chris: I’ve only had one course with them and it worked.
Yana: No – even for courses like MGEC and OPIM where there is less group work it is nice to have your learning team around for completing problem sets!
- What do you enjoy the most about being a member of your learning team?
Emily: Diversity of team members bring in wide variety of experiences or backgrounds, which enriches our discussions.
Brian: Everyone’s got a unique role to play and a unique joke to tell.
Abhay: We always end each meeting with – “we crushed that!”
Sneha: We actually never hang out in a social setting (drinking or partying together – because half of our team doesn’t drink/ has family commitments on weekends). Even then, the friendship feels natural and different from other friend groups at Wharton.
Chris: We are a really diverse team and everyone genuinely gets along so it creates a great atmosphere.
Yana: Spending quality time with 5 interesting, smart and driven people.
- What about the learning team model gets to you sometimes?
Emily: Too many rounds of formal or written feedback; seems too artificial.
Brian: Not enough time to really give it the effort it deserves.
Abhay: Scheduling meetings. It’s always an exercise finding a time that works for everyone.
Sneha: It is a little frustrating when one slot works for everyone except one person and the conflict that this person has doesn’t seem important to you.
Chris: So hard to schedule times to meet!
Yana: Group work taking up more time than necessary. If we find ourselves deliberating on a minor point for too long, we consciously tell ourselves tomake a decision and move on.
- Who’s the rockstar in your team?
Emily: Chris Shelton – so nice and humble. He has a family and makes us feel like an extended part of his family.
Brian: Emily – she balances an efficient workstyle with a great sense of humor…plus she speaks 43 languages.
Abhay: Each person on my team is a rockstar. We come from such different backgrounds which make the interactions so rich.
Sneha: Chris Shelton – Super super mature for his age and a role model for most of us, his life is what we aspire to live (Balanced life with 3 kids and a proper house!)
Chris: Abhay.
Yana: My team mates are all rock stars in their own way. Abhay – the math genius, no one gets it quicker than Abhay… Sneha – can explain MGEC concepts in a digestible manner in a quarter of lecture time Emily – entrepreneur in the making Brian – our in-house consultant, also has a creative mind Chris – finance extraordinaire (also the father figure of the group).
- Would you call yourself a freerider?
Emily: No.
Brian: Freerider seems a bit harsh…how about Dzsocial loaferdz.
Abhay: I’d like to think not but I’ve definitely been in marketing case sessions where I’ve had very little to contribute. That’s when I end up being the scribe.
Sneha: Nope. Nobody in the team is.
Chris: In MGEC.
Yana: So far we have all put in equal effort. We all have different but complementary strengths and skills.
- Your fondest memory with your learning team so far?
Emily: Homemade dinner at Chris Shelton’s house. This allowed us to get to know each other much better.
Brian: Our consistent overconfidence in our performance…we always pat ourselves on the back (often way too early!).
Abhay: Learning team retreat – Writing lyrics to backstreets back. I think we have an alternate career as a band if life after Wharton doesn’t work out.
Sneha: Yana laughing so much at our conversations that she started crying by the end of it.
Chris: We killed it at the leadership retreat.
Yana: Winning two group activities at the learning team retreat. Who knew that we were so could at skiing on planks of wood across the fields?!
- Should the learning team be continued into the second year?
Emily: No; makes less sense since we’re taking different courses, but am sure that our team will get together monthly for catch ups.
Brian: I like the learning team dynamic in case work, so maybe for classes that are taught using the case method.
Abhay: Didn’t realize it was only for the first year. This is the dream team. I’d always pick them.
Sneha: Yes. I have been lucky with the folks in my learning team and would definitely want to work together again.
Chris: Yes, if we have classes together.
Yana: Only if I get to work with my current learning team there’s never been a dull moment.
- What would be your sales pitch to recruit a new person into your learning team be?
Emily: Be part of the most chill and friendly team — we’re like a family and often chill at each other’s houses
Brian: Smart people! Six of them!
Abhay: Don’t think we need one. We’d ask them why they want to join us – and ask them to submit a 100 word statement of interest in true Wharton form.
Sneha: We are so perfect. We dont need anyone else!
Chris: We are super collaborative with no egos and have a lot of fun.
Yana: Our learning team name is K.I.S.S based on our motto – Keep it simple stupid! If you associate with that motto then you’ll fit right in!
