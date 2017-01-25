15 awkward moments of FRP

1. You put the wrong company name in your cover letter

2. You have no interview during the whole FRP

3. You had 4 back-to-back interviews in one day

4. You said something stupid in the interview

5. You tried to be confident in the interview but actually you were like…

6. You spent days preparing questions and answers and then they didn’t ask any of them

7. “Do you have any special talent?” and you were like…

8. You go home and replay the interview in your head

9. Why hasn’t anyone called for update? Emailed? Anything?

10. “We really enjoyed meeting you, but have decided to go with another candidate”

11. Your roommate gets two offers and asks you which one to take

12. You start to question yourself after three f**king rejections

13. Your friends keep asking you how’s everything going

14. You looked at your account balance and become motivated again

15. When you finally get an offer

Hang in there!