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb
Pingback: 3nvb54wnxd5cbvbecnv5ev75bc
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales
Pingback: mandolin picks
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland
Pingback: security melbourne
Pingback: webcammodel worden
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: Home
Pingback: Winnipeg Winter Parking Ban By-Law
Pingback: t.noronha@resolutionrigging.com.au
Pingback: dave@redsglobal.com
Pingback: Gym Shorts
Pingback: Best buy smartphone accessories
Pingback: Personal Trainer Websites
Pingback: ecograf portabil
Pingback: webcam girl
Pingback: banheira
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: open skyz
Pingback: best t-shirt design
Pingback: recycle clothes for cash
Pingback: criminal defense attorney
Pingback: chapter 13 bankruptcy harrisburg
Pingback: porno
Pingback: raspberry ketone diet pills reviews
Pingback: esta
Pingback: Read More Here
Pingback: Prostate Health Supplement
Pingback: a fantastic read
Pingback: auto bucharest
Pingback: ecografe ieftine
Pingback: curso de detetive particular
Pingback: bikiniluxe reviews
Pingback: Habib Shekhanzai
Pingback: Coffee brands
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: roofing
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: foundation repair
Pingback: Buy Isagenix
Pingback: ramalan bintang 2016
Pingback: league of legends clothes
Pingback: hirelay.com
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts
Pingback: email validation service
Pingback: short movie
Pingback: luvmehair.com
Pingback: qddeji
Pingback: plumbing
Pingback: personal injury lawyers in Ottawa
Pingback: employee drug screening
Pingback: Madden Nfl Mobile cheats
Pingback: Palmer Otting
Pingback: no deposit casinoï¿½
Pingback: publishing an ebook on amazon
Pingback: Wiki links
Pingback: Shell Scanner
Pingback: garcinia cambogia extract slimming patches
Pingback: Kids karate
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click
Pingback: local seo minneapolis
Pingback: essay milf anal fucking
Pingback: Escort
Pingback: handicapped transportation
Pingback: Peppa Pig
Pingback: apple shooter 2
Pingback: comprar seguidores twitter
Pingback: fan art merchandise
Pingback: Get the facts
Pingback: More Info
Pingback: handicapped transportation
Pingback: Adriane
Pingback: how to get your anal on itunes
Pingback: at this link
Pingback: get money by downloading porns
Pingback: Toys
Pingback: get anal reviews
Pingback: website development
Pingback: valentines day gifts
Pingback: Carburetors
Pingback: Freelance illustrator
Pingback: unique jewelry denver
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer
Pingback: this website
Pingback: donald trump
Pingback: Termite Control Perth
Pingback: royalclub
Pingback: galveston beach house rentals
Pingback: tattoo supply
Pingback: Adipex
Pingback: Sports Eyewear
Pingback: baby history
Pingback: clint bertucci
Pingback: norse babies
Pingback: We buy houses Fort Worth
Pingback: weblink
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music
Pingback: check here
Pingback: stlpiky
Pingback: search engine optimization experts
Pingback: tenerife blog
Pingback: cheat boom beach
Pingback: movietube
Pingback: cheats for boom beach
Pingback: my singing monsters diamond cheat
Pingback: hungry shark hack
Pingback: Drawing For Kids
Pingback: guitar picks
Pingback: AXA Singapore
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur
Pingback: british used clothing
Pingback: antispam e.v.
Pingback: Wide Roller banners
Pingback: scify
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga
Pingback: Prebiotic
Pingback: pump for water jugs
Pingback: surveillance cameras
Pingback: OCA film laminator
Pingback: Lucrecia
Pingback: internet marketing tips
Pingback: in home dog sitter in naples
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Malang
Pingback: we buy ugly houses
Pingback: generate info
Pingback: what voltage is a car battery
Pingback: how to eat more vegetables
Pingback: News Magazine
Pingback: advanced search
Pingback: Volkswagen parts
Pingback: pelangsing tubuh cepat
Pingback: judi casino 338a
Pingback: iq option
Pingback: Easy TV Money Success
Pingback: World music
Pingback: Agen Bola 2016
Pingback: take home pay calculator
Pingback: Realtor BPO REO Real Estate Foreclosure
Pingback: start up business loans
Pingback: penny auction developer
Pingback: Personal Growth
Pingback: anastasiadate
Pingback: #3626;ติ๊กทู
Pingback: Instant ageless
Pingback: edm mix
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa
Pingback: cerrajeros valencia economicos
Pingback: weed control tulsa
Pingback: investigators
Pingback: cold room installation
Pingback: real estate brokerage new port richey
Pingback: dart boards dick's sporting goods
Pingback: gay dating geneva
Pingback: Entreprise de menage montreal
Pingback: cute sticky notes for girlfriend
Pingback: cheap cf cards
Pingback: Motor Club of America compensation
Pingback: Zootopia
Pingback: movies
Pingback: latest virtual reality gaming
Pingback: REGALO BODA
Pingback: Data collection and billing
Pingback: Godaddy Hosting Promo Code
Pingback: donation crowdfunding
Pingback: gap insurance coverage
Pingback: roof repair
Pingback: Trading Emini
Pingback: cerrajero elche
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016
Pingback: cerrajeros paterna 24 horas
Pingback: Heavy Construction Equipment
Pingback: rosengard.tv
Pingback: Electrician Kirkby
Pingback: Illa
Pingback: Thai Porn
Pingback: http://boo.vg/JNiE
Pingback: navigate to this website
Pingback: help loading penske truck
Pingback: pet care in naples
Pingback: best mattresses 2016
Pingback: roasting pan usage
Pingback: PSD Mockups
Pingback: toko sprei
Pingback: wedding halls Houston
Pingback: starcom
Pingback: the walking dead saison 7 streaming gratuit
Pingback: m88 wap
Pingback: Sale Miami
Pingback: Brooklyn Body Shop
Pingback: Canon Compatible CLI-251XL High Yield Black
Pingback: affärsjurister i stockholm
Pingback: affärsjuridik i stockholm
Pingback: duckbill check valve water flood diffuser
Pingback: RunAWebinar Review
Pingback: Nootropic
Pingback: guest posting services
Pingback: Plano Plastic Surgeon
Pingback: hard drive shredding
Pingback: The Biggest Myth About most expensive jewelry Exposed
Pingback: Workout Clothes
Pingback: light change color
Pingback: Gemstone Jewelry
Pingback: dinosaur game
Pingback: Excel Consultants
Pingback: jurong MCL
Pingback: ea scalper
Pingback: Word Search Games
Pingback: hollywood gossip
Pingback: InstallShield 2016
Pingback: Chennai Startups
Pingback: personal trainer
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding
Pingback: best pet care in naples
Pingback: cat sitter
Pingback: greatest pet sitter in naples fl
Pingback: brain peak
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga
Pingback: Tao of Badass Joshua Pellicer
Pingback: naples pet sitter
Pingback: forskolin reviews dr oz
Pingback: plant based diet
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration of Austin - Lakeway TX
Pingback: comic porn
Pingback: Blender
Pingback: attraction marketing
Pingback: rodan and fields scam
Pingback: free bulk email marketing software
Pingback: dog sitter
Pingback: rancho cucamonga boot camp
Pingback: Juan
Pingback: marquetry cabinets
Pingback: Clash of Royale Hack Gem Android and iOS Chest
Pingback: Cool TShirts
Pingback: voice lessons phoenix
Pingback: About ThumbsUp, a Guide to Colombo
Pingback: david wygant books
Pingback: Air Conditioning repair North Richland hills
Pingback: birthday quotes
Pingback: online casino no deposit bonus
Pingback: jump manual workout chart
Pingback: affordable moving company canada
Pingback: Sexafspraak
Pingback: candy saga
Pingback: learn the facts here now
Pingback: fast cash loan
Pingback: affiliate marketing
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria
Pingback: free samples
Pingback: healthy weight loss pills
Pingback: seo ekspert
Pingback: Purely
Pingback: roman reigns biceps
Pingback: clash royale hack no survey
Pingback: psychic readings
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: mens koala shirts
Pingback: love quotes and sayings
Pingback: Obsession Phrases
Pingback: Ottawa Basement Finishing
Pingback: vip printing
Pingback: rehau upvc windows
Pingback: good morning images with inspirational quotes
Pingback: chlamydia
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: bob mangat
Pingback: Computer Repair
Pingback: Windows Company
Pingback: free psychic readings
Pingback: cnbc
Pingback: reviews on california psychics
Pingback: las-vegaseat24hours.bagging.top
Pingback: local listing
Pingback: City professional dentists church st
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Make Money From Home 2017
Pingback: Mastering Witchcraft Reading
Pingback: how to tone your butt
Pingback: atl business news
Pingback: Fun games for kids
Pingback: sms timer
Pingback: escorts
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Medix College Reviews
Pingback: Responsive web design
Pingback: Kamagra
Pingback: sportsbook
Pingback: ï»¿judi bola
Pingback: propane fire pit
Pingback: custom rugs
Pingback: riparazione iphone
Pingback: verhuisbedrijf rotterdam
Pingback: sleep aid
Pingback: spy text messages
Pingback: Whatsapp bulk messaging app
Pingback: photinia red robin
Pingback: piante da siepe
Pingback: ï»¿edarling
Pingback: seo discount packages
Pingback: spearguns
Pingback: mobile strike tips and tricks
Pingback: www.bonuse.pw
Pingback: ï»¿seo
Pingback: Business Templates
Pingback: best home air purifier for asthma
Pingback: instant payday
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co
Pingback: send earnings
Pingback: cusco puno bus
Pingback: Buy Beats exclusive rights
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams
Pingback: SEO ekspert
Pingback: Maria Johnsen
Pingback: closest liquor store
Pingback: SEO in Norway
Pingback: SEO expert
Pingback: schedule maker
Pingback: class schedule maker
Pingback: Virtual reality info
Pingback: windows
Pingback: www.china-eng.com
Pingback: songwriting tips
Pingback: Bible
Pingback: Casino
Pingback: Corbin Maxwell's book
Pingback: massage
Pingback: sports picks
Pingback: Tess and Trish necklace
Pingback: meniscus pain
Pingback: la viagra
Pingback: Lucy
Pingback: nordstrom coupon
Pingback: seattle and bellevue assisted living
Pingback: make money on ebay
Pingback: SEO Denmark
Pingback: www.yidejewelry.com
Pingback: vwww.y-ou-shoes.com
Pingback: plumbers bend or
Pingback: professional writing service
Pingback: Michael Jordan North Carolina Jersey
Pingback: ï»¿san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Ideal Zanusssi Service in beheira
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: Full Report
Pingback: over here
Pingback: Data Recovery Services
Pingback: jojoentertainment
Pingback: hack para clash of clans
Pingback: Free WSET Course
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery
Pingback: Rafferty Pendery Scientology
Pingback: tin nguyen blog
Pingback: Albuquerque
Pingback: booter
Pingback: follar
Pingback: airflow
Pingback: garden designer
Pingback: landscape garden design london
Pingback: ca do euro
Pingback: no credit check loans
Pingback: Men's magazine
Pingback: romano's stores close
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: Taschengeldladies
Pingback: top rated portable air purifiers
Pingback: make money online
Pingback: ???????
Pingback: Storage Gloucestershire
Pingback: cara lihat statement maxbet
Pingback: print vip
Pingback: printingvip.com
Pingback: landscape garden design
Pingback: sms lån
Pingback: http://classified.rep-am.com/?s=203-489-5314&cat=0
Pingback: we serve Canada & United States Nation Wide
Pingback: Peppa Pig
Pingback: tapas bar london
Pingback: Nursery Rhymes
Pingback: iv therapy day spa\/salon
Pingback: restaurants westfield london
Pingback: restaurants bluewater
Pingback: buy OnePlus 3 in Deutschland
Pingback: Find voucher online
Pingback: avast premier key
Pingback: Restaurant review Dar es salaam
Pingback: pswonline
Pingback: Lavone
Pingback: finger family
Pingback: nutricionista barcelona
Pingback: M8BET
Pingback: M.O.B.E.
Pingback: fuck google
Pingback: pornhub
Pingback: Save On Energy
Pingback: Final drive motors for excavators
Pingback: finger family
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: jajajajajajaja
Pingback: vitamin c iv therapy side effects
Pingback: iv therapy boca raton
Pingback: dlh
Pingback: samsung unlocking
Pingback: samsung unlock
Pingback: kids animation
Pingback: purificadora
Pingback: horse racing tips
Pingback: drawing
Pingback: blaty drewniane
Pingback: Selling your house in princeton
Pingback: como comprar en usa desde colombia
Pingback: ????
Pingback: restaurants shoreditch
Pingback: pewdiepie
Pingback: american heritage inc
Pingback: porno español
Pingback: meetic 3 dias gratis
Pingback: https://bodyshaper34gr.shutterfly.com/21
Pingback: copper parts
Pingback: elewacje
Pingback: vAuto Login
Pingback: Removals Gloucester
Pingback: Honest Review 2016
Pingback: Storage Cheltenham
Pingback: http://clarindaclinic.com/dentistoakleigh/
Pingback: podlogi drewniane dlh
Pingback: kids animation
Pingback: car
Pingback: best aussie pokies
Pingback: kids animation
Pingback: t shirt printing murah
Pingback: husband
Pingback: peppa pig
Pingback: northeastern university
Pingback: Verizon Wireless Business Login
Pingback: LikeEJ Silicone Butt Panty
Pingback: Love Quotes for her
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1Xe4H7o
Pingback: ï»¿junk cars
Pingback: Villalarm
Pingback: Hutto dentist
Pingback: escort
Pingback: Home security Austin
Pingback: Vietnam culture
Pingback: 诛仙3充值
Pingback: download video yt
Pingback: The Lost Ways Review
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble
Pingback: women fashion
Pingback: Find a Tax CPA
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds
Pingback: samsonite carry on
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: best android phone
Pingback: Bad service
Pingback: correo gmail
Pingback: Otto
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Famous Websites
Pingback: Douglas
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: nursery rhymes
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirt
Pingback: agen sbobet
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle
Pingback: Hottest WAGs
Pingback: donkey
Pingback: Detroit Lions NFL Season Preview
Pingback: แก้วเซรามิค
Pingback: spiderman
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond
Pingback: ï»¿gambling
Pingback: consultar PIS
Pingback: web design
Pingback: electric scooter
Pingback: Brussels approves heating
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel
Pingback: casino sbobet
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: recupero dati
Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid
Pingback: spam scam
Pingback: large recliner
Pingback: forex
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys
Pingback: slot
Pingback: kalici makyaj
Pingback: ï»¿alpha brain
Pingback: Detroit Tigers T-Shirts
Pingback: ego cialis
Pingback: porn videos
Pingback: escape rooms
Pingback: how to regrow hair naturally for men
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store
Pingback: kittens
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Apparel
Pingback: escorting service
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: trading
Pingback: Detroit Pistons T-Shirts
Pingback: how to grow hair
Pingback: visit site
Pingback: electrician
Pingback: Web Wealth System Back Office
Pingback: KTC PACE usa
Pingback: tao system of badass book
Pingback: Ver peliculas online cine Español gratis
Pingback: coloring
Pingback: Escort iquique
Pingback: Escorts Copiapo
Pingback: Escorts en Chillan
Pingback: Fix financial problems
Pingback: mypillowreviews.xyz
Pingback: Escorts en iquique
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋
Pingback: smoke ventilation system
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey
Pingback: self balancing scooter
Pingback: construction vehicles
Pingback: best dating site toronto
Pingback: dewedding
Pingback: online game
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store
Pingback: social
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/
Pingback: Zelda Nintendo Gaming 90s Cringe
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: cranecrews.com
Pingback: Free XXX Porn
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California
Pingback: porno.
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal San Francisco
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal California
Pingback: online games
Pingback: Kamagra
Pingback: mobile retail internet
Pingback: Kamagra najtaniej w internecie
Pingback: uab ost express
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Los Angeles
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: mortgage broker Toronto
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls
Pingback: Teen XXX Porn
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Jackets
Pingback: Shemale Porn
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos
Pingback: iPhone
Pingback: Brazzers Porn
Pingback: Siding Contractor
Pingback: ï»¿pest control
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts
Pingback: Bowling Store
Pingback: Bowling Balls
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: nursery rhymes
Pingback: pest control
Pingback: ï»¿porno
Pingback: simple crm
Pingback: Peppa pig
Pingback: animals
Pingback: Expert Ikea kitchen cabinet Installers
Pingback: 808 mafia
Pingback: pvp serverler
Pingback: Kandra
Pingback: ?watch porn online
Pingback: electronic board manufacturers
Pingback: Orlando SEO
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje
Pingback: online cigarette
Pingback: domino poker
Pingback: Classie
Pingback: phenq review
Pingback: I understand
Pingback: buy hacklink
Pingback: get fast cash
Pingback: couponcode
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite fast
Pingback: discount code
Pingback: Real estate listing
Pingback: hentai
Pingback: Levitra cena
Pingback: kasyno gry hazardowe
Pingback: ASMR Cranial Nerve Exam Examination
Pingback: microsoft office professional plus 2013
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: supplement manufacturers low minimum
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape
Pingback: Carl Kruse Nonprofits
Pingback: Libbie
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven
Pingback: Nia
Pingback: poodle dog breed information
Pingback: Viagra
Pingback: photo booth toronto
Pingback: Surrey Limo
Pingback: printed club flyers
Pingback: purifiadoras de agua
Pingback: food singapore
Pingback: Paul DeGregory
Pingback: Mia Khalifa
Pingback: Denese
Pingback: Evans
Pingback: little india denver
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York
Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Concealer Palette
Pingback: pozyczki
Pingback: Compression Shirt Men
Pingback: HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONG
Pingback: Situs poker online indonesia
Pingback: #1 Rated Bankruptcy Law Firm
Pingback: phone 6s huge discount
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation
Pingback: Minecraft Account
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review
Pingback: mlm secrets
Pingback: Damaris Aristide
Pingback: Attractions
Pingback: Ted Feagen
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: brain smart ultra
Pingback: Medical Waste Disposal Miami
Pingback: Top 10
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: porn
Pingback: sexy shoes
Pingback: lose weight
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews
Pingback: escortbayan
Pingback: Singapore Training Room Rental
Pingback: ESCORT
Pingback: ï»¿osos de peluche
Pingback: Online Marketing Singapore
Pingback: ï»¿thirdphaseofmoon
Pingback: tantric massage london
Pingback: london tantric
Pingback: Family Lawyer Nashville
Pingback: nude cams
Pingback: Glass dildo
Pingback: Criminal Defense Attorney Nashville
Pingback: how to boost fertility
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Verizon 3G IP Craigslist
Pingback: Best G-Spot Vibrator
Pingback: http://www.hr.com/en/app/blog/2016/05/3-keys-to-reducing-employee-turnover-in-the-christ_inzzz3ra.html
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: msr206
Pingback: chip and dale
Pingback: open a franchise
Pingback: easy no carb meals
Pingback: fair trade coffee
Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyer Dallas TX
Pingback: monster truck crashes
Pingback: ï»¿money
Pingback: vr1
Pingback: حقين شراء الاثاث المستعمل بالرياض
Pingback: opciones binarias 2016
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: Viddyoze 2.0 Review
Pingback: Desert Safari Dubai
Pingback: mypsychicadvice
Pingback: Best Christian Shirts
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: Tile Cleaning
Pingback: renovation
Pingback: watch batman v superman full movie online
Pingback: birthday meme
Pingback: spiderman
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan
Pingback: star wars original trilogy
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Baby Shop Singapore
Pingback: Pendik cocuk eskort
Pingback: Best PC builder
Pingback: Massage Canada Water
Pingback: https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=jSXHTMqn2b8
Pingback: Top Realtor
Pingback: handmade
Pingback: eb5
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: Best lawn care company Atlanta
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan
Pingback: driving lessons barnet
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac
Pingback: ï»¿cocuk escort
Pingback: asuransi perjalanan terbaik
Pingback: adam and eve store coupons
Pingback: judi domino q kick
Pingback: sauvage black lace bikini
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet
Pingback: avengers
Pingback: security camera
Pingback: sports betting
Pingback: FastComet Coupons
Pingback: child escort girl
Pingback: ï»¿Viagra
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: situs poker online
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: peppa pig
Pingback: reference
Pingback: business reviews
Pingback: tech reviews
Pingback: Club car light kits
Pingback: HOLIDAY LIGHTING
Pingback: live soccer
Pingback: viagra
Pingback: Self made 4
Pingback: roof replacement morris county nj
Pingback: bulk sms
Pingback: Bail Bondsman
Pingback: grammar check
Pingback: chinakopen.nl
Pingback: paytren
Pingback: Best Diet Pills
Pingback: agen poker
Pingback: Los 10
Pingback: best male sex toys
Pingback: what women want in bed
Pingback: mcdonalds delivery uk
Pingback: House Loans Tulsa
Pingback: phen375
Pingback: Shop our inventory of Herbalife Shake
Pingback: watercolors
Pingback: Laptop Disposal
Pingback: Air Conditioning Sales
Pingback: IT Asset recycling
Pingback: it disposal
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk pornosu
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: http://msphack.com.pl
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia
Pingback: commercial interiors
Pingback: cocuk escort
Pingback: Bodybuilders meal bag
Pingback: Getting Viagra with Allure Nottingham Escorts
Pingback: part worn tyres poolstock
Pingback: hormone therapy medical weight loss in wilminton
Pingback: van-eyck.com-G
Pingback: takipci porn
Pingback: onewaytickeeet
Pingback: Bianco Carrara
Pingback: Security Camera
Pingback: hospedaje en gualeguaychu
Pingback: us open tennis 2016
Pingback: this site
Pingback: chat no registration
Pingback: 健麗
Pingback: video production London
Pingback: pharmacy
Pingback: New York Medical Waste Disposal
Pingback: Reneu
Pingback: Herbalife Prices
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX
Pingback: Fort Lauderdale Medical Waste Disposal
Pingback: hawaiian poke
Pingback: instagram porn
Pingback: executive coaching
Pingback: bitcoin casinos
Pingback: pokemon go hack android gps
Pingback: click here for more
Pingback: Men's Team Tennis Uniforms
Pingback: loan sharks
Pingback: Bigo Live Online
Pingback: international mall tampa
Pingback: avocat permi
Pingback: hunting crossbow
Pingback: bliss spa tampa
Pingback: Malaysia Freebies
Pingback: glow spa tampa
Pingback: Clear bra straps
Pingback: discount codes
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: discount codes
Pingback: instrumental beats
Pingback: golf cart lift kits
Pingback: PatMazines - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es!
Pingback: french press coffee maker
Pingback: Granite Countertops Spring TX
Pingback: Cream Temulawak
Pingback: Connor
Pingback: moreton island accommodation
Pingback: sponsor id for worldventures
Pingback: porno sex
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak
Pingback: home security
Pingback: How To Better Handle Your Back Pain
Pingback: purchase Instagram Likes
Pingback: Opciones Binarias
Pingback: Teen Driving Lessons
Pingback: christian counsellor west vancouver bc
Pingback: national seo packages
Pingback: Telescope Radio
Pingback: Shipping to Malaysia
Pingback: seo packages in usa
Pingback: banheira hidro
Pingback: Pang classic play friv games
Pingback: seo packages and prices
Pingback: island people
Pingback: Kizi 2 kizi2 play the best free online games - kizi play games
Pingback: Trevino Enterprises Voted #1 company for your Marketing Needs
Pingback: currency converter
Pingback: online mixing
Pingback: meet single women
Pingback: memory training Singapore
Pingback: pheromonesformen
Pingback: pillole per erezione senza ricetta
Pingback: Contemporary African Art
Pingback: online sports betting
Pingback: KNOW MORE
Pingback: video production company
Pingback: Oppa
Pingback: NetLink Solutions
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: Tulsa Sprinkler Systems
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes
Pingback: upratovanie vchodov
Pingback: Black attorneys
Pingback: a knockout post
Pingback: car rental mauritius
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: ï»¿creapure
Pingback: message broker
Pingback: argos voucher
Pingback: Firework insurance
Pingback: delaware real estate
Pingback: personal swot analysis
Pingback: luxury sedan rentals
Pingback: franchise loans
Pingback: second mortgage toronto
Pingback: Professional Forex Brokers
Pingback: Viagra pill coupon
Pingback: Facebook and Instagram WOM Marketing
Pingback: toronto mortgage
Pingback: eloboosting
Pingback: Viagra coupon
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: buy Viagra 50% off
Pingback: 95% off Viagra pills
Pingback: sell diamonds phoenix
Pingback: Fun Episodes
Pingback: IOT
Pingback: Kilimanjaro climbing
Pingback: Profit Accumulator Review
Pingback: how to apply for Medicare
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Laopaibet - Dicas e Diversos
Pingback: Auditors in South Africa
Pingback: battery doctor
Pingback: market maker method
Pingback: Friv kizi yepi gazo ebog online games Kizi friv y8 games
Pingback: Why should you prefer the kizi 2
Pingback: taekwondo
Pingback: Friv games kizi, crossy road kizi online games
Pingback: Masha and Dora
Pingback: Kizi friv 1 play free best top 100 games flash kizi
Pingback: bookkeeping ottawa
Pingback: freebetcastle online bookmakers
Pingback: voucher codes
Pingback: lumens
Pingback: honest forex broker
Pingback: elderly care
Pingback: Masha And Dora
Pingback: Kizi fun games: friv games kizi
Pingback: Find info kizi 2
Pingback: professional seo service
Pingback: poker qq
Pingback: agen domino online
Pingback: مقوي انترنت
Pingback: agen judi online
Pingback: runescape
Pingback: trade12 education
Pingback: forest woods
Pingback: pokemon go
Pingback: website chatbox
Pingback: apple
Pingback: ï»¿Electronics Projects
Pingback: cloud accountants
Pingback: agen casino online
Pingback: straight from the source
Pingback: SEO
Pingback: tahajjud
Pingback: Narcos Mobile Game
Pingback: Best keynote speakers
Pingback: American Power and Gas
Pingback: poker niche
Pingback: Situs poker
Pingback: poker online terpercaya
Pingback: escort bayan
Pingback: rent lambo miami
Pingback: enews
Pingback: agen poker online
Pingback: Merchant service
Pingback: high life
Pingback: bohemian wall tapestry
Pingback: agen judi online
Pingback: Rekruttering
Pingback: satta matka
Pingback: chat room for website
Pingback: qiu qiu online
Pingback: poker online terpercaya
Pingback: cheap generic viagra
Pingback: make money online
Pingback: San Diego Best Rates
Pingback: munjed al muderis
Pingback: test preparation Fountain valley
Pingback: buy proxies
Pingback: Levean
Pingback: male libido enhancers
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Cab
Pingback: Dramas Online
Pingback: situs poker online
Pingback: Afterlife
Pingback: check my blog
Pingback: dermatologist tampa
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Service
Pingback: glow beauty and skin care
Pingback: agen judi bola
Pingback: Facial Peel's Tampa
Pingback: pediatric dermatologist
Pingback: evden eve nakliyat
Pingback: codes promotion
Pingback: click to read more
Pingback: toddler toys
Pingback: visit this site
Pingback: ตลาดรถ
Pingback: weightloss product
Pingback: Daftar poker
Pingback: end times
Pingback: Black Hat SEO
Pingback: http://x9b.us/samsonitecarryon87528
Pingback: Male masturbators
Pingback: compuerta radial
Pingback: bathroom designs
Pingback: sprawdzenie vin
Pingback: manfaat gluta celena
Pingback: Free Online Marketplace
Pingback: Peril P- Stone Cold
Pingback: Los Angeles
Pingback: Best Rap Lyrics
Pingback: porno
Pingback: ï»¿MY4FACES Dreamland 2
Pingback: security guard card training
Pingback: Dentist Melbourne
Pingback: Canton Cleaning Company
Pingback: Opciones binarias
Pingback: ï»¿999 Statut
Pingback: Paya Lebar Quarter
Pingback: Twin Peaks
Pingback: ï»¿Scenario
Pingback: ï»¿Pure audio discover
Pingback: Fulcrum
Pingback: OUE Twin Peaks
Pingback: ï»¿Dragon Ninja Rush
Pingback: ï»¿Zombie Trash
Pingback: sedgwick properties development
Pingback: ï»¿7 Min Workout - Easy way to be fit
Pingback: guillaume guersan
Pingback: Live Mail Login
Pingback: lil wayne sucker for pain remix
Pingback: jessica sarkisian
Pingback: FGN Inc
Pingback: ï»¿Lucky 7! Free Casino Slots
Pingback: most secure digital money
Pingback: ï»¿N File Manager
Pingback: ï»¿Brain Cracker Memory Game - Best Free Brain Game
Pingback: Healthy Diet Menu
Pingback: check my blog
Pingback: Just Share it
Pingback: cheap jerseys
Pingback: http://qualityreporter.com/
Pingback: ï»¿BitcoinBandit
Pingback: a cool way to improve
Pingback: ï»¿iCirklShare
Pingback: Better than monero
Pingback: Early years sensory toys
Pingback: Internet
Pingback: Starry
Pingback: boolberry
Pingback: Treat Sciatica Naturally
Pingback: ï»¿Simplicity Connect
Pingback: teh oolong
Pingback: ï»¿American Battle Of Domination
Pingback: Push Money App Review
Pingback: more info here
Pingback: palladium weissgold
Pingback: ï»¿Quick Jumper
Pingback: g-spot massager
Pingback: ï»¿Booster and Cleaner Pro Master
Pingback: Rent Luxury Car in Barcelona
Pingback: Porno
Pingback: authenticity
Pingback: colors
Pingback: ï»¿Hexadots
Pingback: Blogging
Pingback: consultor marketing digital
Pingback: ï»¿GMAT Classes in Mumbai
Pingback: tout sur les abdos une arnaque?
Pingback: How to trade binary options for beginners
Pingback: malware
Pingback: Mindy
Pingback: ï»¿website
Pingback: personal development
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan
Pingback: infection
Pingback: healthy shakes for weight loss
Pingback: Tiffany Hayden Libertarian Congress Michigan Bitcoin
Pingback: iogameslist
Pingback: Kevin Gates Type Beat
Pingback: Movie review
Pingback: tubemate windows phone lumia 520
Pingback: scarves
Pingback: zobacz
Pingback: hulanopedia.org/index.php?title=Motives_of_Attraction_for_On-line_Shopping
Pingback: judi domino online
Pingback: click here now
Pingback: Bahamas jobs
Pingback: Nespresso Coffee Capsule
Pingback: ï»¿Caez Photo Sticker
Pingback: graphic design nz
Pingback: Daily Rant ranting online
Pingback: ï»¿Craft Up: Mine Hopper
Pingback: cute sandals
Pingback: Wrist Restraints
Pingback: Itrader scam
Pingback: online casino games
Pingback: a fantastic read
Pingback: schrittzähler-test
Pingback: Viagra cena
Pingback: art malaysia
Pingback: Young Thug Type Beat
Pingback: ï»¿Survivor Rush
Pingback: Viagra sklep
Pingback: angry birds online
Pingback: ï»¿FootQuiz - Football Logo Quiz
Pingback: ï»¿Android battery saver
Pingback: saude beleza
Pingback: home windows
Pingback: garcinia cambogia
Pingback: Elephants vs humans
Pingback: luxury car rental miami
Pingback: soda shoes
Pingback: subway surfers game online
Pingback: orlando roofing contractors
Pingback: Inbox Blueprint
Pingback: escort nottingham
Pingback: baby shower
Pingback: BASEBALL JERSEYS
Pingback: ï»¿application
Pingback: brazilian steakhouse calories
Pingback: ï»¿buddies.chat - Chat
Pingback: ï»¿FaceDial for FaceTime, Call, Text & Email Favorites Buttons with Photos
Pingback: Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
Pingback: wusthof classic steak knives
Pingback: cartoon
Pingback: stolen motorbike
Pingback: Pet Nutrition Specialist
Pingback: Viagra tanio
Pingback: organized
Pingback: ï»¿Jumpy Jumper
Pingback: ï»¿Roosta Social Video Messenger
Pingback: ï»¿Police Car driving Offroad 4x4
Pingback: Sydney Simpson
Pingback: ï»¿Super Bottle Flip
Pingback: shooting
Pingback: ï»¿Clap For It
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: ï»¿Hammer 2 Reloaded
Pingback: Rayqvon Warren
Pingback: internet mall
Pingback: isobrain
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: Pam Preston Mize
Pingback: furry boots
Pingback: chevrolet bandung
Pingback: Cock Ring Vibrating
Pingback: discount pet supplies
Pingback: CTU Online Login
Pingback: easy walk dog harness
Pingback: Dr. Maria Karpov
Pingback: ï»¿Secure Your Incomming Call
Pingback: ï»¿Slots Zombies vs Vegas Machine
Pingback: ï»¿ISS HD Live: View Earth Live
Pingback: friv 2
Pingback: Brain Benefits
Pingback: scientific trading machine
Pingback: ï»¿Railway Yard Master
Pingback: house cleaners
Pingback: college basketball
Pingback: laptops
Pingback: FCPX Plugins
Pingback: Holy land products
Pingback: Royce
Pingback: the dorset fudge
Pingback: pendik escort
Pingback: latest punjabi songs 2016
Pingback: parsha
Pingback: Pulsatile Tinnitus
Pingback: MG200Q2YS50
Pingback: Fragrance-Rare
Pingback: Regal Escorts
Pingback: epoxy glue
Pingback: Foro Atletico De Madrid
Pingback: Epoxy resin bonded glass fabric
Pingback: epoxy resin table top
Pingback: AVON Login
Pingback: Restaurant in Clark Freeport Zone
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: izmir eskort
Pingback: info scuba diving
Pingback: why not try this out
Pingback: MyADSino legal
Pingback: women working from home
Pingback: Neue Online Casinos
Pingback: Mars
Pingback: podnosniki Prokop
Pingback: scientific trading machine review
Pingback: panier fruits et lÃ©gumes
Pingback: Adrianna
Pingback: Dillon Bostwick
Pingback: the glades condo
Pingback: maid services boston
Pingback: sim
Pingback: psicoterapeuta
Pingback: gifts
Pingback: The Lost Ways Book Review
Pingback: How to Meditate for Beginners
Pingback: games free online
Pingback: missouri wind and solar complaints
Pingback: branded kitchen
Pingback: hostgator coupon
Pingback: Fantastic new generation match 3 game
Pingback: clash royale 2016 game
Pingback: click for more
Pingback: kaybol
Pingback: edcure
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: UX sounds
Pingback: vuelosdelalma.blogspot.com/2013/11/kampung-inggris-pare-kediri.html
Pingback: Axsun Freight Trucking
Pingback: MYKONOS VILLA
Pingback: prediksi bursa taruhan
Pingback: the glades
Pingback: sex
Pingback: technology
Pingback: stafaband9
Pingback: purchasing procurement training courses
Pingback: The Lost Ways
Pingback: easy instagram followers
Pingback: Discover More Here
Pingback: paypal solutions
Pingback: cialis
Pingback: Mobile chat rooms no registration
Pingback: ï»¿MrAlfredShop
Pingback: piano lessons near port moody bc
Pingback: Watch Full Movies
Pingback: capsa susun
Pingback: erial pictures
Pingback: ï»¿Animal For Kids- Play n Learn
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex
Pingback: cashback websites
Pingback: Richard Warke
Pingback: dentists
Pingback: ï»¿Tic Tac Toe
Pingback: 4 Your Eyez Only
Pingback: jdm engines
Pingback: Gretchen
Pingback: situs dadu online
Pingback: Qiu qiu
Pingback: ï»¿Lecteur de musique
Pingback: judi
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: bobby rio unlock her legs
Pingback: cryp trade capital review
Pingback: bandar domino deposit 10rb
Pingback: poker 99 qqonline
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook
Pingback: Mentale zuflucht
Pingback: amazing inventions you didn't know existed
Pingback: check this link
Pingback: seaside residences
Pingback: free survey site
Pingback: ï»¿GOAL Manager